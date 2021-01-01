« previous next »
80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion

Online Max_powers

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #320 on: Today at 08:54:59 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:48:28 pm
Come and See and The Little Mermaid. That's quite a combo.

The perfect double feature.

I did see my local arthouse theatre do Grave of the Fireflies and My Neighbor Totoro as a double feature.
Online red mongoose

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #321 on: Today at 09:10:46 pm
The movie that shook me like that was "Eight Below," about the dogs abandoned in an arctic station. Couldn't finish it and don't plan to try again.
Online Lastrador

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #322 on: Today at 09:28:24 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 08:46:50 pm
They used hypnosis on the lead actor to give him the catatonic and shell-shocked look needed for the last part of the film. That Hitler photo scene with stock footage is burnt into my memory forever because of the look on the boy's face.
God, I didnt know that. And they say Kubricks treatment of Shelley Duvall was extreme. That kid must have been fucked up for life.

Yeah, there are several really hunting images from that movie. The scene in the open field where they shoot real bullets at him, I think they actually hit a real cow in that. The burning of the village. And that image you mentioned of the boys face, which progressively deteriorated throughout the movie, to the point he resembles a broken old man on that final shot.

It was quite the experience, I must say.
Online NICHOLLS1986

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #323 on: Today at 10:42:27 pm
I had Come and See pencilled in as my wildcard  :'( (maybe a Grave of the Fireflies-Come and See double feature would have left the viewer completely drained though ;D

Cinematically its one of the most unique viewing experiences in film history (while Kubricks 2001 and Tarkovskys Mirror feel more transcendent/aesthetically abstract, Come & Sees power is in the fearless and relentless visceral journey it puts you through).
Offline tubby

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #324 on: Today at 10:50:27 pm
Spies Like Us is a really fun little pick.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #325 on: Today at 11:29:01 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 01:05:51 pm
I didn't think any of my films would be that popular compared with the other picks. I've not picked any massive box office films or particularly critically acclaimed, I don't think, and I've never ever been able to convince anyone to spend 4 hours to watch Once Upon A Time In America.

Anyone who needs convincing is a knuckle dragger. The soundtrack by Merricone alone is a masterpiece. You listen to it and see the film agan. Great pick, mate
