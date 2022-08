Woah. I thought about Die Hard and knew it would go in the next five picks, but Repo Man? That's a spectacular choice, one that was on the wild card list for sure. King of Comedy's a great pick too. Pretty sure almost nothing on my shortlist's going to be free on my next turn.



Yeah, Sheer, couldn't get excited by what was left in sci-fi, it's much too impressive for the comedy genre and I just knew it wouldn't have lasted another 20 picks as a wild card... got a belter for that anyway. I love Alex Cox, nearly a scouser (Bebington), talks like one if you forgive the mid atlantic drawl and a brilliant film maker. Plus, I've had the pleasure and he is fucking nuts. Nice nuts but nuts. He was wanting to film the Revengers Tragedy in the Edge Hill tunnels when I met him! His moviedrome intro's are legendary. Harry Dean Stanton, Emilio Esteves, an Iggy Pop influenced sound track, what's not to like. Anybody not seen it I recommend it highly