One of the worst games ive seen us play in awhile. Hopefully just shaking the rust off and being complacent against a promoted team
One positive is Darwin Nunez, caused absolute mayhem and was the best player on the pitch. Cant see him being on the bench next game with how Firmino played.
That midfield performance was just, horrible. Zero control. Harvey looked good when he came on, Diaz tried his best to offer something in the 1st half when Firmino and Salah were ghosts
Trent was decent, Robbo really needs to learnt to balls down the touchline channel for Diaz or overlap more. Too often things are just dying there.