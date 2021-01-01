« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'  (Read 7738 times)

Offline SerbianScouser

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #360 on: Today at 03:09:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:58:40 pm
What is our solution in midfield? Start Harvey?
It's a must especially against the dross.

No need to start todays big game midfield against lower teams.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #361 on: Today at 03:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:06:36 pm
This is me also, I'd love to give up football, but as someone wrote earlier it's really not that easy to bin something that's been a passion for 40 years (51 in my case).

It really isn't good for my mental health, which is also affecting my physical health.

Yeah like legitimately I am not saying this as a knock on anyone, I am serious football shouldn't make you feel like that. There is passion I know, I feel that, but to a point it's honestly not worth it. If it makes you so angry you shake, or makes you feel sick, or depressed, try to focus on something else for a while
Online Gerard00

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #362 on: Today at 03:10:18 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:49:24 pm
Henderson can and did. It's a lazy simplification. Keita can, Jones can, etc.

Yes - didnt put my point across well - they can sure - but given the odds Thiago is the most likely and seems most likely to cause a bit of penetration. I think the most important thing is he can dictate the tempo from midfield whereas i don't think Hendo has that in his locker anymore. Both were woeful today tbf.
Online Hazell

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #363 on: Today at 03:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:01:21 pm
There was VAR, it just didn't declare it as a clear error.

It was soft, but Virgil did kick out, which made the decision that much harder to overturn.

No the first goal. It was too far back they said.
Online JackWard33

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #364 on: Today at 03:10:57 pm »
Is that the first time Klopps ever questioned the players attitude?
Hes right to  some of the more experienced players were complacent from the first whistle
Would not want to be them in training this week
Online RyanBabel19

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #365 on: Today at 03:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:03:55 pm
Absolute cobblers. When teams don't go toe to toe with us everyone complains that they're just sitting back and looking to nick one.

Yep!

Another narrative that needs to die a rapid death. Early in the season even mid game the same was being said of West Ham at half time of their game against Chelsea, rolling over apparently but they werent, they just werent dominating.

If Fulham play City and arent the better side some will moan ignoring the fact a big part of today was us being so casual rather than simply being Fulham playing amazingly, they had a simple gameplan and we played into their hands which isnt going to be the case, City likely wont be lumping the ball forward to no one, tripping over the ball and passing to players who are behind opposition players, at some point it needs to be acknowledged that some of these games were shooting ourselves in the foot AND some sides we brush aside manage to take points from City by outfighting them

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:10:57 pm
Is that the first time Klopps ever questioned the players attitude?
Hes right to  some of the more experienced players were complacent from the first whistle
Would not want to be them in training this week

Definitely done that before
Online peachybum

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #366 on: Today at 03:11:01 pm »
At this point Henderson should be competing exclusively with Fabinho for the DM role. He's still very good in that position. Harvey should have that right side role until he does something to lose it.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #367 on: Today at 03:11:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:58:40 pm
What is our solution in midfield? Start Harvey?
Thiago's probably going to be out for a while. I would like us to push Henderson deeper and start with either Elliott or Carvalho ahead of him and Fabinho.

The midfield of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson is just missing... something. There's not much pace, there aren't many goals or assists.

I hate the guy but Bernardo Silva has everything that our midfield is lacking in.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #368 on: Today at 03:11:53 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:07:21 pm
Maybe not play one with a combined aged of 91.

What a strange comment.  ::)
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #369 on: Today at 03:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:06:36 pm
This is me also, I'd love to give up football, but as someone wrote earlier it's really not that easy to bin something that's been a passion for 40 years (51 in my case).

It really isn't good for my mental health, which is also affecting my physical health.

Think sometimes stresses in other parts of your life will manifest itself when it comes to things like watching football. Really requires proper rationalizing when it comes to poor results that it really isn't the end of the world. It's true for other things in life too, always count my lucky stars whenever I start falling into that hole.

I mean, imagine if you were an Everton fan.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #370 on: Today at 03:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:10:21 pm
No the first goal. It was too far back they said.

That was just Bobby Madley being Bobby Madley. That was a poor non-call for sure. But I remember saying to myself at the time that Fulham deserved that goal, we were piss poor up to that point.
Online harryc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #371 on: Today at 03:14:16 pm »
We were shite. We will get better quickly.

Move onto the next game.
Offline Schmarn

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #372 on: Today at 03:15:13 pm »

Pointless talking about City at this stage. Just need to look at ourselves and address what Jurgen said about attitude and lack of hustle. Without it well be in a top 4 fight.

No use moaning at the ref either. The penalty was soft but giveable as soon as Virg sticks his leg out. It was a poor decision on his part along with Trent not challenging Mitrovic for the first goal and Allison inexplicably getting beat by a header straight at him. The passing was dreadful for most of the game and really disappointing at 2-2 when we should have caged them in and suffocated them. Instead we were humping long balls from the back and losing possession without a fight.

We all know were better than that but it doesnt matter unless we put a proper shift in and execute the game plan properly. Weve got 9 days to the Palace game to sort it out.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #373 on: Today at 03:15:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:10:57 pm
Is that the first time Klopps ever questioned the players attitude?
Hes right to  some of the more experienced players were complacent from the first whistle
Would not want to be them in training this week

I'm not sure about that, I just think Fulham started really well and got in our faces and didn't give us the time or the space to do anything with the ball. I don't think we reacted that well to their start and perhaps we panicked and rushed as we got hold of the ball. But we were out of shape, that much I agree with. But I think an awful lot of credit needs to go to the opposition today who came in fresh and noticeably with a crowd very close to the pitch. That can also have an affect as we know too well.
Online lamonti

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #374 on: Today at 03:15:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:58:40 pm
What is our solution in midfield? Start Harvey?

