Musketeer Gripweed

Braveheart (1995) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Se7en (1995) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Armageddon (1998) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Trainspotting (1996) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,

My Cousin Vinny (1992 ) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Ringu (1998) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Iron Giant (1999) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, A Few Good Men (1992) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Category 1 - Braveheart







Category 2 - Se7en







Category 3 - Armageddon







Category 4 - Trainspotting







Category 5 - My Cosin Vinny







Category 6 - Ringu







Category 7 - The Iron Giant







Category 8 - A Few Good Men





dis_1

Category 1 Action/War/Western + Blockbuster



Saving Private Ryan (1998)

https://letterboxd.com/film/saving-private-ryan/







Dir: Steven Spielberg

Tom Hanks as Captain John H. Miller

Edward Burns as Private First Class Richard Reiben

Matt Damon as Private First Class James Francis Ryan

Tom Sizemore as Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hde7OVJKdgg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hde7OVJKdgg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NSRr7wUjLxw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NSRr7wUjLxw</a>





Category 2 Thriller/Crime + Indie



Reservoir Dogs (1992)

https://letterboxd.com/film/reservoir-dogs/







Dir: Quentin Tarantino

Harvey Keitel as Mr. White/Larry Dimmick

Tim Roth as Mr. Orange/Freddy Newandyke

Michael Madsen as Mr. Blonde





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ju65gr9sUjk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ju65gr9sUjk</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MruIam3rASs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MruIam3rASs</a>







Category 3 Adventure/Fantasy



Starship Troopers (1997)

https://letterboxd.com/film/starship-troopers/







Dir: Paul Verhoeven

Casper Van Dien as Johnny Rico

Dina Meyer as Dizzy Flores

Denise Richards as Carmen Ibanez

Jake Busey as Ace Levy

Neil Patrick Harris as Carl Jenkins





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gCB8Uz0dY58" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gCB8Uz0dY58</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EKHme9MvMx0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EKHme9MvMx0</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P1M69CVXze4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P1M69CVXze4</a>







Category 4 Drama/Romance + Foreign



Man Bites Dog (1992)

https://letterboxd.com/film/man-bites-dog/







Dir: Benoît Poelvoorde

Benoît Poelvoorde as Ben

Valérie Parent as Valerie

Rémy Belvaux as Remy (Reporter)

André Bonzel as Andre (Cameraman)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bcPhaieTg4o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bcPhaieTg4o</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k_qS2XbPzZo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k_qS2XbPzZo</a>







Category 5 Comedy



The Big Lebowski (1998)

https://letterboxd.com/film/the-big-lebowski/







Dir: Joel Coen

Jeff Bridges as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski

John Goodman as Walter Sobchak



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ngV0RBhGZmE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ngV0RBhGZmE</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lribEONhqSI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lribEONhqSI</a>





Category 6 Horror/Sci-Fi



Gattaca (1997)

https://letterboxd.com/film/gattaca/







Dir: Andrew Niccol

Ethan Hawke as Vincent Freeman, impersonating Jerome Eugene Morrow

Uma Thurman as Irene Cassini

Jude Law as Jerome Eugene Morrow



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W_KruQhfvW4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W_KruQhfvW4</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pSj9uOEGV7k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pSj9uOEGV7k</a>







Category 7 Animation/Family



The Witches (1990)

https://letterboxd.com/film/the-witches/







Dir: Nicolas Roeg

Anjelica Huston as Eva Ernst

Mai Zetterling as Helga Eveshim

Kristen Steinsland as Child Helga

Jasen Fisher as Luke Eveshim

Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Stringer

Bill Paterson as Mr. Jenkins

Brenda Blethyn as Mrs. Jenkins



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d_ZyqaN_XNM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d_ZyqaN_XNM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TrjLNpfDTi0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TrjLNpfDTi0</a>







