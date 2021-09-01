« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Martin Tyler  (Read 5687 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,088
  • Seis Veces
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:36:00 pm »
Is he doing the Palace game on sky next week? A banner directed his way would be welcome. Just something along the lines of 'Fuck off you old bastard' would do.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,695
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:08:33 pm
Tyler is a c*** aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand it's live.

Tyler is barely alive and he's a cnnnnnuuuutt
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,509
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:44:19 pm »
Just another reason why this relic needs to leave football. Its clear there is a deep rooted belief in him that feels our fans were responsible at Hillsborough, despite the tsunami of evidence saying otherwise.

Sooner he leaves football the better it will be.
Logged

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:45:47 pm »
Part of the old guard with Gibbon hands and Gray and they were binned for stupid comments.

Get rid.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,649
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:02:13 pm
Having just listened to it, I didn't think he was trying to conflate the two things. To my ear the "other" and "as well" sounded like a separator rather than a joiner. But I'm not a language expert.

The thing is I can hear it the other way too, and that's where the problem lies. Tyler is a professional and words are his livelihood. He should know better.

What I think we can all agree on is that whether he meant to or not, we as fans cannot allow ambiguity to be an excuse. We have to make sure that any and all media are left in no doubt that if we detect even the hint of misrepresentation, we'll come down on them with everything we've got.

This is where I'm at. But yeah for a commentator whose job is literally to talk, it's an horrific way of wording it and he's been rightly condemned.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,472
  • YNWA
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #125 on: Today at 05:04:01 pm »
I think if it was almost anyone else Id err on the side of misspoke but, with him? Not a hope. As mentioned above there are so many examples of him ruining moments for us with his death in the family reaction to goals scored by us, add to the Martial reaction vs Bentekes spectacular bicycle kick maybe being the most famous, I believe the mask has just finally slipped off this c*nt publicly.

I abhor cancel culture, I think everybody deserves a second chance but this isnt a second chance for this prick, its constant. He needs binning or, at the very least should be banned from Anfield just like Sun journalists.

Well see what Carragher is made of now an all.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,121
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:05:54 pm »

I cant stand Martin Tyler and other c*nts.

No relation between the two I hasten to add.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,707
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #127 on: Today at 05:21:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:36:00 pm
Is he doing the Palace game on sky next week? A banner directed his way would be welcome. Just something along the lines of 'Fuck off you old bastard' would do.

Along with a nice round of "Fuck off Tyler" from the crowd.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,904
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #128 on: Today at 05:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:49:55 pm
Hes apologised which is good. And he says he didnt intend to connect hooliganism and hillsbrough. I think its important we give people the benefit of the doubt on this sort of thing. Im assuming he hasnt made other remarks to this sort of effect in the past mind.

I listened to the clip and as far as I'm concerned, the way he says the words means he was attributing Hillsborough to hooliganism
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,707
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:05:54 pm
I cant stand Martin Tyler and other c*nts.

No relation between the two I hasten to add.

;D

It's his fault if he misunderstands you and conflates the two.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:27:59 pm »
I've never liked him and he knew exactly what he was saying.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,691
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:29:19 pm »
You have to ask the question, why even bring it up? There's so many other things he could have said.

Just shows he doesn't give a fuck.
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:46:26 pm »
The fact the clip is still there for all to hear means his and the BBC apology mean fuck all.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,904
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:50:34 pm »
Just played this for the wife and her initial reaction was she says he's referring to Hillsborough as hooliganism. The second listen, she was a bit less sure, but then, as she then says, he's said "and other hooligan related" so to her that means he sees Hillsborough as caused by the same.

As others have said, words are his craft and he's been commentating since the 1970's, he knows exactly what he meant. If he wanted to keep them apart, all he had to say was "we had the Hillsborough disaster, we were having Hooligan related issues"
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:12:36 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:34:35 pm
Surely those are the exact words people SHOULD feel outraged by? By using those words he's literally put Hillsborough in the same bracket as "hooligan-related issues".

The way he expressed it didnt sound like he was trying to group the two to me. It was like Hillsborough and OTHER things like hooliganism as well, thats how I took it. The issue is he didnt add a separator into the sentence, like a such as other hooliganism related issues.

I find him to be a drab twat who obviously isnt keen on us, but dont think hes necessarily a bad person or stupid enough to suggest Hillsborough was caused by hooliganism, as he himself has been present and commentated on various monumental parts of the campaign. Maybe Im giving him too much leeway but Im willing to give him the benefit of the doubt as hes apologised pretty quickly, and he is a 76 year old senile fart.

Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,121
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:20:46 pm »

At best hes made a lazy unthinking association between the two which is precisely the reason why things like Paris happen.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:37:41 pm »
As others have said he's a professional talker about football.It wasn't a misunderstanding.I'd be surprised if they get rid of him but he shouldn't get to commentate on any of our games ever again.Gobshite.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:51:44 pm »
Showed his true colours again. A Snide fucker who licked arse to get to the top as a flagship commentator. He is an awful commentator
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:56:43 pm »
He won't dare turn up at Anfield ever again.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:57:45 pm »
Not only is he a c**t he is also poor at his job.

It is obvious for whatever reason he doesnt like us I dont know why as he claims to be a "Woking fan"

Imo he defo has a thing for Chelsea/Utd.

