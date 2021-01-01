« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'

G Richards

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #600 on: Today at 03:49:01 am
Disappointing today. Too many below par. Not enough fight, not enough football on our end.

It might actually end up being a gift to us. We have been so good, for a while now, that the temptation is there to think we will win just by virtue of turning up. But that is never the case. You have to fight, and match their fight, and then if your quality is better it will come through.

Far too many of our players were too lackadaisical. If we respond well then today might actually prove to have been of use to us, for the season ahead.

It seems obvious we will refresh the midfield next summer. This summer? Today it felt like we needed one.
harleydanger

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #601 on: Today at 04:12:02 am
Looking at that, you wouldnt be surprised if the first choice midfield by the end of the year is Fab, Carvalho and Elliot.
abs-ibs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #602 on: Today at 04:12:25 am
We played relatively poorly,  but even so we still got a draw, whereas Fulham were at the races, got in our faces went 1 up against us twice, and still only got a draw.

We will have better days than this and better opposition too, where we can smash them to bits. We just weren't at it today.

Onwards and upwards.
anandg_lfc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #603 on: Today at 05:16:19 am
Players and team can always have bad performances. The lack of effort especially from midfield and defense was very alarming.

Diaz and Robertson atleast put up some sort of fight. Nunez completely changed the game and milner also had a very positive impact. As klopp said, the only positive was getting a point from an abysmal performance overall. I dont think few players will be able to overcome a total lack of effort from others on the field.

It will be interesting to see who klopp picks for the next game. Hope Nunez gets the nod ahead of firmino for the games to come.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #604 on: Today at 06:16:47 am
We went 28-8-2 last season and lost the league by a point.

A very simplistic point but going 29-6-2 from here would win the league, all other things remaining equal.

This team is definitely capable of that
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #605 on: Today at 06:24:20 am
Thought Fulham did well, tactically well set-up bar the few occasions when they should have made the call to drop deep but played a mid block and made it easy for our through passes when the pressure from their attackers + midfielders went missing, even for a couple of seconds. Got our goals there, from our moves starting at that point.

Well organised in pressing our backline, especially when our players were on the turn looking to face play, got their numbers in units covering the passing options accurately, won it back a fair bit. Silva's a much better manager than his Everton stint.

While we look at what we could've done better, ultimately it's two sides contesting the game. Fulham did well, earned their point.

Great start for Nunez, Elliot looks useful cutting in from wide, picking passes into the final third. Trent has been shite since his buff Prince of Persia makeover...

beardsley4ever

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #606 on: Today at 07:04:10 am
You can draw an infinite number of lines through a single data point. Take a deep breath. We wont know much about who we are for a few more weeks.
Historical Fool

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #607 on: Today at 07:17:01 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351186.msg18111205#msg18111205

That was at least in January. Did not expect that the same thing would be said in August.
JRed

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #608 on: Today at 07:21:40 am
Quote from: Izzy on Yesterday at 11:02:55 pm
One thing ill say about city players compared to ours, and i watch pretty much as much footy on tv as i can - its not that teams roll over for city.rather its that city never ever turn up to a game thinking all they need to do is turn up to win. Whether theyre playing us at home or away to rochdale in the cup, they put max effort in. Pep demands that and he has those kinds of players who will listen and hang on to every word of his. Klopp is equally demanding but i just get the feeling that sometimes players like trent, robbo (who has been shit for a while now), virgil (who also has shown signs of severe regression last season) end believing their own hype too much and play lazily. City never ever play lazily, thats why they win easily whilst we struggle at times. How many games have we conceded first in now in the last 20 league games? Anyone know? Its down to laziness and arrogance sometimes. Something that pep and his players dont ever suffer from. Yes they come across as pretentious twats, but they never are arrogant in the sense that they feel like the game is already won and they can play with their sunglasses and swimming kit on
Maybe its just that Peps magic juice works better than our inhalers.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #609 on: Today at 08:32:49 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:17:01 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351186.msg18111205#msg18111205

That was at least in January. Did not expect that the same thing would be said in August.


To say the title chances are  dead is madness, I just dont think anyone actually has..
rocco

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #610 on: Today at 09:00:19 am
In the last 7 games last season we conceded the first goal , besides Chelsea 0-0

Madrid
Wolves
Southampton
Chelsea 0-0
Villa
Spurs
Villarreal


I also remember Trent in a interview talking about complacency at times  , are we a bit complacent thinking we can come back and win which were more than capable of doing.
As with City they try to win it in the first 15-20 mins

GBF

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #611 on: Today at 09:28:47 am
I guess today city is going to play their league winning game


Everyone who started and the gaffer had a bad day... It happens. Next game won't be the same. Everything we've seen and we know what will happen. We'll get better
Fromola

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #612 on: Today at 09:33:15 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:00:19 am
In the last 7 games last season didnt we concede the first goal , besides Chelsea 0-0

Madrid
Wolves
Southampton
Chelsea 0-0
Villa
Spurs
Villarreal


I also remember Trent in a interview talking about complacency at times  , are we a bit complacent thinking we can come back and win which were more than capable of doing.
As with City they try to win it in the first 15-20 mins

City use up a lot less energy by winning games early. Most of the time it feels like we have to go flat out till the 90th minute to get the win. We rarely fly out the traps and blow teams away.

