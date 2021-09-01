« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Martin Tyler  (Read 6848 times)

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:11:54 pm
We dont know whats taken place at Sky today. Carragher mightve had a lot to say. But to do so in public isnt an absolute requirement at this stage.
Carragher could have said to Sky he wouldn't do the co commentary and we wouldn't have been none the wiser. Neville is there. He could've stepped in
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,178
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:05:29 pm
Neil Jones:

Understand Liverpool have invited both BBC News and Sky Sports to meet with representatives of the club re: Martin Tyler's Hillsborough comments.

The aim is to discuss the ongoing need for constant vigilance to ensure accurate commentary & narrative around the issue.

Is right.

Then, in the same meeting, tell them Tyler is not welcome back at Anfield.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,600
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 09:38:37 pm »
seeing this on the bbc footy front page i had a look and thought twat, then saw the quote in full context and thought 'oh, the other could be just meaning 'another' issue being hooliganism (ie another but different issue)

now i've just heard the recording, if i was young and ignorant of anything to do with english football back then, from the way that phrase is spoken i would assume hillsborough was part of a wider problem concerning hooliganism

call it a freudian slip, i bad choice of phrasing, a poor choice of words, the bottom line is those not aware of the truth regarding hillsborough having heard that would think whatever it was that happened at hillsborought was hooliganism related

no getting away from that

the explanation/excuse does not fit with way it was said and im not here to bury an axe in the dude, just calling it as i hear it

and it doesn't sit well, not remotely
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,707
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:43:39 pm »
I'm annoyed Kelly Cates and Carragher didn't put sufficient pressure on Sky today for them to remove him from tonight's game on moral grounds. Sky could have announced the reason why or ignored the reason why - but just simply remove him.

Carragher's insouciant performance about how hurtful Tylers comments are can be expected, he's one of them now. But I can't express enough how disappointed I am with Kelly Cates. They are both millionaires, but they still put money and status before morals. Kelly Cates should be ashamed of herself, I never thought I'd write those words.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,289
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 08:56:05 pm
The absolute state. I hope you're all under 15.




Sorry, what is this meant to mean?
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,918
  • Indefatigability
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:43:39 pm
I'm annoyed Kelly Cates and Carragher didn't put sufficient pressure on Sky today for them to remove him from tonight's game on moral grounds. Sky could have announced the reason why or ignored the reason why - but just simply remove him.

Carragher's insouciant performance about how hurtful Tylers comments are can be expected, he's one of them now. But I can't express enough how disappointed I am with Kelly Cates. They are both millionaires, but they still put money and status before morals. Kelly Cates should be ashamed of herself, I never thought I'd write those words.
Strong words. My instinct is to wait for this to play out rather than concluding who should shoulder culpability. At this stage its not known whats been said at Sky today and who has had their say. Its also conceivable that his explanation has been accepted by Cates and Carragher following discussions between them. If so then its their business and their judgment of the issues as they see them, surely?
Logged

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm »
Nah Im not buying his apology; this is a man whos had a decades long career based upon talking/analysing, Im not buying he chose his words poorly on this occasion.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:04:22 pm by Red-4-Ever »
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,354
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:38:37 pm
seeing this on the bbc footy front page i had a look and thought twat, then saw the quote in full context and thought 'oh, the other could be just meaning 'another' issue being hooliganism (ie another but different issue)

now i've just heard the recording, if i was young and ignorant of anything to do with english football back then, from the way that phrase is spoken i would assume hillsborough was part of a wider problem concerning hooliganism

call it a freudian slip, i bad choice of phrasing, a poor choice of words, the bottom line is those not aware of the truth regarding hillsborough having heard that would think whatever it was that happened at hillsborought was hooliganism related

no getting away from that

the explanation/excuse does not fit with way it was said and im not here to bury an axe in the dude, just calling it as i hear it

and it doesn't sit well, not remotely
I think this is spot on, and to be honest it's something I hadn't considered. Whenever anyone in the media mentions Hillsborough, they need to be absolutely clear about what they're saying. And Tyler was more than a little lax with his choice of phrasing.
I think most people might think of Hillsborough and hooliganism when talking about football in the late 80s, but they need to be absolutely clear that they're not conflating the two.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:07:35 pm by kennedy81 »
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,615
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 10:10:22 pm »
Ban the fucker from Anfield as an absolute minimum.  We dont allow the *** in our house and this shit should be treated the same way.

Fuck off, youre not welcome!
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,510
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 10:26:23 pm »
 The use of the word other is what makes him guilty as charged. Not a misunderstanding for me, he said what he thought and what he thought was wrong.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm »
There seems to be an on-going issue with the older folk saying some unbelievable and bizarre comments in sport, whether it is racist, prejudiced, incorrect or just wrong. In this instance his comments are reprehensible and he probably should of retired some years ago as his commentary work can testify.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm »
Always knew the c*nt hated us and had a massive chip on his shoulder, but for some on here, I was either being hyperbolic or tin foiled hat on.

His goose is cooked. The c*nt let his mask slip and he can't walk that back.

Fuckin tosser.  :tosser




Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm
Sorry, what is this meant to mean?
Means he's a devious oul c*nt that pretends he hasn't a clue.
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm »
The fucker knew exactly what he was saying. No doubt about it. He hates us, always has. The despicable bastard should be taken off the air immediately, but Sky being what they are won't do a thing until they think their brand is being affected. I've not given these fuckers my hard earned money for their subscriptions for ages now and this is further justification why none of us should pay for this shite. Either go down the pub or get IPTV. Don't give these c*nts any of our money
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,384
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm »
I had half expected him to appear after the game and make a comment/apology but perhaps Sky think its not their problem given it was said on a different platform?

I guess Tyler has multiple employers but Sky as his main employer, I would have thought this would have been a good opportunity for him to speak and apologise sincerely in the flesh.
Logged
JFT96.

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,354
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm
I had half expected him to appear after the game and make a comment/apology but perhaps Sky think its not their problem given it was said on a different platform?

I guess Tyler has multiple employers but Sky as his main employer, I would have thought this would have been a good opportunity for him to speak and apologise sincerely in the flesh.
Did he not say anything? I had hoped he might have said a few words.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,091
  • Seis Veces
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 11:01:06 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm
Did he not say anything? I had hoped he might have said a few words.

It'd just have been bollocks anyway. As I said before, his apologies earlier today weren't to us, they were to his employers.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
  • YNWA
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 11:21:59 pm »
Genuinely cant believe hes done that game tonight. That shows you with Sky and ALL their employees make of the remarks. Its over to the club now, during that meeting with Sky and BBC make sure its said that Tyler is no longer welcome at Anfield.

Like a lot of people on here have said, Ive been 100% certain for years that he hates us and its bleeds into his drab commentary on everything we do. Ive been called a tin foil hatter myself for it, I think today we all found out the truth and its that he hates Liverpool Football Club.

Im fucking disgusted he wasnt at the very least pulled off todays game and went on as normal. Would agree with others calling Carragher out too. Absolute sell out.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm »
Im not really sure what Sky can do about it.

Tyler has said something on air which sounds incredibly dubious and immediately stated that he didnt mean it in the way that it sounded and in fact meant it in a totally different way. Now whether you believe that or not, the point is that you cant prove it either way so Im not really sure what Sky can do about it short of calling him a liar. I guess they could suspend him purely for making an unacceptable mistake on the grounds that he should know better, but ultimately hes explained himself and whether you buy that or not its impossible to prove hes lying.

It would be different if hed been caught on film saying something along those lines privately or something, but the fact he was so blatant with it has probably worked in his favour as it makes the idea that it was a totally innocent mistake probably more believable and easy to brush off as such if thats how you want to view it.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,067
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 11:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:38:37 pm
seeing this on the bbc footy front page i had a look and thought twat, then saw the quote in full context and thought 'oh, the other could be just meaning 'another' issue being hooliganism (ie another but different issue)

now i've just heard the recording, if i was young and ignorant of anything to do with english football back then, from the way that phrase is spoken i would assume hillsborough was part of a wider problem concerning hooliganism

call it a freudian slip, i bad choice of phrasing, a poor choice of words, the bottom line is those not aware of the truth regarding hillsborough having heard that would think whatever it was that happened at hillsborought was hooliganism related

no getting away from that

the explanation/excuse does not fit with way it was said and im not here to bury an axe in the dude, just calling it as i hear it

and it doesn't sit well, not remotely
They were my exact thoughts when I heard the clip.

Those who are fully aware of the reality of Hillsborough could possibly take his words in one of two ways. However, the vast majority are not very aware at all. Many have entrenched prejudices. Many actually want to believe the establishment's cover-up and lies. For those, Tyler's words mean only one thing.

Anyone not clued up on the disaster would take those words and how they were said as clearly linking Hillsborough with hooliganism.

To be honest, I think Tyler is a poor commentator. I find him dour, depressing and boring, but I was genuinely hoping that once I heard the clip and it's context I would be able to give him the benefit of the doubt. Sadly, it actually sounded worse than I thought it would. An uninformed listener (of which there are so many) would hear him linking Hillsborough with hooliganism, because that's exactly how it came across.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,067
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 11:46:35 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm
Carragher could have said to Sky he wouldn't do the co commentary and we wouldn't have been none the wiser. Neville is there. He could've stepped in
Carragher has gone native. He's Sky's man now.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,707
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 11:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm
Strong words. My instinct is to wait for this to play out rather than concluding who should shoulder culpability. At this stage its not known whats been said at Sky today and who has had their say. Its also conceivable that his explanation has been accepted by Cates and Carragher following discussions between them. If so then its their business and their judgment of the issues as they see them, surely?
Indeed, and not without consideration.
I considered they all have a genuine working relationship and in my mind I can even accept they really like him as a character and someone to work with. My mind even wandered to how he can use his professional loveliness amongst the broadcasting team to explain it away. Today they bought it. I reckon anyway.
I can imagine a scenario of Mr nice Martin Tyler explaining how it was all misinterpreted and everyone feeling uncomfortable about it should just forget it.
He may have manipulated Kelly Cates in to believing his apology was sincere.
I bet her fucking dad doesn't believe it.

I'm getting very 'cancel culture' here, of course it won't happen to Kelly because of a Liverpool incident, the country don't give a fuck, but for me, as the daughter of Kenny, for her to easily segway the nights events over to that twat after that comment is concerning.
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,615
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #182 on: Today at 12:00:03 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm
Im not really sure what Sky can do about it.

Tyler has said something on air which sounds incredibly dubious and immediately stated that he didnt mean it in the way that it sounded and in fact meant it in a totally different way. Now whether you believe that or not, the point is that you cant prove it either way so Im not really sure what Sky can do about it short of calling him a liar. I guess they could suspend him purely for making an unacceptable mistake on the grounds that he should know better, but ultimately hes explained himself and whether you buy that or not its impossible to prove hes lying.

It would be different if hed been caught on film saying something along those lines privately or something, but the fact he was so blatant with it has probably worked in his favour as it makes the idea that it was a totally innocent mistake probably more believable and easy to brush off as such if thats how you want to view it.

Sky can and cant do what they want.  Leave him spouting his outdated moronic dirge, or act and seize the moral position and sack this c*nt.

Otherwise, we as a club can ban this odious individual from our property.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 