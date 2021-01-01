They used hypnosis on the lead actor to give him the catatonic and shell-shocked look needed for the last part of the film. That Hitler photo scene with stock footage is burnt into my memory forever because of the look on the boy's face.



God, I didnt know that. And they say Kubricks treatment of Shelley Duvall was extreme. That kid must have been fucked up for life.Yeah, there are several really hunting images from that movie. The scene in the open field where they shoot real bullets at him, I think they actually hit a real cow in that. The burning of the village. And that image you mentioned of the boys face, which progressively deteriorated throughout the movie, to the point he resembles a broken old man on that final shot.It was quite the experience, I must say.