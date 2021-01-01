Updated the main list with years and categories. Figured it was time to keep track and I was bored at work. Correct me if I made any mistakes -



(F+)= Female lead/co-lead



El Lobo - Blade Runner (1982) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Top Gun (1986) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, The Breakfast Club (F+) (1985) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, The Running Man (1987) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Big (1988) - Cat 8. Animation/Family,



tubby - Ghostbusters (1984) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, Scarface (1983) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Big Trouble In Little China (1986) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Heathers (F+) (1989) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical,



Samie - Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Rain Man (1988) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Bloodsport (1988) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Thief (1981) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Transformers - The Movie (1986) - Cat 8. Animation/Family,



dis_1 - Aliens (1986) (F+) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Gremlins (1984) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, This is Spinal Tap (1984) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Scrooged (1988) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Akira (1988) - Cat 8. Animation/Family,



Crosby Nick - Back to the Future (1985) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, The Goonies (1985) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Commando (1985) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Trading Places (1983) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Dirty Dancing (F+) (1987) - Cat 6. Horror Cat 4. Drama/Romance,



Chakan - The Princess Bride (1987) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Airplane (1980) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, The Abyss (1989) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, A Nightmare on Elm Street (F+) (1984) - Cat 6. Horror, Good Morning Vietnam (1987) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,



red mongoose - The Empire Strikes Back (1980) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, The Untouchables (1987) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Angel Heart (1987) - Cat 6. Horror, Kiki's Delivery Service (F+) (1989) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, Spies Like Us (1985) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,



Max Powers - The Shining (1980) - Cat 6. Horror, E.T. (1982) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Brazil (1985) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, The Little Mermaid (F+) (1989) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, Come and See (1985) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, The Elephant Man (1980) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,



Nicholls - The Thing (1982) - Cat 6. Horror, Die Hard (1988) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Dead Poets Society (1989) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Grave of the Fireflies (F+) (1988) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, Withnail & I (1987) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Blood Simple (1984) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime,



vivabobbygraham - Raging Bull (1980) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Repo Man (1984) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Glory (1989) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Mississippi Burning (1988) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Witches of Eastwick (F+) (1987) - Cat 6. Horror, Time Bandits (1981) - Cat 8. Animation/Family,



Hazell - The Terminator (F+) (1984) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The King of Comedy (1982) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Weird Science (1985) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Near Dark (1987) - Cat 6. Horror, Superman II (1980) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Coming to America (1988) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical,



Musketeer Gripweed - Once Upon a Time in America (1984) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Lost Boys (1987) - Cat 6. Horror, A Fish Called Wanda (F+) (1988) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, The Blue Brothers (1980) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Pink Floyd - The Wall (1982) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, The Long Good Friday (1980) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,



Betty Blue - Full Metal Jacket (1987) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986), Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior) (1981) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Stand By Me (1986), Beetlejuice (F+) (1988), After Hours (1985) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime,



Sheer Magnetism - Robocop (1987) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Blue Velvet (F+) (1986), My Neighbour Totoro (1988) - Cat 8. Animation/Family, Paris Texas (1984) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Manhunter (1986) - Cat 6. Horror, Caddyshack (1980) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical,



Lastrador - Predator (1987) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Raising Arizona (F+) (1987) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Blow Out (1981) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime , Escape from New York (1981) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi, Cinema Paradiso (1988) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, An American Werewolf in London (1981) - Cat 7. Horror,



Most popular years -



1987 - 14

1988 - 14

1980 - 9

1984 - 9

1985 - 9

1986 - 8

1981 - 7

1989 - 6

1982 - 5

1983 - 2

