Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm
Bang goes my first pick as well ;D

Although as great as it is, I think I prefer Blade Runner 2049 to it  :-X



It's a good film though. The cinematography is especially incredible. But it lacks the dream-like aesthetic of watching the original, the ambiguity in Deckard's character and really nothing tops Batty's speech in the rain - one of the most iconic in cinema history.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 11:45:23 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm
It's a good film though. The cinematography is especially incredible. But it lacks the dream-like aesthetic of watching the original, the ambiguity in Deckard's character and really nothing tops Batty's speech in the rain - one of the most iconic in cinema history.

That's the thing, it's established straight away K is a Replicant but it still asks similar questions about what it means to be human, just in a different way.

I agree there about there being nothing in it like Roy Batty's speech but that's ok, it doesn't need to for me, the film as a whole is terrific.

I do love the original, I just prefer this one I think, and it's not even anything specific, I think it's just personal preference more than anything else.

On a slightly different note, I don't know if people have seen them but there were 3 short films released shortly before 2049, which fills out the world a little. They're not really essential in terms of 20149 but they're worth watching if you have some time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMP1YpQSGhQ

The Anime one is pretty good.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Today at 06:47:38 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:35 pm
How the fuck have you manged to piss off Fatso of all people?

:D

I think either officiating or wrestling.

Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:45:28 pm
Haha everybody's first pick surely. Not just my favourite sci-fi ever, but probably my favourite movie.

I honestly wasnt sure how itd go down as its one of those people get polarised over, and some will tell you its really over rated. But Im the same as you, probably just my favourite film period.