Play a lot better.
Online peachybum

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #375 on: Today at 03:16:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:11:53 pm
What a strange comment.  ::)

Why? It was totally the wrong approach to pick Thiago and Henderson against a newly promoted team who were going to be flying. Klopp has said we played like we expected to be dominant. But i think he picked a midfield expecting to be dominant and control the game. Not get harassed and bullied.
Online Hazell

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #376 on: Today at 03:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:14:16 pm
That was just Bobby Madley being Bobby Madley. That was a poor non-call for sure. But I remember saying to myself at the time that Fulham deserved that goal, we were piss poor up to that point.

Can't disagree that we were poor today, a draw was probably about right. Just annoying the next game's on Monday week.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #377 on: Today at 03:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:17:32 pm
Can't disagree that we were poor today, a draw was probably about right. Just annoying the next game's on Monday week.

I think that is a good thing more training more opportunity to get our sharpness back and be ready for the game on Monday.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #378 on: Today at 03:19:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:11:53 pm
What a strange comment.  ::)

Is it that strange ?  Fabinho is a must, he's 28.  Thiago can't be relied upon, fantastic player but something of a luxury, Henderson hasn't got the legs for box to box but is a more than able no 6.  I think Elliott needs to start games, he has the pace, the movement and he's a tough little git.  You can't count of Keita, Ox and Jones is starting to head that way.  We desperately need new blood there, the risk is signing a player now or waiting for somebody like Bellingham.

That said Millie was fucking ace when he came on and he's about 60.
Online Red-4-Ever

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #379 on: Today at 03:23:20 pm »
Not the start wed have hoped for or expected I think its fair to say. Still, its the first game of a long season, Jurgen and team have work to do before Palace!
Online jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #380 on: Today at 03:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:19:55 pm
Is it that strange ?  Fabinho is a must, he's 28.  Thiago can't be relied upon, fantastic player but something of a luxury, Henderson hasn't got the legs for box to box but is a more than able no 6.  I think Elliott needs to start games, he has the pace, the movement and he's a tough little git.  You can't count of Keita, Ox and Jones is starting to head that way.  We desperately need new blood there, the risk is signing a player now or waiting for somebody like Bellingham.

That said Millie was fucking ace when he came on and he's about 60.

I thought Fab was the worst today, he rarely got near a ball, especially the first half when Fulham were winning most of the second balls. I do think Elliot will come into it a lot more, but it didn't surprise me we started with the midfield we did. I am presuming it would have gone on data from the training as well. It was the decision to start with Bobby that I wondered about more than anything.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #381 on: Today at 03:25:42 pm »
There was the same discussion after the Brentford game last season. The fact is if we give City too much of lead then we put too much pressure on ourselves to chase, which have yet to do successfully.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #382 on: Today at 03:26:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:19:16 pm
I think that is a good thing more training more opportunity to get our sharpness back and be ready for the game on Monday.

I've heard we are having another friendly between now and Palace to get complete sharpness
Online TipTopKop

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #383 on: Today at 03:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:10:08 pm
Yeah like legitimately I am not saying this as a knock on anyone, I am serious football shouldn't make you feel like that. There is passion I know, I feel that, but to a point it's honestly not worth it. If it makes you so angry you shake, or makes you feel sick, or depressed, try to focus on something else for a while
That's sound advice, and it comes with age in most cases.

The more time passes by, the more years, you see more of the world with all it's joys and horrors, and frankly yes, the more this game turns into a business -whereby a draw is considered a backwards step, since you're up against a state sponsored Star Trek Borg like squad made of billions that rarely blink- then yes, you do have to put the phone/tablet down or switch the telly off. Go outside for a walk, or take your kids out if you have any or see a friend for a cuppa and just ask 'how are you? what's happening in your life?' to get out of this.

I love this team. A trophy win really makes my day/month. But over the decades yeah you do (and should) tend to contextualize it for the millionaires wearing different coloured shirts kicking a leather ball about and whatever happens they'll do it all again next year as they have done years before.

The life you live can pass you by and that's a shame.

There's my bit of philosophy on a post match draw thread  ;D
Online jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #384 on: Today at 03:26:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:25:42 pm
There was the same discussion after the Brentford game last season. The fact is if we give City too much of lead then we put too much pressure on ourselves to chase, which have yet to do successfully.

Oh I'm sorry have City won already although I thought they were not kicking off until tomorrow?
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #385 on: Today at 03:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:26:01 pm
I've heard we are having another friendly between now and Palace to get complete sharpness

Aye, against Villa.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #386 on: Today at 03:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:26:01 pm
I've heard we are having another friendly between now and Palace to get complete sharpness

Yes, let's pray for no more injuries.  :o
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #387 on: Today at 03:27:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:26:23 pm
Oh I'm sorry have City won already although I thought they were not kicking off until tomorrow?

They are clocking 90 plus points. So are we. But these margins count and we have seen it many times.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #388 on: Today at 03:27:41 pm »
Milner was great as said.

It is truly crap that plenty of people feel this angry about a draw on the opening day and frankly its good old City to blame for that again for distorting things. I still have that thing where if were the ones to equalise I feel a lot better about a draw then if we conceded late on. But I accept its 2 points dropped when youd expect to win that game.

I dont like slagging off of players though or questioning attitudes. Playing badly so rarely happens with us, so it does seem strange to watch it but they cant be amazing all the time. And still a fair few positives to pluck from that. Chins up.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #389 on: Today at 03:28:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:27:18 pm
They are clocking 90 plus points. So are we. But these margins count and we have seen it many times.

That remains to be seen.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #390 on: Today at 03:28:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:27:18 pm
They are clocking 90 plus points. So are we. But these margins count and we have seen it many times.

I think City will drop points against West Ham.