They got rid of the likes of Thommo/Nicholas as "yesterdays" men hr is much older but hangs on.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,705
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:47:44 pm »
Everyone needs to take the time to submit a complaint. Lets face it if a member of the public makes offensive comments now at least they are investigated by the Police, its recognised as an extremely serious subject, This slice of shite Martin Tyler isn't above such action.

Tyler knows he wasn't conflating Hillsborough and hooliganism, he was associating them as the same thing.

I'm all for the club insisting he never commentates in Anfield again. Stand our ground and lets see what Sky want to do with that.

The man is a disgrace to broadcasting and I hope his family are ashamed of him.
Logged

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:53:10 pm »
I see no reason to give him the benefit of the doubt and his shite apology only cements my view.
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,634
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 04:45:47 pm
Part of the old guard with Gibbon hands and Gray and they were binned for stupid comments.

Get rid.

Yeah they should have swept the entire deck at the time.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,634
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #143 on: Today at 08:01:15 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:12:36 pm
The way he expressed it didnt sound like he was trying to group the two to me. It was like Hillsborough and OTHER things like hooliganism as well, thats how I took it. The issue is he didnt add a separator into the sentence, like a such as other hooliganism related issues.

I find him to be a drab twat who obviously isnt keen on us, but dont think hes necessarily a bad person or stupid enough to suggest Hillsborough was caused by hooliganism, as he himself has been present and commentated on various monumental parts of the campaign. Maybe Im giving him too much leeway but Im willing to give him the benefit of the doubt as hes apologised pretty quickly, and he is a 76 year old senile fart.

Except he didnt say other things like he said Hillsborough and other hooligan related issues
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,065
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:09:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:23:10 pm
I listened to the clip and as far as I'm concerned, the way he says the words means he was attributing Hillsborough to hooliganism
I commented earlier today after hearing about what he said. Since then, I've actually listened to the clip of him saying it and, to be honest, I think it sounds worse than I thought it would.

I winced when he said it. It does sound pretty awful. To be fair, I did hope that when I heard it I might have been able to see a different context which would allow me to give him the benefit of the doubt but, if anything, it sounds worse than I imagined it beforehand.

Whether he meant it or not, the way he words it does seem to link Hillsborough and hooliganism.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:09 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #145 on: Today at 08:11:20 pm »
Nice to see 'Carra' still cosying up to him in the comm box.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #146 on: Today at 08:13:21 pm »
There is a way of saying it properly if you emphasise certain word/words over other. He didn't though.
Logged

Online Johann Gambolputty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We are the Anny,Anny road end.
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #147 on: Today at 08:13:24 pm »
Absolutely no excuse, saying sorry is not good enough anymore. Sky should sack him, if not the club should ban him from Anfield. How long are we going to put up with this shit.
Logged

Online ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:22:22 pm »
WTF is Carragher doing in the com box with that old twat? Disgraceful
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,351
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:22:36 pm »
What he said can be taken either of two ways. At best it was carelessly phrased. At worst it's what he actually believes. And only he really knows what he meant.
At least the speed and ferocity with which he was called out and forced to apologise is an improvement on years past, when people were regularly saying things like this and getting away with it.
Logged

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,628
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #150 on: Today at 08:29:45 pm »
Why hasn't he retired yet?


Matt Le Tiss (nut job), Thommo, Charlie Nicholas

Helen Chamberlain, and the bellends of Soccer AM

Chris Kamara

Richard Keys and Andy Gray


Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,915
  • Indefatigability
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #151 on: Today at 08:37:20 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 08:22:22 pm
WTF is Carragher doing in the com box with that old twat? Disgraceful
Not really disgraceful.

There are a lot of things to get disgusted about with Hilsborough and related issues. This isnt one. Tyler spoke in an awfully clumsy manner that was very irresponsible. But Carragher will likely have taken his apology in good faith - hell probably know Tyler well enough to accept it.

Its a seriously bad piece of broadcasting and Today should have reacted far more quickly.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,774
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #152 on: Today at 08:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:37:20 pm
Not really disgraceful.

There are a lot of things to get disgusted about with Hilsborough and related issues. This isnt one. Tyler spoke in an awfully clumsy manner that was very irresponsible. But Carragher will likely have taken his apology in good faith - hell probably know Tyler well enough to accept it.

Its a seriously bad piece of broadcasting and Today should have reacted far more quickly.

Carragher has the platform to make a stand.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
  • JFT97
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #153 on: Today at 08:53:03 pm »
If Tyler is ever at Anfield commentating on a live game then I really hope the crowd make their feelings known towards him live on sky tv for all to hear.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,915
  • Indefatigability
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #154 on: Today at 08:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:46:56 pm
Carragher has the platform to make a stand.
Yep and has done so on various issues. If Tyler says he didnt mean it then does Carragher refuse to believe the explanation?

I just dont think Carragher needs bringing into this. I think theres occasional peripheral stuff around Hillsborough that leads to the main issues becoming sidelined. Distractions like Carragher working on tonights game is emblematic of this problem.

Logged

Online JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #155 on: Today at 08:56:05 pm »
The absolute state. I hope you're all under 15.


Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Online ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #156 on: Today at 08:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:55:18 pm
Yep and has done so on various issues. If Tyler says he didnt mean it then does Carragher refuse to believe the explanation?

I just dont think Carragher needs bringing into this. I think theres occasional peripheral stuff around Hillsborough that leads to the main issues becoming sidelined. Distractions like Carragher working on tonights game is emblematic of this problem.


I think he should be brought into this. Carragher had the choice to say no and call out Tyler. Instead he's kept his mouth shut and towed the Sky line.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 