Looking at our games in the league post-Christmas last season it was only Leeds and Man United at home that weren't a grind. Even Norwich at home we were losing till the 64th minute. And earlier last season it was giving 2 goal leads away that was part of the problem, rather than falling behind and having to come back.

We need to start quicker. And if we want to pace ourselves more we have to manage the game properly and not give anything away.
Jookie

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #613 on: Today at 09:35:46 am
Yesterday was a day were squad depth wasnt to blame. It was a day where too many of our regular players had poor games or poor moments. Van Dijk, Trent, Matip, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho and Firmino can all be thrown into that category. The goalie doesnt cover himself in glory either.

Theres an argument that the better players were generally the subs. Milner, Elliott and Nunez all made an impact to a varying degree.

My over arching feeling though is that you cant go to a promoted team away, score 2 and only get 1 point. Largely 2 areas to blame. The 1st 50 minutes and a really lack of control by the midfield (and Id include Firmino in that assessment). The 2nd is defensive lapses from Matip and the van Dijk once we were in control of the game. We can all have an opinion on whether their 2nd was a pen or not but what isnt arguable is that its a poor pass from Matip and really poor 1-on-1defending from VvD that costs us.

The good thing is that we know these players can bounce back. The nagging doubt is that this type of performance in the 1st half of last season,  characterised by lack of control in midfield AND some poor moments defensively, is probably the reason why we came up short by 1 point.
RedKenWah

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #614 on: Today at 09:42:37 am
It was surprising in some ways how we came out and performed yesterday, taking into account the way we played v City. Whether it was intentional from City to not put so much effort in or whatever but to go from that and then the drop off against Fulham was bad. I know there would be a case as well that Fulham were very much up for it and they showed that by not letting us play but it must be said that we were very laboured throughout the game and I would honestly say also quite lucky to have walked away with a point.

It is 2 points dropped and if we have ambitions of winning the league then we will be hurt by this, unfortunately the way games are nowadays and with how City are, every point counts we certainly cant afford to drop many more points from now on and now we will be putting pressure on ourselves which is going to impact.

I would also say that for instance Bobby Firmino yesterday was quite frankly dire and if that was his idea of grasping an opportunity to start games then hes done it a lot of harm. I would have said similar about Salah esp first half but we dont have many options to replace him but Darwin Nunez I think will now likely start more games. our midfield is also looking a bit light esp in light of Thiagos injury and I wonder if we do need to dip into the market this window to pick up someone to supplement it as otherwise its risky really. Possibly going slightly overboard but you never know.
Zlen

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #615 on: Today at 09:49:58 am
We really wont have to wait long to see where we are after this disappointing performance. Palace will be desperate not to lose at Anfield and will put up a fight. Then were off to Old Trafford where Ten Haag will do his best to set down a marker and show an improved Manchester United. Basically any whiff of complacency in these games and we could easily drop more points. Hopefully the punch in the nose from Fulham was enough to wake the team from whatever the fuck that was in first 60 minutes.
Lycan

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #616 on: Today at 09:52:33 am
Seen it all before. If our fullbacks aren't at it, we struggle badly. And oh boy, they were both utterly woeful yesterday. That's why I'd like Klopp to change things up slightly and add a bit more pace, guile and creativity to our midfield. Teams now know if they can keep our fullbacks quiet they stifle a big part of our attacking game. We need something else to cause the oppo problems. Hopefully, Carvalho and Elliot can be our answer to that.
lamonti

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #617 on: Today at 09:55:28 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 05:37:27 pm
Why can't we play a similar style? They do win more titles and game than us?

For me it seems like a coaching limitation and Pep just doing things better. We don't lack technical players.


Jesus fucking christ is there a block button for this absolutely fucking shite.
Lycan

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #618 on: Today at 10:01:43 am
That is one horrific take, to be fair.
Fromola

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #619 on: Today at 10:33:27 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:49:58 am
We really wont have to wait long to see where we are after this disappointing performance. Palace will be desperate not to lose at Anfield and will put up a fight. Then were off to Old Trafford where Ten Haag will do his best to set down a marker and show an improved Manchester United. Basically any whiff of complacency in these games and we could easily drop more points. Hopefully the punch in the nose from Fulham was enough to wake the team from whatever the fuck that was in first 60 minutes.

