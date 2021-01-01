« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion  (Read 328 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,098
80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« on: Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm »

Shamelessly copied from Lastrador's excellent 90's draft, welcome to the next instalment of RAWK's fun series of movie drafts.

Congratulations to Nicholls on his victory in the 90's draft, a well deserved victory. But unfortunately, no time to bask in that as we move onto the 1980's version.

The draft

- Snake format draft.

- Every movie released from 1980 to 1989 is eligible.

- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.

- Every drafter will have to pick 8 films and state into which one of these categories it falls:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Horror
Cat 7. Sci-Fi
Cat 8. Animation/Family
Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.

- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its https://letterboxd.com/ page to be valid.

Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/

In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.

- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:

* 5 different years must be represented.
* At least 1 film with a female lead/co-lead.
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.

I recommend using letterboxd.com to do your research. Its an incredibly comprehensive and user-friendly movie database/social media. You can search movies by filtering by decade, year, genre, rating, etc. There are some great lists too, that you can also filter by decade.

That's all I can think of, as of now. Happy to discuss and change any of the different categories and regulations.

https://letterboxd.com/films/decade/1980s/

In:
Hazell
Samie
tubby
Lastrador
red mongoose
Chakan
Nicholls
El Lobo
Musketeer Gripweed
Betty Blue
Big Dick Nick
Lastrador
dis_1
Max Powers
vivabobbygraham

PICK ORDER:
   
TBD
« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:12 am by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,098
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:14:37 pm »
I've copied the above from Las's OP but some thoughts about changes to this draft are below.

- The blockbuster limits will need to be changed to adjust for inflation
- Thoughts on the indie/foreign/animation selections. First thoughts are they might be more difficult to fill for this decade?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:16:39 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,722
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:17:22 pm »
yes plz
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,719
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:44:19 pm »
Of course
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,233
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:45:47 pm »
Remove "Blockbuster" from the catgories for this decade and 70's in future.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:14:37 pm
I've copied the above from Las's OP but some thoughts about changes to this draft are below.

- The blockbuster limits will need to be changed to adjust for inflation
- Thoughts on the indie/foreign/animation selections. First thoughts are they might be more difficult to fill for this decade?

I'm in.

I would keep the categories as is, but possibly scrap both the high- and low-budget demands. It will be harder to find the info, the budgets hadn't exploded yet, and the idea of "low budgets" was really born in the 90s and doesn't have much of a presence in the 80s, if you know what I mean.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,591
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:53:16 pm »
Go on then
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,233
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:56:48 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,098
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:05:13 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 06:46:02 pm
I'm in.

I would keep the categories as is, but possibly scrap both the high- and low-budget demands. It will be harder to find the info, the budgets hadn't exploded yet, and the idea of "low budgets" was really born in the 90s and doesn't have much of a presence in the 80s, if you know what I mean.

So you mean remove the blockbuster category?

Also, are there many indie/foreign/animation films that people can pick? I feel those ones would be a stretch.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:05:13 pm
So you mean remove the blockbuster category?

Also, are there many indie/foreign/animation films that people can pick? I feel those ones would be a stretch.

Not many "indie," but loads of the others, especially if we leave animation with family as a pair to choose from.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,811
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:27:20 pm »


Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:14:37 pm
I've copied the above from Las's OP but some thoughts about changes to this draft are below.

- Thoughts on the indie/foreign/animation selections. First thoughts are they might be more difficult to fill for this decade?

Well known foreign language films feel threadbare in the 80s. I'd suggest either scrapping it or maybe trading it for having a female lead/co-lead.

Animation isn't too strong, but family films were huge in the 80s. So that category should be fine.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,591
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:32:52 pm »
You could lose the foreign language for me as well. Not even looked at any selections yet, but it was hard to get enough of the truly great thriller an crime movies in. Perhaps that could be split as well?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,016
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:34:28 pm »
Gwan then.

Look forward to Lobo picking Jaws 4 and claiming it to be the best of the franchise.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,233
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:35:32 pm »
Female Lead is a good one.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:35:32 pm
Female Lead is a good one.

Agreed.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,098
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:49:40 pm »
Ok, so scrap the foreign/indie/blockbuster ones and add a female lead/co-lead category?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:53:43 pm »
IN if room :)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,098
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:57:08 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on Yesterday at 07:53:43 pm
IN if room :)

Always room mate. Luckily like 2005, we don't have to make a any difficult decisions on whether to let the defending champion enter the competition.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,591
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:38:31 pm »
What about having at least one British movie?
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,116
  • Not Italian
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:30:21 pm »
Thanks for setting things up Haz. Agree on all changes proposed.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,719
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:34:28 pm
Gwan then.

Look forward to Lobo picking Jaws 4 and claiming it to be the best of the franchise.

If Betty reveals himself to be a big Michael Caine fan, then its in
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,098
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:38:31 pm
What about having at least one British movie?

Hmmm, not sure about this. I'd rather leave it open but happy to go along with it if the majority want.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,098
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:30:21 pm
Thanks for setting things up Haz. Agree on all changes proposed.


No worries mate, looking to start on Monday morning if everyone's ok with that?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:19:04 pm
Hmmm, not sure about this. I'd rather leave it open but happy to go along with it if the majority want.

I'd rather leave it open, too.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm »
good to be in again if poss
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:31:45 pm »
In
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,501
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:26:27 am »
Yep
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,098
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:37:22 pm »
Sound. I think we have 15 so one more and we can kick things off if everyone is happy with the rules. I can set up the selection thread today but we can start officially tomorrow
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:37:22 pm
Sound. I think we have 15 so one more and we can kick things off if everyone is happy with the rules. I can set up the selection thread today but we can start officially tomorrow

The one thing I would ask is if we could be a bit more flexible in the morning with the clock for those of us out of the country, at least for the first three or four rounds. I don't know that we need to be in a huge hurry anyway, and it wouldn't waste much time to get started a little later when those of us wums come up in the morning. It's no problem leaving our picks with someone, but often you have to react to what has been picked just before you.

If everyone is against it that's fine - I don't want to hold us up or anything.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,016
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:50:10 pm »
Also Im on holiday next week and not planning on getting up til about 10am most days so be sure to take that into consideration. Thanking you.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,722
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:53:43 pm »
Are we still using Letterboxd for categories?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,098
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:17:24 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:47:17 pm
The one thing I would ask is if we could be a bit more flexible in the morning with the clock for those of us out of the country, at least for the first three or four rounds. I don't know that we need to be in a huge hurry anyway, and it wouldn't waste much time to get started a little later when those of us wums come up in the morning. It's no problem leaving our picks with someone, but often you have to react to what has been picked just before you.

If everyone is against it that's fine - I don't want to hold us up or anything.

I'm happy to start at around 10.00am UK time and not to have too strict a time limit at the beginning, say a couple of hours (and I personally don't mind waiting for people a little longer) but if it starts to drag we can then maybe make it a little stricter.

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:53:43 pm
Are we still using Letterboxd for categories?

yeah, they seem fairly accurate. If there's anything contentious, we can make a decision on it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,722
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:17:24 pm
yeah, they seem fairly accurate. If there's anything contentious, we can make a decision on it.

:thumbup
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 