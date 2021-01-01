« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'  (Read 21415 times)

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #640 on: Today at 12:40:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:26:54 am
We were doing okay until the ref didn't blow for the foul on Hendo.

Yeah, the ref is getting away with it this time simply because we were awful. But the fact that we were awful and barely deserved the point we got doesn't change the fact that we scored two good goals (flukey or not), while neither of theirs should have stood.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #641 on: Today at 12:51:38 pm »
Anyone who doubts Klopp, Sky are showing the United Away 2010 under Hodge.
Poulsen Cole Konchesky- face rubs galore. And Howard Webb doing what Fergie wanted as well.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #642 on: Today at 12:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:00:51 pm
He done enough today to start in my opinion. Even if Thiago is fit.  Always looking forward, brings Mo into the game more.  I really like him.
Exactly. Mo seemed more active and dominant in play when Elliot came in.

He understood where and where the movement of Mo and the direction of running had been made before the forward (winger too) reached the intended area.

Elliot was great there in midfield. Boss.

Mo must be happy when there is a midfielder understands him.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #643 on: Today at 12:56:49 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Yeah, the ref is getting away with it this time simply because we were awful. But the fact that we were awful and barely deserved the point we got doesn't change the fact that we scored two good goals (flukey or not), while neither of theirs should have stood.
It was huge as it gave them momentum. Before the goal, they were huffing and puffing and we would have put them to the sword after they tired in the second half. The ref was a disgrace.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #644 on: Today at 12:59:15 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:47:19 pm
If that's a pen then I'll expect about 10 for Salah this season - he gets pulled down far worse than that and nothing is ever given.
And this. Needs to be mentioned though.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #645 on: Today at 01:00:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:56:49 pm
It was huge as it gave them momentum. Before the goal, they were huffing and puffing and we have would have put them to the sword after they tired in the second half. The ref was a disgrace.

Good to know some things haven't changed this season.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #646 on: Today at 01:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:00:44 pm
Good to know some things haven't changed this season.
He was really bad. They made some tackles that could have resulted in serious injuries on another day but he didn't lay down a marker. Anytime we got near a Fulham man, it was automatically a foul. Very subtle.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #647 on: Today at 01:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:00:44 pm
Good to know some things haven't changed this season.
I dont really have a problem with their first goal, it was a soft touch on Henderson. If it was the other way round Id be gutted if that was disallowed.

The penalty though was scandalous. He couldnt wait to give it, think hed blown his whistle before Mitrovic had hit the floor.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #648 on: Today at 01:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:03:32 pm
Wouldn't we have finished 2nd on goal difference?  Sorry Nick!

Maybe. Blanked it out. :D

Ok, had City not taken a point at West Ham as well we could have won it. Basically, draws can make a difference.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #649 on: Today at 01:30:55 pm »
Some heads have gone in here already, after one game. Bloody hell.

It's incongruous to love Jurgen Klopp and at the same time think he's got some massive blind spot about midfield. I know you don't like it when people say that, but it's true.

We were crap yesterday and still got a draw. Elliott will replace Thiago as he was our best player early last season up til his injury.  Life goes on. Anyone talking about 2 points dropped already is fucking loopy.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #650 on: Today at 01:44:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:30:55 pm
Some heads have gone in here already, after one game. Bloody hell.

It's incongruous to love Jurgen Klopp and at the same time think he's got some massive blind spot about midfield. I know you don't like it when people say that, but it's true.

We were crap yesterday and still got a draw. Elliott will replace Thiago as he was our best player early last season up til his injury.  Life goes on. Anyone talking about 2 points dropped already is fucking loopy.
It's a good thing when you look at it from the POV that we expect to win every game. It's not realistic but we've been spoilt by these mentality monsters. We are so used to winning now that losing is an aberration.

At least we are not scapegoating players for errors because we are grateful to them.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #651 on: Today at 01:49:57 pm »
Quote from: RichardM on Today at 10:40:47 am
We weren't up to it but credit should be given to Fulham. They were fantastic

They really were not fantastic. They had a game plan and they followed it well, and it caused us problems, but we made them look much better than they were.

If they had been fantastic they would have won the game comfortably, given how bad we were.

