PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'

G Richards

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #600 on: Today at 03:49:01 am
Disappointing today. Too many below par. Not enough fight, not enough football on our end.

It might actually end up being a gift to us. We have been so good, for a while now, that the temptation is there to think we will win just by virtue of turning up. But that is never the case. You have to fight, and match their fight, and then if your quality is better it will come through.

Far too many of our players were too lackadaisical. If we respond well then today might actually prove to have been of use to us, for the season ahead.

It seems obvious we will refresh the midfield next summer. This summer? Today it felt like we needed one.
harleydanger

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #601 on: Today at 04:12:02 am
Looking at that, you wouldnt be surprised if the first choice midfield by the end of the year is Fab, Carvalho and Elliot.
abs-ibs

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #602 on: Today at 04:12:25 am
We played relatively poorly,  but even so we still got a draw, whereas Fulham were at the races, got in our faces went 1 up against us twice, and still only got a draw.

We will have better days than this and better opposition too, where we can smash them to bits. We just weren't at it today.

Onwards and upwards.
anandg_lfc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #603 on: Today at 05:16:19 am
Players and team can always have bad performances. The lack of effort especially from midfield and defense was very alarming.

Diaz and Robertson atleast put up some sort of fight. Nunez completely changed the game and milner also had a very positive impact. As klopp said, the only positive was getting a point from an abysmal performance overall. I dont think few players will be able to overcome a total lack of effort from others on the field.

It will be interesting to see who klopp picks for the next game. Hope Nunez gets the nod ahead of firmino for the games to come.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #604 on: Today at 06:16:47 am
We went 28-8-2 last season and lost the league by a point.

A very simplistic point but going 29-6-2 from here would win the league, all other things remaining equal.

This team is definitely capable of that
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #605 on: Today at 06:24:20 am
Thought Fulham did well, tactically well set-up bar the few occasions when they should have made the call to drop deep but played a mid block and made it easy for our through passes when the pressure from their attackers + midfielders went missing, even for a couple of seconds. Got our goals there, from our moves starting at that point.

Well organised in pressing our backline, especially when our players were on the turn looking to face play, got their numbers in units covering the passing options accurately, won it back a fair bit. Silva's a much better manager than his Everton stint.

While we look at what we could've done better, ultimately it's two sides contesting the game. Fulham did well, earned their point.

Great start for Nunez, Elliot looks useful cutting in from wide, picking passes into the final third. Trent has been shite since his buff Prince of Persia makeover...

