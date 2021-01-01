« previous next »
Offline Hazell

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm
Oh Nicholls, you fucker.  ;D

It wouldn't have lasted ;)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lastrador

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:40:42 pm
It wouldn't have lasted ;)
Yeah, I know. He's still a fucker though.  ;D
Offline Max_powers

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:49:29 pm »
There are tonnes of good horror films in the 80s. It was the peak of the horror/slasher genre.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:49:29 pm
There are tonnes of good horror films in the 80s. It was the peak of the horror/slasher genre.
Offline Samie

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 07:59:56 pm »
Oh fuck off VBG! I was going to pick Raging Bull.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:59:56 pm
Oh fuck off VBG! I was going to pick Raging Bull.

No you weren't. It was never getting back to you.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:59:56 pm
Oh fuck off VBG! I was going to pick Raging Bull.

I knew that.
Offline Samie

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:04:42 pm »
 ;D

Should've picked it first but thought none of you dickheads care about a Boxing biography, even though it's a great film.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:04:42 pm
;D

Should've picked it first but thought none of you dickheads care about a Boxing biography, even though it's a great film.

I only watched it for the first time a few years ago. I didn't fancy a black and white movie about boxing at all, didn't think it was for me. One of the best films ever made, and I watch it regularly now.

I am the only one who still watches old movies all the time these days now that we all have Netflix and shit?
Offline Samie

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:14:04 pm »
I still watch it.

I have a working VHS Cassette player as well and watch films from that era that my dad/uncles family bought or recorded on.  ;D
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:04:42 pm
;D

Should've picked it first but thought none of you dickheads care about a Boxing biography, even though it's a great film.

Much more than a boxing movie, mate. It's a cinematic masterpiece. Pesci and De Niro double act debut. Cathy Moriarty stunning and nearly steals it. De Niro transformation is truly screen acting at its very best. Can't fault it. Many reckon it's Scorcese best film. While I don't necessarily agree with that, it's pretty fucking close
Online Chakan

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:19:12 pm »
To call raging bull just a boxing movie, is about the most scandalous thing i've read here.
Offline Samie

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:29:21 pm »
I put it in the simplest of terms for you clowns expecting none of you to know who Jake Le Motta is. I think I was harsh on you fuckers.  ;D
Offline NICHOLLS1986

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:38:57 pm »
We all know what the next pick is  ;D
Online Lastrador

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:29:21 pm
I put it in the simplest of terms for you clowns expecting none of you to know who Jake Le Motta is. I think I was harsh on you fuckers.  ;D
You don't have to pander to the uncultured, Andy's not playing.  ;D
Online Chakan

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:47:48 pm
You don't have to pander to the uncultured, Andy's not playing.  ;D

God can you imagine the picks if Andy was playing...
Online Betty Blue

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:25:42 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on Yesterday at 09:38:57 pm
We all know what the next pick is  ;D

If you could tell me that would be great, I'm having a seizure trying to pick a favourite right now  :D
Offline Hazell

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:51:46 pm »
I won't be online tomorrow until the early afternoon, can I leave my next pick (once I figure out what it is) with someone?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 11:39:47 pm »
Im on holiday this week. Not made any kind of list and doing this on the hoof. Apologies in advance to Hazell for having to PM me to tell me my choice has already been picked, or is ineligible.
Online Betty Blue

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 11:42:34 pm »
That was tough. Passed up a much more populist pick for what I think is a far better film. Got to be true to myself and pick my favourites  :)
Online Chakan

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 11:47:06 pm »
Damnit Betty!
Online dis_1

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 11:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:42:34 pm
That was tough. Passed up a much more populist pick for what I think is a far better film. Got to be true to myself and pick my favourites  :)

brilliant film, another one to scratch off my list of picks!
Online Betty Blue

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 11:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:47:06 pm
Damnit Betty!

You already broke my heart with the Princess Bride pick! Call this revenge  :D

Quote from: dis_1 on Yesterday at 11:48:30 pm
brilliant film, another one to scratch off my list of picks!

I have a feeling we're going to do that thing again where we constantly steal each other's picks throughout the draft  :-X
Online Chakan

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:03:42 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:56:52 pm
You already broke my heart with the Princess Bride pick! Call this revenge  :D

I have a feeling we're going to do that thing again where we constantly steal each other's picks throughout the draft  :-X

Haha ok fairy nuff.
