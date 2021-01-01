« previous next »
80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Shamelessly copied from Lastrador's excellent 90's draft, welcome to the next instalment of RAWK's fun series of movie drafts.

Congratulations to Nicholls on his victory in the 90's draft, a well deserved victory. But unfortunately, no time to bask in that as we move onto the 1980's version.

The draft

- Snake format draft.

- Every movie released from 1980 to 1989 is eligible.

- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.

- Every drafter will have to pick 8 films and state into which one of these categories it falls:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Horror
Cat 7. Sci-Fi
Cat 8. Animation/Family
Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.

- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its https://letterboxd.com/ page to be valid.

Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/

In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.

- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:

* 5 different years must be represented.
* At least 1 film with a female lead/co-lead.
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.[/b]

I recommend using letterboxd.com to do your research. Its an incredibly comprehensive and user-friendly movie database/social media. You can search movies by filtering by decade, year, genre, rating, etc. There are some great lists too, that you can also filter by decade.

That's all I can think of, as of now. Happy to discuss and change any of the different categories and regulations.

https://letterboxd.com/films/decade/1980s/

In:
Hazell
Samie
tubby
Lastrador
red mongoose
Chakan
Nicholls
El Lobo
Musketeer Gripweed
Betty Blue
Big Dick Nick
Lastrador

PICK ORDER:
   
TBD
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
I've copied the above from Las's OP but some thoughts about changes to this draft are below.

- The blockbuster limits will need to be changed to adjust for inflation
- Thoughts on the indie/foreign/animation selections. First thoughts are they might be more difficult to fill for this decade?
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
yes plz
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Of course
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Remove "Blockbuster" from the catgories for this decade and 70's in future.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:14:37 pm
I've copied the above from Las's OP but some thoughts about changes to this draft are below.

- The blockbuster limits will need to be changed to adjust for inflation
- Thoughts on the indie/foreign/animation selections. First thoughts are they might be more difficult to fill for this decade?

I'm in.

I would keep the categories as is, but possibly scrap both the high- and low-budget demands. It will be harder to find the info, the budgets hadn't exploded yet, and the idea of "low budgets" was really born in the 90s and doesn't have much of a presence in the 80s, if you know what I mean.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Go on then
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:46:02 pm
I'm in.

I would keep the categories as is, but possibly scrap both the high- and low-budget demands. It will be harder to find the info, the budgets hadn't exploded yet, and the idea of "low budgets" was really born in the 90s and doesn't have much of a presence in the 80s, if you know what I mean.

So you mean remove the blockbuster category?

Also, are there many indie/foreign/animation films that people can pick? I feel those ones would be a stretch.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:05:13 pm
So you mean remove the blockbuster category?

Also, are there many indie/foreign/animation films that people can pick? I feel those ones would be a stretch.

Not many "indie," but loads of the others, especially if we leave animation with family as a pair to choose from.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:14:37 pm
I've copied the above from Las's OP but some thoughts about changes to this draft are below.

- Thoughts on the indie/foreign/animation selections. First thoughts are they might be more difficult to fill for this decade?

Well known foreign language films feel threadbare in the 80s. I'd suggest either scrapping it or maybe trading it for having a female lead/co-lead.

Animation isn't too strong, but family films were huge in the 80s. So that category should be fine.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
You could lose the foreign language for me as well. Not even looked at any selections yet, but it was hard to get enough of the truly great thriller an crime movies in. Perhaps that could be split as well?
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Gwan then.

Look forward to Lobo picking Jaws 4 and claiming it to be the best of the franchise.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Female Lead is a good one.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:35:32 pm
Female Lead is a good one.

Agreed.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Ok, so scrap the foreign/indie/blockbuster ones and add a female lead/co-lead category?
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
IN if room :)
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on Today at 07:53:43 pm
IN if room :)

Always room mate. Luckily like 2005, we don't have to make a any difficult decisions on whether to let the defending champion enter the competition.
