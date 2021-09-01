Surely those are the exact words people SHOULD feel outraged by? By using those words he's literally put Hillsborough in the same bracket as "hooligan-related issues".



The way he expressed it didnt sound like he was trying to group the two to me. It was like Hillsborough and OTHER things like hooliganism as well, thats how I took it. The issue is he didnt add a separator into the sentence, like a such as other hooliganism related issues.I find him to be a drab twat who obviously isnt keen on us, but dont think hes necessarily a bad person or stupid enough to suggest Hillsborough was caused by hooliganism, as he himself has been present and commentated on various monumental parts of the campaign. Maybe Im giving him too much leeway but Im willing to give him the benefit of the doubt as hes apologised pretty quickly, and he is a 76 year old senile fart.