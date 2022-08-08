



"we weren't that long after Hillsborough, and other - hooligan-related - issues as well"



Given history (and the fact he's an employed orator), he should have worked harder to mention these two things separately. Should also be clearer than simply saying "as well" at the end that he didn't think one was part of the other. That was before reading his apology on a later page. I can't remember him ever saying anything remotely close to this with regards to Hillsborough though. Or casting any aspersions on Paris, as certain BT people did.



I at the very least believe there's a good chance he's being honest. I definitely don't think there is anything to be certain about. Above all though, people need to stop casting aspersions at Kelly Cates. A man mispeaks on an emotive issue, and a day later we have Liverpool fans with the target on a woman (who to say she deserves benefit of the doubt is a major fucking understatement) that works with him. People need to take a moment and think, because you've gone beyond what's reasonable.



I have listened to the clip on repeat a few times to determine which word he emphasised - other or hooligan - and I am still none the wiser what his intent was - if any. On the one hand, he does ever so slightly stress other - which would conflate Hillsborough with hooliganism. Yet on the other hand, he pauses ever so slightly before hooliganism - as you have said - which may allow that he is differentiating between the two. And I can't make up my mind which of the two I am hearing. Possibly him being both boring and bored makes it harder to tell.I don't want to think an experienced broadcaster would deliberately do this. But I would like to think they would be aware of the sensitivity surrounding the subject, and rather than a prepared twitter statement, say live what he genuinely thinks on the matter.