One thing ill say about city players compared to ours, and i watch pretty much as much footy on tv as i can - its not that teams roll over for city .rather its that city never ever turn up to a game thinking all they need to do is turn up to win. Whether theyre playing us at home or away to rochdale in the cup, they put max effort in. Pep demands that and he has those kinds of players who will listen and hang on to every word of his. Klopp is equally demanding but i just get the feeling that sometimes players like trent, robbo (who has been shit for a while now), virgil (who also has shown signs of severe regression last season) end believing their own hype too much and play lazily. City never ever play lazily, thats why they win easily whilst we struggle at times. How many games have we conceded first in now in the last 20 league games? Anyone know? Its down to laziness and arrogance sometimes. Something that pep and his players dont ever suffer from. Yes they come across as pretentious twats, but they never are arrogant in the sense that they feel like the game is already won and they can play with their sunglasses and swimming kit on