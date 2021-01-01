Wow the level of sloppiness from us is just too much. Giving the ball away constantly in dangerous positions, putting ourselves under so much pressure. Klopp must be furious.
Neither Virgil nor Trent are on target with their their booming, cross-field switches.
I do think we have been sloppy, but Fulham have been brilliant. They really are not giving us much time on the ball. I dont think second half is going to be any different. We have our work cut out for us.
Fulham first to every ball at the moment, nicking the ball off our players almost at will. We look slow and disorganised to be honest. Fab being hooked for Milner is interesting.
Fucking hell can we stop giving the ball away ffs!!!