If thats them at their best, they wont survive long in this league.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #652 on: Today at 01:50:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:22:16 pm
but you can't argue that Harvey creates a lot more than Hendo.
You certainly can argue it, because any comparison highlight reels of assists (let alone chances created) by the two will show a huge discrepancy and not in Harvey's favour. Of course, he's played a fraction of the games. But the problem is, you're not really talking about creativity (creating chances), but about flair, touch and technique (the ability to play in tight spaces). Henderson creates tons of chances - through balls, crosses, whipped diagonals, with the counter-press. Fewer than he used to? Possibly. Where he lacks (relatively), is in flair, touch and technique.

The point is, the evidence suggests that Klopp doesn't necessarily prioritise those over 'mere' creativity. Someone like Thiago provides the full package - only lacking the ability to stay healthy for long periods. So does Keita, perhaps, to a lesser degree (and the same flaw in fitness). But Klopp retained Henderson (and usually plays him) and signed Ox, rather than prioritising more technical signings. Elliott (and Jones) may allow us to transition over time, though it remains to be seen exactly how both develop and precisely how they're used.


The injury to Thiago gives us an opportunity to see how Elliott (and/or Keita, maybe Jones) can take the opportunity. Presumably Henderson will spend more time in Thiago's 6-and-a-bit role, though it may need us to switch which side that role plays, depending on who is the 8.


Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #653 on: Today at 01:56:44 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Yeah, the ref is getting away with it this time simply because we were awful. But the fact that we were awful and barely deserved the point we got doesn't change the fact that we scored two good goals (flukey or not), while neither of theirs should have stood.

Yeah.  As bad as we were, the ref still gifted them the win!

But we know that will happen.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #654 on: Today at 01:57:25 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:49:57 pm
They really were not fantastic. They had a game plan and they followed it well, and it caused us problems, but we made them look much better than they were.

If they had been fantastic they would have won the game comfortably, given how bad we were.

If thats them at their best, they wont survive long in this league.
This is just needlessly salty. They played a very brave game and pushed high up the pitch against us knowing the risks and made us suffer physically, thats not easy for a team to do. We were shit yes, but they were equally good.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #655 on: Today at 02:00:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:51:39 pm
And for once, it's not from Andy.

Er, I'm usually pretty positive when it comes to the Reds.

Well, I think I am :D
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #656 on: Today at 02:02:12 pm »
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #657 on: Today at 02:12:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:49 am
Thry clearly dropped off after our first goal and would have struggled to get back in the game if we scored the next goal. They did well but the ref helped too.

I'm not going to blame the referee yesterday because ultimately we gave him that chance to make a controversial call. Matip giving away the ball stupidly that led to the penalty, and some rare clumsiness from Van Dijk was indeed alarming to see from two of the most reliable men.

I'm not sure what was going through the players heads yesterday but they were all so poor, aside from the subs who came on. Is it a lack of sharpness, were they out of rhythm? Who knows, but they better run through a brick wall on the training field this week to make sure they don't do it again.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #658 on: Today at 02:14:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:44:00 pm
It's a good thing when you look at it from the POV that we expect to win every game. It's not realistic but we've been spoilt by these mentality monsters. We are so used to winning now that losing is an aberration.

At least we are not scapegoating players for errors because we are grateful to them.

I guess it's a good thing in a way in that it shows how good Klopp has made us that any dropped points are met with frustration and disappointment because they're quite rare, in particular against non top 6 sides. The flipside is that any set of dropped are met with wildly over the top reactions by some - the same thing happened last season as well.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #659 on: Today at 02:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:00:37 pm
Er, I'm usually pretty positive when it comes to the Reds.

Well, I think I am :D

True, we need more of that!
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #660 on: Today at 02:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:57:25 pm
This is just needlessly salty. They played a very brave game and pushed high up the pitch against us knowing the risks and made us suffer physically, thats not easy for a team to do. We were shit yes, but they were equally good.

