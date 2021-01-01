« previous next »
If it's a 1980's Bond movie, no-one will love it, trust me.

Yeah not the greatest period for the bond films, agreed.
Guest starring Christopher Lloyd?

Disappointingly not.
The Elephant Man and Inland Empire are my only two Lynch's blind spots. Inland Empire sounds like one of his most challenging films, but not sure why I've never seen The Elephant Man. I even have a great 4K version of it sitting somewhere in here. Will definitely give it a watch now.
The Elephant Man and Inland Empire are my only two Lynch's blind spots. Inland Empire sounds like one of his most challenging films, but not sure why I've never seen The Elephant Man. I even have a great 4K version of it sitting somewhere in here. Will definitely give it a watch now.

Elephant Man is fantastic. It's Lynchian in many ways with dream sequences and slightly off-kilter acting. However, it's also his most humanistic film. John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins are brilliant in it.
I really like The Elephant Man, though it doesn't feel that Lynchian to me. Inland Empire is a huge mess from what I can remember, and it's one of those early digital films that's ugly as sin too.
The Elephant Man and Inland Empire are my only two Lynch's blind spots. Inland Empire sounds like one of his most challenging films, but not sure why I've never seen The Elephant Man. I even have a great 4K version of it sitting somewhere in here. Will definitely give it a watch now.
I own Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire and Blue Velvet. I want Eraserhead and The Elephant Man on Criterion - let's do a swap!  ;D



Updated the main list with years and categories. Figured it was time to keep track and I was bored at work. Correct me if I made any mistakes -

(F+)= Female lead/co-lead

El Lobo - Blade Runner (1982) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Top Gun (1986) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, The Breakfast Club (F+) (1985) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, The Running Man (1987) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Big (1988) - Cat 8. Animation/Family,

tubby - Ghostbusters (1984) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, Scarface (1983) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Big Trouble In Little China (1986) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Heathers (F+) (1989) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical,

Samie - Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Rain Man (1988) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Bloodsport (1988) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Thief (1981) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Transformers - The Movie (1986) - Cat 8. Animation/Family,

dis_1 - Aliens (1986) (F+) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Gremlins (1984) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, This is Spinal Tap (1984) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Scrooged (1988) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Akira (1988) - Cat 8. Animation/Family,

Crosby Nick - Back to the Future (1985) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, The Goonies (1985) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Commando (1985) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Trading Places (1983) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Dirty Dancing (F+) (1987) - Cat 6. Horror Cat 4. Drama/Romance,

Chakan - The Princess Bride (1987) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Airplane (1980) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, The Abyss (1989) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, A Nightmare on Elm Street (F+) (1984) - Cat 6. Horror, Good Morning Vietnam (1987) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,

red mongoose - The Empire Strikes Back (1980) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, The Untouchables (1987) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Angel Heart (1987) - Cat 6. Horror, Kiki's Delivery Service (F+) (1989) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, Spies Like Us (1985) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,

Max Powers - The Shining (1980) - Cat 6. Horror, E.T. (1982) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Brazil (1985) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, The Little Mermaid (F+) (1989) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, Come and See (1985) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, The Elephant Man (1980) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,

Nicholls - The Thing (1982) - Cat 6. Horror, Die Hard (1988) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Dead Poets Society (1989) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Grave of the Fireflies (F+) (1988) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, Withnail & I (1987) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Blood Simple (1984) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime,

vivabobbygraham - Raging Bull (1980) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Repo Man (1984) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Glory (1989) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Mississippi Burning (1988) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Witches of Eastwick (F+) (1987) - Cat 6. Horror, Time Bandits (1981) - Cat 8. Animation/Family,

Hazell - The Terminator (F+) (1984) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The King of Comedy (1982) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Weird Science (1985) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Near Dark (1987) - Cat 6. Horror, Superman II (1980) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Coming to America (1988) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical,

Musketeer Gripweed - Once Upon a Time in America (1984) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Lost Boys (1987) - Cat 6. Horror, A Fish Called Wanda (F+) (1988) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, The Blue Brothers (1980) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Pink Floyd - The Wall (1982) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, The Long Good Friday (1980) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,

Betty Blue - Full Metal Jacket (1987) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986), Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior) (1981) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Stand By Me (1986), Beetlejuice (F+) (1988), After Hours (1985) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime,

Sheer Magnetism - Robocop (1987) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Blue Velvet (F+) (1986), My Neighbour Totoro (1988) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, Paris Texas (1984) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Manhunter (1986) - Cat 6. Horror, Caddyshack (1980) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical,

Lastrador - Predator (1987) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Raising Arizona (F+) (1987) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Blow Out (1981) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime , Escape from New York (1981) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Cinema Paradiso (1988) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, An American Werewolf in London (1981) - Cat 7. Horror,

Most popular years -

1987 - 14
1988 - 14
1980 - 9
1984 - 9
1985 - 9
1986 - 8
1981 - 7
1989 - 6
1982 - 5
1983 - 2
Cheers Betts. That's very helpful.
I really like The Elephant Man, though it doesn't feel that Lynchian to me. Inland Empire is a huge mess from what I can remember, and it's one of those early digital films that's ugly as sin too.

It's definitely less so than his other films.
Sorry for the delay, friends - the internet shit down its leg and I had to borrow someone's phone. It's supposed to be back within two hours, but until you hear back from me you can skip me if we get back around to my pick.
I genuinely thought Chakan was gonna pick one of those schlock exploitation/horror films from the 80s.



I genuinely thought Chakan was gonna pick one of those schlock exploitation/horror films from the 80s.





If I was going to do that it would have to be this one.

I mean it has George Clooney in it, so it must be good

I genuinely thought Chakan was gonna pick one of those schlock exploitation/horror films from the 80s.



No personality
I own Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire and Blue Velvet. I want Eraserhead and The Elephant Man on Criterion - let's do a swap!  ;D
I think you will be better served paying a Criterion subscription or finding a good torrent mate, as a transatlantic film swap from Uruguay to the U.K. is no easy feat.  ;D
