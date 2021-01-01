« previous next »
Salah missing a penalty against Leicester.

City win the league the same reason most teams do, they have an incredible amount of attacking talent. The way they play/use their full back means they can fit in Silva and De Bruyne as 'midfielders' but it's all about having quality in the final third which they bring and the way they play gets them in those positions. They've got someone like Mahrez who's be a standout at most teams playing rotation minutes

The game in which Henderson lost his shit more than normal and kept shooting?

They won the league without defenders better than ours or attackers better than ours. Between 19-20 we had Wijnaldum (and Lallana actually!) who could beat a press. They were replaced with unreliable Thiago and an aging Henderson who cant make up for his flaws at much.
Not sacking, but we can question the manager on this forum?

This was a poor performance and blame lies on the team and the person managing it.

I'd agree on the team bit, but the manager? Nah. I'm quite sure he didn't send them out & told them to be passive. We play in a certain way, the players are well drilled, but today, especially in that first half they didn't play the way we, & Klopp, would have expected.
Bad results obviously do happen but our reactiveness really bothers me sometimes. Last season (s?) showed that we have some issues (midfield most obvious) to address if we want to evolve further. In some ways it was the midfield that didn't help us with winning whether league or CL.

We start new season and we haven't addressed almost anything at all. Almost because we got Darwin but unfortunately lost Mane. And still we start with Bobby who can be useful at times but I think we can agree he should not be a starter in 2022. I feel it's bad because it's a perfect moment to push a little bit and not have to look at City hoping they would lose points. Reversing the situation would be great. They have a little transition with departures of Sterling and Jesus and changing the system a little bit. Additionally there are also 5 subs.

Of course I still feel we're going to gain points consistently (maybe not that much as last season but still) but in the end it will still be not enough. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves giving City possibility to run away in the first part of the season and haven't yet managed to surpass them in similar situations. We are trying to do the most with the fewest possible initiatives. They haven't played yet but we still saw games like today in the past. And I think in the near future it may happen again.
The game in which Henderson lost his shit more than normal and kept shooting?

They won the league without defenders better than ours or attackers better than ours. Between 19-20 we had Wijnaldum (and Lallana actually!) who could beat a press. They were replaced with unreliable Thiago and an aging Henderson who cant make up for his flaws at much.
I wasn't being serious. It was 1 point it could be any number of small moments.

They won because they have amazing quality and depth in the final third which most teams can't afford to compete with. People go on about how amazing say Chelsea are in midfield and they've not been close since Hazard and Costa dropped off because that's what will win you the league.
One of the worst games ive seen us play in awhile. Hopefully just shaking the rust off and being complacent against a promoted team

One positive is Darwin Nunez, caused absolute mayhem and was the best player on the pitch. Cant see him being on the bench next game with how Firmino played.

That midfield performance was just, horrible. Zero control. Harvey looked good when he came on, Diaz tried his best to offer something in the 1st half when Firmino and Salah were ghosts

Trent was decent, Robbo really needs to learnt to balls down the touchline channel for Diaz or overlap more. Too often things are just dying there.
I wasn't being serious. It was 1 point it could be any number of small moments.

They won because they have amazing quality and depth in the final third which most teams can't afford to compete with. People go on about how amazing say Chelsea are in midfield and they've not been close since Hazard and Costa dropped off because that's what will win you the league.


Yes  ;D but the common thread between those results was a loss of control of the midfield (you can point at City failing to win games due to a lack of a striker) despite the incredible performances of the rest of the team. I dont think huge changes are needed, but if nothing happens we could fizzle out. 
