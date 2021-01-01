Finally got around to watching the highlights, don't have the energy to watch a full replay yet, I'm as undercooked for this season as many of the players apparently are.



Despite a rank performance by our standards, it still seems like we had the better chances to win the game. The penalty was farcical IMO; yes there was contact but never enough to cause any interference at all, Mitrovic just threw himself into it and conned the ref. The bar for "clear and obvious" is too high, surely that was worth a look so the ref could confirm that the replay was exactly as he saw it. There is no way any of our forwards would have got that one; if by some miracle we had, you can be certain the general public would be shouting LiVARpool for the rest of the season.



The BBC ran an article suggesting it's time for us to panic because City will almost certainly be 5 points ahead by the time we play Palace. Makes me want to just give up on the game to be honest, it's just exhausting.



Great start for Darwin, though.