Im happy to give them credit for being well organised and having a game plan that gave us problems, but to say they were fantastic is simply taking it too far.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #661 on: Today at 03:03:05 pm »
Fulham packed the midfield. It's sssoooo suffocating watching it at times.  :butt  :butt

Elliott bypassed it with style.  8)
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #662 on: Today at 04:32:44 pm »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 09:42:37 am
It was surprising in some ways how we came out and performed yesterday, taking into account the way we played v City. Whether it was intentional from City to not put so much effort in or whatever but to go from that and then the drop off against Fulham was bad. I know there would be a case as well that Fulham were very much up for it and they showed that by not letting us play but it must be said that we were very laboured throughout the game and I would honestly say also quite lucky to have walked away with a point.
We were unlucky to 'walk away with a point'; it would have been three if the officials had officiated properly.

We had a bad day, a thoroughly undercooked performance, and stll should have won but for the officials. We are that good.

Even the undercooked performance isn't quite inexplicable. Normally we'd still be in pre-season at this point.

Quote
It is 2 points dropped and if we have ambitions of winning the league then we will be hurt by this, unfortunately the way games are nowadays and with how City are, every point counts we certainly cant afford to drop many more points from now on and now we will be putting pressure on ourselves which is going to impact.
Maybe . Let's see how things are after ten games before we start writing obituaries. Every season is a new challenge; last years facts may not pertain.

Quote
I would also say that for instance Bobby Firmino yesterday was quite frankly dire and if that was his idea of grasping an opportunity to start games then hes done it a lot of harm. I would have said similar about Salah esp first half but we dont have many options to replace him but Darwin Nunez I think will now likely start more games. our midfield is also looking a bit light esp in light of Thiagos injury and I wonder if we do need to dip into the market this window to pick up someone to supplement it as otherwise its risky really. Possibly going slightly overboard but you never know.
People have been writing Bobby off for years now, costantly saying they don't expect him to start anymore. I suppose if you say it for long enough one day it will turn out to be true and one can feel justified.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:56:44 pm
Yeah.  As bad as we were, the ref still gifted them the win!

But we know that will happen.
Exactly. We were bad. We all saw that and even Klopp expressed his frustration more openly than usual. But despite our poor turn out it still needed two interventions - or rather a intervention and a conspicuous lack of intervention - for them to even get a point.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #663 on: Today at 04:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:29:57 pm
Maybe. Blanked it out. :D

Ok, had City not taken a point at West Ham as well we could have won it. Basically, draws can make a difference.
Didn't even need us to do anything different. If City had only been offciated properly against Everton, a penalty everyone including Mike Riley agreed with, we'd have been title winners. We did enough.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #664 on: Today at 04:39:09 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:12:02 pm
I'm not going to blame the referee yesterday because ultimately we gave him that chance to make a controversial call.
Paid professionals still failed in their roles, even if we contributed

Quote
Matip giving away the ball stupidly that led to the penalty, and some rare clumsiness from Van Dijk was indeed alarming to see from two of the most reliable men.

I'm not sure what was going through the players heads yesterday but they were all so poor, aside from the subs who came on. Is it a lack of sharpness, were they out of rhythm? Who knows, but they better run through a brick wall on the training field this week to make sure they don't do it again.
No one knows, I don't think. Klopp seemed proper flummoxed.Not sure I've seen him so genuinley puzzled and disgusted as to what went wrong, before.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #665 on: Today at 04:42:17 pm »
" Henderson creates tons of chances - through balls, crosses, whipped diagonals, with the counter-press. Fewer than he used to?"

Henderson had 5 assists in 38 PL games last season, ranking 37 in the Premier League. He also had a total of 19 chances ranking 67 in the Premier League. "Tons" did you say?
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #666 on: Today at 04:45:22 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:47:24 am
Across the Internet all media groups

Jurgen Klopp: The pitch was dry

He said that in 1 second purely as a fact of the match not as an excuse

But thats all they needed. Everything out of context, no mention that he said we were poor and deserved nothing but a draw at best

The press really do run society.

I haven't seen anyone leading with that.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #667 on: Today at 04:50:51 pm »
Finding the claims it wasn't a penalty a little bizarre. Everyone (including me) would want a penalty if that was us. God knows we've seen it often enough with Mane and Salah.

Mitrovic very obviously exaggerated the contact and dived in a pretty unnatural looking way, but Van Dijk also unquestionably dangled his leg and his knee caught Mitrovic's. Contact was clear, and the ball was passed him. With the way things are reffed at the moment, with almost any contact in the box being a foul (and certainly appealed for by most on here, when it happens to ours), it's a pretty clear cut one - even though it wasnt Mitrovic's foot being taken out, as his contact acted out.

