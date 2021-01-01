« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 1 Mitrovich 33' Darwin 64'  (Read 1817 times)

Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:07:55 pm »
Chance for us but Robbo overhits the ball and neither Bobby nor Diaz can get to it.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:09:54 pm »
38 Aww, Diaz hits the post a great through ball from Henderson and then Thiago misdirects the ball and Rodak catches the ball.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:09:55 pm »
Diaz hits the frame of the goal - that was so close! Would have been a great goal.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:11:54 pm »
40 Surprise, surprise Fulham players suddenly going to ground after every coming together.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:04:24 pm
Wow the level of sloppiness from us is just too much. Giving the ball away constantly in dangerous positions, putting ourselves under so much pressure. Klopp must be  furious.
He's not happy that's for sure.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:14:48 pm »
HT approaches and there's going to be some strong words in the change room.

The HT thread is going to be fun.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:15:29 pm »
43 Nothing much to report, I wonder if Klopp is going to make some earlier changes maybe Nunez earlier than intended?
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:15:56 pm »
Neither Virgil nor Trent are on target with their their booming, cross-field switches.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:16:38 pm »
45+2 into added on time and Diaz gets his header wrong and it's an easy stop.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 01:15:56 pm
Neither Virgil nor Trent are on target with their their booming, cross-field switches.

Trent had one earlier on, but that was the only one.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:17:50 pm »
47 Half time and much work for the Reds to do and much for the manager to think about.

HT: 1-0.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on Today at 01:15:28 pm
I do think we have been sloppy, but Fulham have been brilliant. They really are not giving us much time on the ball. I dont think second half is going to be any different. We have our work cut out for us.

Roll on the 2nd half.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:34:03 pm »
45 No changes for either side and Fulham get us under way.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:37:09 pm »
47 Early stages pretty much the same, Fulham still looking the more controlled side. The ball was up in the air an awful lot and we cannot get the ball down to run with it.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:37:52 pm »
48 Another injury in midfield, Thiago looks done. Nunez and Elliot preparing to come on.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:38:10 pm »
Thiago has pulled up.

Looks like a double change incoming

Nunez and Elliot for Bobby and Thiago.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:39:29 pm »
48 Elliot and Nunez on for Thiago and Bobby.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:41:49 pm »
52 Trent does well to win a corner he puts it in and for the first time Fulham looked a bit of a mess but the flag goes up.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:42:33 pm »
Kloppo looking a bit pensive there for a moment.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:44:49 pm »
55 That bit of the game typifies this game, we start to look a bit like ourselves and then Elliot takes a tumble and Fulham hits us really quickly on the break, but luckily they make the wrong choices this time and Alisson saves.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm »
Yikes! Virgil literally lumbering around with Mitrovich able to turn him around.

Goodness me - Fulham hit the post - how lucky for us
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:45:57 pm »
56 Fulham so close to getting a second they hit the post and re-collecting the ball. We need to wake up at the back.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:47:38 pm »
58 We need to stop being such a nice team, we end kicking the ball out when a Fulham player goes down, they didn't do it in the first half, why are we doing it?
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:47:56 pm »
Fulham first to every ball at the moment, nicking the ball off our players almost at will.

We look slow and disorganised to be honest.

Fab being hooked for Milner is interesting.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:48:01 pm »
Sorry, rant over but it irks me.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:49:14 pm »
59 We win the ball back high up and the ball goes to Nunez who passes rather than shoots.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:49:17 pm »
Darwin lad, take the shot!
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 01:47:56 pm
Fulham first to every ball at the moment, nicking the ball off our players almost at will.

We look slow and disorganised to be honest.

Fab being hooked for Milner is interesting.

Fab has not been himself today, he's been slow so doesn't surprise me.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:50:48 pm »
61 The game showing the first signs of opening up a bit both ends now, we are getting a bit slicker but Rodak just beats Nunez to the ball there.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:51:25 pm »
Och! and another chance in the goalmouth - inventive from Darwin but goalie is in the way.

Technically, that's our first shot on target
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:52:17 pm »
62 Great move, we equalise and Nunez is off the mark after a great ball from Salah.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:52:34 pm »
YAS!!!!!!

Darwin you lovely beast

Assist from Salah!

1-1
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 0 Mitrovich 33'
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:53:11 pm »
63 Checking for offside. But goal stands.

1-1

Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 1 Mitrovich 33' Darwin 64'
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:49:40 pm
Fucking hell can we stop giving the ball away ffs!!!

Mebbe now the game will change eh!
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 1 Mitrovich 33' Darwin 64'
« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:55:19 pm »
65 A great cross ball there from Robbo, we are starting to find our target now and looking a bit more fluid. Nunez is causing problems for the Fulham defence.
Re: PL: Fulham 1 v Liverpool 1 Mitrovich 33' Darwin 64'
« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:55:57 pm »
Ah ha! Darwin nearly in again. Bobbling ball cleared off the line by the Fulham defender.