Category 8 Wildcard



The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

https://letterboxd.com/film/the-adventures-of-priscilla-queen-of-the-desert/







Dir: Stephan Elliott

Terence Stamp as Bernadette Bassenger

Hugo Weaving as Anthony "Tick" Belrose/Mitzi Del Bra

Guy Pearce as Adam Whitely/Felicia Jollygoodfellow

Bill Hunter as Robert "Bob" Spart



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wGWWeourHUg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wGWWeourHUg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kevJJDQloNE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kevJJDQloNE</a> Saving Private Ryan (1998)Dir: Steven SpielbergTom Hanks as Captain John H. MillerEdward Burns as Private First Class Richard ReibenMatt Damon as Private First Class James Francis RyanTom Sizemore as Technical Sergeant Mike HorvathReservoir Dogs (1992)Dir: Quentin TarantinoHarvey Keitel as Mr. White/Larry DimmickTim Roth as Mr. Orange/Freddy NewandykeMichael Madsen as Mr. BlondeStarship Troopers (1997)Dir: Paul VerhoevenCasper Van Dien as Johnny RicoDina Meyer as Dizzy FloresDenise Richards as Carmen IbanezJake Busey as Ace LevyNeil Patrick Harris as Carl JenkinsMan Bites Dog (1992)Dir: Benoît PoelvoordeBenoît Poelvoorde as BenValérie Parent as ValerieRémy Belvaux as Remy (Reporter)André Bonzel as Andre (Cameraman)The Big Lebowski (1998)Dir: Joel CoenJeff Bridges as Jeffrey "The Dude" LebowskiJohn Goodman as Walter SobchakGattaca (1997)Dir: Andrew NiccolEthan Hawke as Vincent Freeman, impersonating Jerome Eugene MorrowUma Thurman as Irene CassiniJude Law as Jerome Eugene MorrowThe Witches (1990)Dir: Nicolas RoegAnjelica Huston as Eva ErnstMai Zetterling as Helga EveshimKristen Steinsland as Child HelgaJasen Fisher as Luke EveshimRowan Atkinson as Mr. StringerBill Paterson as Mr. JenkinsBrenda Blethyn as Mrs. JenkinsThe Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)Dir: Stephan ElliottTerence Stamp as Bernadette BassengerHugo Weaving as Anthony "Tick" Belrose/Mitzi Del BraGuy Pearce as Adam Whitely/Felicia JollygoodfellowBill Hunter as Robert "Bob" Spart

NICHOLLS1986

True Romance - Cat 1. Action/War/Western

(1993) Dir. Tony Scott

The Usual Suspects - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

(1995) Dir. Bryan Singer



Dances with Wolves - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy

(1990) Dir. Kevin Costner



Good Will Hunting - Cat 4. Drama/Romance

(1997) Dir. Gus Van Sant



The Truman Show - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical

(1998) Dir. Peter Weir



Scream - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi

(1996) Dir. Wes Craven



The End of Evangelion - Cat 7. Animation/Family

(1997) Dir. Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki



American History X - Cat 8. Wildcard

(1998) Dir. Tony Kaye



Betty Blue

HARD BOILED









Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL









Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS









Cat 4. Drama/Romance - FALLING DOWN









Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - MAN ON THE MOON









Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi - THE MATRIX









Cat 7. Animation/Family - DROP DEAD FRED









Cat 8. Wildcard - RUN LOLA RUN



Cat 1. Action/War/Western -Cat 2. Thriller/Crime -Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy -Cat 4. Drama/Romance -Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical -Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi -Cat 7. Animation/Family -Cat 8. Wildcard -

Welcome to the 90s movies draft finalissima. Congratulations to all the finalists, and thanks to everyone who has participated. It's been a blast.For the final, we're going to change things a bit. Instead of picking your two favourite line-ups, everyone is picking just one. So sit on it if you must, score it on a spreadsheet while procrastinating at work like Nick, or just vote on a whim like Samie.Good luck everyone.(1998) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western,(1992) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime,(1997) - Cat. 3 Adventure/Fantasy,(1992) - Cat. 4 Drama/Romance,(1998) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical,(1997) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,(1990) - Cat 7. Animation/Family,(1994) - Cat 8. Wildcard(1993) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western,(1995) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime,(1990) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,(1997) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,(1998) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical,(1996) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,(1997) - Cat 7. Animation/Family,(1998) - Cat 8. Wildcard(1992) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western,(1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime,(1998) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,(1993) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,(1999) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical,(1999) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,(1991) - Cat 7. Animation/Family,(1998) - Cat 8. Wildcard