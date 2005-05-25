Having just listened to it, I didn't think he was trying to conflate the two things. To my ear the "other" and "as well" sounded like a separator rather than a joiner. But I'm not a language expert.
He knows the two shouldn't be linked. So, he should have gone out of his way to ensure there was no possibly way people could construe that there's a connection. But instead he chose the word 'other'. The two shouldn't be in the same sentence - in case a connection is inferred by the listener.
The thing is I can hear it the other way too, and that's where the problem lies. Tyler is a professional and words are his livelihood. He should know better.
Exactly this. Remove any ambiguity, by not putting them in the same sentence. As Red Berry said, the Bradford City fire wasn't mentioned in the same sentence - and there's no way it would have been, as events on the day were completely unrelated to hooliganism.
What I think we can all agree on is that whether he meant to or not, we as fans cannot allow ambiguity to be an excuse. We have to make sure that any and all media are left in no doubt that if we detect even the hint of misrepresentation, we'll come down on them with everything we've got.
Also, there's the apology. It's not an apology. "Sorry you misunderstood me and took it the wrong way" is not an apology. It's weasel words.
If he's really contrite, then I expect a whole piece done by him where he goes to Anfield, speaks to the families of the victims, apologises to them, and highlights how the fans were incorrectly and maliciously blamed - and they have been completely exonerated from any wrong-doing after decades of campaigning.
That would be a sincere apology, and he'd be less of a c*nt.