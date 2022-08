Just looking at some stuff from yesterday and it seems pretty clear to me that Bobby and Hendo were just way off which was a huge problem. As always when talking about analytics the problem you get is "game state" in that the subs were after we were already losing so Fulham weren't as front foot as they were at the start. So it's hard to say that Nunez or Elliott would have been better in that first 50 minutes, but it's hard to think Firmino or Hendo could have been worse as well. Having your striker in midfield and your 8 the de facto striker is a bit odd for a Klopp system, not sure I've ever seen that before.