Looking at the first block of games we need to win all our home games. Going into the season you thought we could maybe carry 1 or 2 draws from Everton and United away (who will treat it like a final) and take it from there. Yesterday's result puts pressure on us needing to win those games.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #620 on: Today at 10:38:41 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:33:27 am
Looking at the first block of games we need to win all our home games. Going into the season you thought we could maybe carry 1 or 2 draws from Everton and United away (who will treat it like a final) and take it from there. Yesterday's result puts pressure on us needing to win those games.

We really need to be winning our next 4.
RichardM

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #621 on: Today at 10:40:47 am
We weren't up to it but credit should be given to Fulham. They were fantastic and I think that rattled us a little. I'm assuming the team just thought that Fulham would run out of steam, especially in the first game of the season. They didn't though, and Mitrovic was thoroughly excellent up top.

I'm alright with a draw away to a newly promoted side 1st game in. The injury to Thiago is the only thing I'm worried about.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #622 on: Today at 10:43:09 am
Quote from: RichardM on Today at 10:40:47 am
We weren't up to it but credit should be given to Fulham. They were fantastic and I think that rattled us a little. I'm assuming the team just thought that Fulham would run out of steam, especially in the first game of the season. They didn't though, and Mitrovic was thoroughly excellent up top.

I'm alright with a draw away to a newly promoted side 1st game in. The injury to Thiago is the only thing I'm worried about.

Thing is, as we saw last season, drop points to these sides and you have to make it up by beating the top sides, which we didnt do all that well last season.
MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #623 on: Today at 10:43:49 am
Quote from: RichardM on Today at 10:40:47 am
We weren't up to it but credit should be given to Fulham. They were fantastic and I think that rattled us a little. I'm assuming the team just thought that Fulham would run out of steam, especially in the first game of the season. They didn't though, and Mitrovic was thoroughly excellent up top.

I'm alright with a draw away to a newly promoted side 1st game in. The injury to Thiago is the only thing I'm worried about.
Thry clearly dropped off after our first goal and would have struggled to get back in the game if we scored the next goal. They did well but the ref helped too.
rocco

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #624 on: Today at 10:45:56 am
To be honest I was nervous as you could see that goal coming but when we equalised I thought only one winner here .
We did hit the post twice and on another day just like most games we win it .

Just a bit concerned, how relaxed /complacent we look in a lot of games in the first half for a while now and when Trent says it in a interview, you wonder why we dont come out all pumped up .

Take City , there like dogs in the first 15/20mins and a lot of times the game is won by then and they can just try and manage the game , which turn keeps them a lot fresher for the season .

Klopp has evolved us tremendously and over the last few seasons , its about energy saving and not running out of steam like we had in previous seasons after our full metal football but feel at times we have maybe lost the balance .
Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #625 on: Today at 11:05:26 am
Sometimes you play badly and take what you can get. I completely understand its 2 points dropped. But had we managed to get a point at West Ham or Leicester wed have won the league. Thats my attempt at a positive spin. Good day all. :D
redmark

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #626 on: Today at 11:06:16 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 06:03:35 pm
So we can't question coaches on this forum? Is that what is it?

And I personally like how Pep's team play. But I guess a different view ain't acceptable on this forum either?
Sure, but you have to be intellectually honest about it - or it's pointless and (ultimately) boring - and most people aren't.

A well-followed twitter LFC account who was previously very active on here has long had a problem with Henderson. He obscures it occasionally by saying Henderson's a better 6, but if he was rotating solely at 6, he'd be highlighting how he's inferior to Fabinho (despite a decline in Fabinho's performance over the last 18 months or so, but I digress).

Yesterday, he was 'explaining' how the best 8's are more adept at turning on the ball, working through the lines, comfortable under pressure, etc. The usual criticisms of Henderson. But he did so by contrasting him with a player like Silva (I assume he meant Bernado rather than David, but it doesn't really matter).

That's not intellectually honest: because I'm pretty sure that Klopp knows Henderson isn't Bernado Silva.

Criticising a player for not being what you want in a given role is pointless. If the manager is picking him in that role, what does that suggest the manager wants in that role? That's the more interesting question - and more difficult, in many ways, than just saying "Silva/Bellingham/Tchoumani/Tielemans would be better 8s".

Alternatively - the argument isn't really about the player, it's about the manager. It's not that Henderson isn't good enough to play at 8, it's why Klopp plays someone like Henderson at 8. But most critics don't (yet) have the balls to put that argument - "Klopp's an idiot if he thinks XYZ".