The contact is evident when you see Van Dijk's thigh shake from the contact, and his balance being knocked when they touch so he stumbles.

This angle shows it, and there are other angles (no idea what the tweet text is about, but its irrelevant).
https://twitter.com/minnuweekly/status/1555902691448164352
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #668 on: Today at 04:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:50:51 pm
Finding the claims it wasn't a penalty a little bizarre. Everyone (including me) would want a penalty if that was us. God knows we've seen it often enough with Mane and Salah.

Mitrovic very obviously exaggerated the contact and dived in a pretty unnatural looking way, but Van Dijk also unquestionably dangled his leg and his knee caught Mitrovic's. Contact was clear, and the ball was passed him. With the way things are reffed at the moment, with almost any contact in the box being a foul (and certainly appealed for by most on here, when it happens to ours), it's a pretty clear cut one - even though it wasnt Mitrovic's foot being taken out, as his contact acted out.

The contact is evident when you see Van Dijk's thigh shake from the contact, and his balance being knocked when they touch so he stumbles.

This angle shows it, and there are other angles (no idea what the tweet text is about, but its irrelevant).
https://twitter.com/minnuweekly/status/1555902691448164352

It's irrelevant really, all you have to do is ask "If Salah did that would he get a penalty?" The answer is no.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #669 on: Today at 04:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:50:51 pm
Finding the claims it wasn't a penalty a little bizarre. Everyone (including me) would want a penalty if that was us. God knows we've seen it often enough with Mane and Salah.

Mitrovic very obviously exaggerated the contact and dived in a pretty unnatural looking way, but Van Dijk also unquestionably dangled his leg and his knee caught Mitrovic's. Contact was clear, and the ball was passed him. With the way things are reffed at the moment, with almost any contact in the box being a foul (and certainly appealed for by most on here, when it happens to ours), it's a pretty clear cut one - even though it wasnt Mitrovic's foot being taken out, as his contact acted out.

The contact is evident when you see Van Dijk's thigh shake from the contact, and his balance being knocked when they touch so he stumbles.

This angle shows it, and there are other angles (no idea what the tweet text is about, but its irrelevant).
https://twitter.com/minnuweekly/status/1555902691448164352

We wouldn't get it though, Salah gets wrestled to the ground and he still doesn't get a decision most of the time. I would just like to see all teams gets those decision and not just some in an incident like that one.
« Reply #670 on: Today at 05:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:52:04 pm
It's irrelevant really, all you have to do is ask "If Salah did that would he get a penalty?" The answer is no.

I think the incident is relevant

Let's be honest, though I agree Salah usually doesnt get favourable calls (especially outside the box, where rugby rules seem to apply and headlocks are allowed - there are examples of Salah getting penalties in similar situations.

Here for example. Contact is made, it's clear cut and is definitely a foul and penalty. And yet, like Mitrovic, he threw in a dive to make it more convincing/force the ref to have to make a call.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=712nKQOPk_E

So the answer is sometimes yes, sometimes no in my opinion

Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:58:47 pm
I would just like to see all teams gets those decision and not just some in an incident like that one.
Agree with this part Jill. I hope for the rest of this season that any time a leg foot or knee is dangled blocking the path of one our players in the box that it's also given as a penalty for us. Think it should be by letter of the law and precedent
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #671 on: Today at 05:09:18 pm »
Watching West Ham against City. The difference in approach of West Ham compared to Fulham is unbelievable!! Fulham were flying into tackles and not giving the Reds any time on the ball. West Ham are just strolling around with currently 18% possession
And, City have just scored from a pen. Disgraceful, cowardly performance so far by WHU.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #672 on: Today at 05:12:06 pm »
Quote from: seenitall on Today at 05:09:18 pm
Watching West Ham against City. The difference in approach of West Ham compared to Fulham is unbelievable!! Fulham were flying into tackles and not giving the Reds any time on the ball. West Ham are just strolling around with currently 18% possession
And, City have just scored from a pen. Disgraceful, cowardly performance so far by WHU.

