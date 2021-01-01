If that's a pen then I'll expect about 10 for Salah this season - he gets pulled down far worse than that and nothing is ever given.



Its back to consistency, I agree Salah and indeed Mane last year would never get those, but plucky Fulham and Mitrovic are not playing against a media narrative about diving.As far as it being a pen - well there is some contact but virgil pulls away and Mitrovic makes sure as soon as he feels a touch on the knee kicks his legs back and goes down. Would never be overturned by VAR as there was some contact but very very soft, equally I doubt it would be given by VAR if the ref said no initially.Real problem is that we were shite for 60 mins out of the 90 yesterday and let them grow into the game, didn't pass through their press. defence and midfield combined couldn't find a pass. Bobby was not involved at all, but not sure how much was his fault as the service was terrible. Salah grew into it as the game opened up and Diaz looked dangerous early on but didn't really test the defender after he got him booked, but again didn't receive the ball much later in the game.One to learn from and in some ways be thankful for a point given how we played.