It's a good film though. The cinematography is especially incredible. But it lacks the dream-like aesthetic of watching the original, the ambiguity in Deckard's character and really nothing tops Batty's speech in the rain - one of the most iconic in cinema history.



That's the thing, it's established straight away K is a Replicant but it still asks similar questions about what it means to be human, just in a different way.I agree there about there being nothing in it like Roy Batty's speech but that's ok, it doesn't need to for me, the film as a whole is terrific.I do love the original, I just prefer this one I think, and it's not even anything specific, I think it's just personal preference more than anything else.On a slightly different note, I don't know if people have seen them but there were 3 short films released shortly before 2049, which fills out the world a little. They're not really essential in terms of 20149 but they're worth watching if you have some time.The Anime one is pretty good.