Why can't Klopp do what Pep does though. The answer is a lack of coaching ability.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #673 on: Today at 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: seenitall on Today at 05:09:18 pm
Watching West Ham against City. The difference in approach of West Ham compared to Fulham is unbelievable!! Fulham were flying into tackles and not giving the Reds any time on the ball. West Ham are just strolling around with currently 18% possession
And, City have just scored from a pen. Disgraceful, cowardly performance so far by WHU.

Well City are also quite good at controlling games. Maybe if our players had started the game passing to each other, Fulham would have been similarly nullified.

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #674 on: Today at 05:13:30 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:47:19 pm
If that's a pen then I'll expect about 10 for Salah this season - he gets pulled down far worse than that and nothing is ever given.

Its back to consistency, I agree Salah and indeed Mane last year would never get those, but plucky Fulham and Mitrovic are not playing against a media narrative about diving.
As far as it being a pen - well there is some contact but virgil pulls away and Mitrovic makes sure as soon as he feels a touch on the knee kicks his legs back and goes down. Would never be overturned by VAR as there was some contact but very very soft, equally I doubt it would be given by VAR if the ref said no initially.

Real problem is that we were shite for 60 mins out of the 90 yesterday and let them grow into the game, didn't pass through their press. defence and midfield combined couldn't find a pass. Bobby was not involved at all, but not sure how much was his fault as the service was terrible. Salah grew into it as the game opened up and Diaz looked dangerous early on but didn't really test the defender after he got him booked, but again didn't receive the ball much later in the game.

One to learn from and in some ways be thankful for a point given how we played.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #675 on: Today at 05:14:20 pm »
Brentford was by far my most annoying result last season and this may be the most annoying one this season. I dont know why we throw in these performances against shit sides.

We need a five or six winning game response.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #676 on: Today at 05:19:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:14:20 pm
Brentford was by far my most annoying result last season and this may be the most annoying one this season. I dont know why we throw in these performances against shit sides.
I don't know why, but I know how it manifests. We become all slow and reactive and almost look afraid at times. We need to impose oursleves on the opposition with speed and vigour. Otherwise we give them hope.

Quote
We need a five or six winning game response.
We tend to have great long runs of winning so I'm sure we'll see the same this season. Hopefully starting next game.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #677 on: Today at 05:24:57 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 04:42:17 pm
" Henderson creates tons of chances - through balls, crosses, whipped diagonals, with the counter-press. Fewer than he used to?"

Henderson had 5 assists in 38 PL games last season, ranking 37 in the Premier League. He also had a total of 19 chances ranking 67 in the Premier League. "Tons" did you say?

You quoted a bit, but then ignored it: 'Fewer than he used to?'.

Anyway - 5 assists was (joint) 27th, not 37th. How many of those above him were central midfielders? You can just use the 8s if you like, though Henderson spent time at 6, too. From a quick scan down the list, 3 maybe 4 above him who played a similar role (more consistently attacking, without his defensive responsibility at times, particularly if played at 6): Mount, Pogba, De Bruyne and Fernandes.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #678 on: Today at 05:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:19:07 pm
I don't know why, but I know how it manifests. We become all slow and reactive and almost look afraid at times. We need to impose oursleves on the opposition with speed and vigour. Otherwise we give them hope.
We tend to have great long runs of winning so I'm sure we'll see the same this season. Hopefully starting next game.

I mean Klopp was critical of the attitude and to me too many players lacked intensity and came across pretty arrogant. In a season of what will be fine margins, we need to be on it like we were last week and the fact we could raise our intensity for that and yesterday not tells me some players thought all they needed was to turn up.

Also it may just be me but I think we need some fresh young legs in the side. We had six 30 year olds out there which seems odd for a side like ours.

We will be fine and i still believe we will win the league but i jus get really annoyed dropping points to shite sides, which make no mistake, Fulham are.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #679 on: Today at 05:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 05:12:16 pm
Well City are also quite good at controlling games. Maybe if our players had started the game passing to each other, Fulham would have been similarly nullified.

Or maybe if other teams actually put some effort into playing City, like they do us, City would have more challenges. But the problem is they are not interested in even giving it ago just like West Ham at the moment. Zero interest in taking any risk.
