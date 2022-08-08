« previous next »
To those excusing Tyler, if he didnt mean it, he would have immediately corrected himself and offered some clarity immediately. He didnt.
I think he'll stay clear of Monday Night Football next week. He'll be back for the one the week after though.
Thanks.  I scrolled back a few pages and searched for "petition" but couldn't find it.

Signed.
Quote from: Classycara on August  6, 2022, 12:19:41 pm


"we weren't that long after Hillsborough, and other - hooligan-related - issues as well"

Given history (and the fact he's an employed orator), he should have worked harder to mention these two things separately. Should also be clearer than simply saying "as well" at the end that he didn't think one was part of the other. That was before reading his apology on a later page. I can't remember him ever saying anything remotely close to this with regards to Hillsborough though. Or casting any aspersions on Paris, as certain BT people did.

I at the very least believe there's a good chance he's being honest. I definitely don't think there is anything to be certain about. Above all though, people need to stop casting aspersions at Kelly Cates. A man mispeaks on an emotive issue, and a day later we have Liverpool fans with the target on a woman (who to say she deserves benefit of the doubt is a major fucking understatement) that works with him. People need to take a moment and think, because you've gone beyond what's reasonable.

I have listened to the clip on repeat a few times to determine which word he emphasised - other or hooligan - and I am still none the wiser what his intent was - if any. On the one hand, he does ever so slightly stress other - which would conflate Hillsborough with hooliganism. Yet on the other hand, he pauses ever so slightly before hooliganism - as you have said - which may allow that he is differentiating between the two. And I can't make up my mind which of the two I am hearing. Possibly him being both boring and bored makes it harder to tell.

I don't want to think an experienced broadcaster would deliberately do this. But I would like to think they would be aware of the sensitivity surrounding the subject, and rather than a prepared twitter statement, say live what he genuinely thinks on the matter. 
Quote from: disgraced cake on August  8, 2022, 11:00:19 am
I think he'll stay clear of Monday Night Football next week. He'll be back for the one the week after though.

Will Sky troll us and put him on with Neville for Liverpool-United match? I think i'll find a stream for MUTV instead for some more impartiality.
Considering the shit people are "cancelled" and dragged through the mud for these days, the fact that this c*nt (and I'm sorry, that's exactly what he is, a c*nt) has gotten away with this scot free, is nothing short of a disgrace.
https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1556685500295127040

Quote
Martin Tyler and Sky Sports have committed to working with Liverpool FC to ensure clear and accurate commentary around the Hillsborough disaster going forward. The move comes following controversial radio comments made by the commentator on Friday.
Quote from: Samie on August  8, 2022, 06:08:14 pm
https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1556685500295127040


Load of bollocks. Ban him from Anfield and all of our games, time for him to go.
This sleepy eyed t*at has been throwing his
digs in for years now he's gone too far
this time .
Quote from: Samie on August  8, 2022, 06:08:14 pm
https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1556685500295127040

Hes had almost a quarter century to educate himself in a clear and accurate manner.
This is just ridiculous from sky.
Why is this c*nt still welcome in our home?
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:30:46 pm
Why is this c*nt still welcome in our home?

You sound like my kids.
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:30:46 pm
Why is this c*nt still welcome in our home?

Got off way way way too lightly with what he said back in august, the c*nt.
he looks like the kind of teacher that you wouldn't want to spend detention with alone
