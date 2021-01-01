Oh Nicholls, you fucker.
It wouldn't have lasted
There are tonnes of good horror films in the 80s. It was the peak of the horror/slasher genre.
Oh fuck off VBG! I was going to pick Raging Bull.
Oh fuck off VBG! I was going to pick Raging Bull.
Should've picked it first but thought none of you dickheads care about a Boxing biography, even though it's a great film.
Should've picked it first but thought none of you dickheads care about a Boxing biography, even though it's a great film.
I put it in the simplest of terms for you clowns expecting none of you to know who Jake Le Motta is. I think I was harsh on you fuckers.
You don't have to pander to the uncultured, Andy's not playing.
We all know what the next pick is
Crosby Nick never fails.
That was tough. Passed up a much more populist pick for what I think is a far better film. Got to be true to myself and pick my favourites
Damnit Betty!
brilliant film, another one to scratch off my list of picks!
You already broke my heart with the Princess Bride pick! Call this revenge I have a feeling we're going to do that thing again where we constantly steal each other's picks throughout the draft
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 2.71]