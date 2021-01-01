Shamelessly copied from Lastrador's excellent 90's draft, welcome to the next instalment of RAWK's fun series of movie drafts.
Congratulations to Nicholls on his victory in the 90's draft, a well deserved victory. But unfortunately, no time to bask in that as we move onto the 1980's version.
The draft
- Snake format draft.
- Every movie released from 1980 to 1989 is eligible.
- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.
- Every drafter will have to pick 8 films and state into which one of these categories it falls:Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Horror
Cat 7. Sci-Fi
Cat 8. Animation/Family
Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)
- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.
- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its https://letterboxd.com/
page to be valid.
Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/
In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.
- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:
* 5 different years must be represented.
* At least 1 film with a female lead/co-lead.
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.[/b]
I recommend using letterboxd.com
to do your research. Its an incredibly comprehensive and user-friendly movie database/social media. You can search movies by filtering by decade, year, genre, rating, etc. There are some great lists too, that you can also filter by decade.
That's all I can think of, as of now. Happy to discuss and change any of the different categories and regulations. https://letterboxd.com/films/decade/1980s/
In:
Hazell
Samie
tubby
Lastrador
red mongoose
Chakan
Nicholls
El Lobo
Musketeer Gripweed
Betty Blue
Big Dick Nick
LastradorPICK ORDER:
