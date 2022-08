Surely those are the exact words people SHOULD feel outraged by? By using those words he's literally put Hillsborough in the same bracket as "hooligan-related issues".



The way he expressed it didnít sound like he was trying to group the two to me. It was like Hillsborough and OTHER things like hooliganism as well, thatís how I took it. The issue is he didnít add a separator into the sentence, like a Ďsuch así other hooliganism related issues.I find him to be a drab twat who obviously isnít keen on us, but donít think heís necessarily a bad person or stupid enough to suggest Hillsborough was caused by hooliganism, as he himself has been present and commentated on various monumental parts of the campaign. Maybe Iím giving him too much leeway but Iím willing to give him the benefit of the doubt as heís apologised pretty quickly, and he is a 76 year old senile fart.