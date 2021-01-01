I've copied the above from Las's OP but some thoughts about changes to this draft are below.



- The blockbuster limits will need to be changed to adjust for inflation

- Thoughts on the indie/foreign/animation selections. First thoughts are they might be more difficult to fill for this decade?



I'm in.I would keep the categories as is, but possibly scrap both the high- and low-budget demands. It will be harder to find the info, the budgets hadn't exploded yet, and the idea of "low budgets" was really born in the 90s and doesn't have much of a presence in the 80s, if you know what I mean.