Henderson had a poor game yesterday - he didn't execute much well (though he did contribute possibly the best pass by a Liverpool player in the game, late in the first half). The intercepted attempted pass that led to their goal was a good example of what he's in the team to do - but consistently berated for by those who emphasise control at all times - which just wasn't quite executed. But criticising, as many do, what he tries to do and the style in which he does it, when he has an off game, misses the point. That's the type of player he is, and to be regularly picked in that role, arguably still first choice there when everyone's fit, he must infact be doing more or less what the manager wants; when he's playing well.
rocco

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #627 on: Today at 11:17:14 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:05:26 am
Sometimes you play badly and take what you can get. I completely understand its 2 points dropped. But had we managed to get a point at West Ham or Leicester wed have won the league. Thats my attempt at a positive spin. Good day all. :D

Thats the point , we dropped points imo as we have come out not quite at it in the first half .
Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #628 on: Today at 11:18:29 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 06:03:35 pm
So we can't question coaches on this forum? Is that what is it?

And I personally like how Pep's team play. But I guess a different view ain't acceptable on this forum either?
Klopp is a superior coach to Guadiola. He has never had the spending power that Guardiola has enjoyed at almost every club hes managed. Hes instead had to use his coaching and tactical abilities to make his sides competitive.

Guardiola wouldnt have had the success here that Klopp has brought us.

MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #629 on: Today at 11:20:06 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:06:16 am
Sure, but you have to be intellectually honest about it - or it's pointless and (ultimately) boring - and most people aren't.

A well-followed twitter LFC account who was previously very active on here has long had a problem with Henderson. He obscures it occasionally by saying Henderson's a better 6, but if he was rotating solely at 6, he'd be highlighting how he's inferior to Fabinho (despite a decline in Fabinho's performance over the last 18 months or so, but I digress).

Yesterday, he was 'explaining' how the best 8's are more adept at turning on the ball, working through the lines, comfortable under pressure, etc. The usual criticisms of Henderson. But he did so by contrasting him with a player like Silva (I assume he meant Bernado rather than David, but it doesn't really matter).

That's not intellectually honest: because I'm pretty sure that Klopp knows Henderson isn't Bernado Silva.

Criticising a player for not being what you want in a given role is pointless. If the manager is picking him in that role, what does that suggest the manager wants in that role? That's the more interesting question - and more difficult, in many ways, than just saying "Silva/Bellingham/Tchoumani/Tielemans would be better 8s".

Alternatively - the argument isn't really about the player, it's about the manager. It's not that Henderson isn't good enough to play at 8, it's why Klopp plays someone like Henderson at 8. But most critics don't (yet) have the balls to put that argument - "Klopp's an idiot if he thinks XYZ".

Henderson had a poor game yesterday - he didn't execute much well (though he did contribute possibly the best pass by a Liverpool player in the game, late in the first half). The intercepted attempted pass that led to their goal was a good example of what he's in the team to do - but consistently berated for by those who emphasise control at all times - which just wasn't quite executed. But criticising, as many do, what he tries to do and the style in which he does it, when he has an off game, misses the point. That's the type of player he is, and to be regularly picked in that role, arguably still first choice there when everyone's fit, he must infact be doing more or less what the manager wants; when he's playing well.
Did you notice how incisive we were when Harvey came on? The 8 doesn't suit Hendo at this stage of his career because he isn't agile and isn't as quick as he used to be. He's a fantastic passer when he has space which he'll get as a 6.

He plays because the captain is more likely to play and we already have a good 6. Also, Ox and Keita are simply not good enough nor fit enough to dislodge him.
Pistolero

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #630 on: Today at 11:20:10 am
A very surprising, borderline alarming, display...last time I saw such a lack of urgency was when we'd won the league and mentally/physically downed tools for the remainder of the season...just have to chalk it off as an opening day aberration and start the season proper with the Palace game.....
Fromola

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #631 on: Today at 11:21:04 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:45:56 am
To be honest I was nervous as you could see that goal coming but when we equalised I thought only one winner here .
We did hit the post twice and on another day just like most games we win it .

Just a bit concerned, how relaxed /complacent we look in a lot of games in the first half for a while now and when Trent says it in a interview, you wonder why we dont come out all pumped up .

Take City , there like dogs in the first 15/20mins and a lot of times the game is won by then and they can just try and manage the game , which turn keeps them a lot fresher for the season .

Klopp has evolved us tremendously and over the last few seasons , its about energy saving and not running out of steam like we had in previous seasons after our full metal football but feel at times we have maybe lost the balance .

If you're going to conserve energy you've got to manage the game properly. We were perfect at it in 19/20 with mostly the same players.

We make games too exciting and open which gives opponents encouragement. We had a batch of 2-2/3-3 draws in the first half of last season as well.

City basically bore the opposition to death.
