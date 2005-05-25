« previous next »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 01:48:14 pm
Of course there was intent.  If he was a foreign journalist or commentator without decades of knowledge and experience of working in English football, then maybe it could have been unintentional.  The onus was on him to get it right.  The fact he said what he said, and there wasn't an instant and sincere apology and embarrassment, shows what he really thinks and that he meant what he said.

Of course there was intent; that's why him claiming there wasn't is bullshit.  "I'm sorry you're sorry" shouldn't be acceptable.
The club need to step up now and ban him from the stadium. If Carragher has any backbone left in him at all he'll refuse to work with him going forward. This is unforgivable  :wanker
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:22:44 am
Done

Ban him from Anfield

This. His masked finally slipped!  :wanker
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:04:26 pm
The club need to step up now and ban him from the stadium. If Carragher has any backbone left in him at all he'll refuse to work with him going forward. This is unforgivable  :wanker

At the very least the club should issue a statement and say the apology isn't sufficient. He needs to be publicly chastised for this.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:03:11 pm
Of course there was intent; that's why him claiming there wasn't is bullshit.  "I'm sorry you're sorry" shouldn't be acceptable.

I'm not interested in his apologies anyway. Just keep the biased old twat off our games. He's spoiled a lot of great games for us in recent years with his tepid commentary. He reacts to us scoring a goal like a death in the family
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:26:03 pm
Storm in a tea cup, I think hes just worded it clumsily. He does say other and as well. Find it hard to be outraged at that.

Your wrong.

Never should we let Hillsborough be associated ,be it mistakenly , casually or maliciously  with anything other than what it was a crime and cover up by the Establishment.

This generation and the next must stand guard against any possibility of a revisionist approach..there are those out there who would build that...

JFT97
Tyler is a c*** aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand it's live.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:26:03 pm
Storm in a tea cup, I think hes just worded it clumsily. He does say other and as well. Find it hard to be outraged at that.

Oh seriously fcuk off. He blatantly included Hillsborough and hooliganism in the same sentence as like one had something to do with the other. He's an utter cnut and so is anyone defending him.
The Club needs to make a statement, acknowledge the apology, but highlight the fact that irresponsible comments like these, 30+ years after the fact, from well respected pundits, have contributed to the overall failure to bring justice to those responsible for the death of 97 Liverpool supporters.  And they propagate the smears from other club supporters that continue to this day.  Look at what happened in Paris in real time, FFS.

Follow it up with, youre no longer welcome at Anfield, you old git. 
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:02:13 pm
Having just listened to it, I didn't think he was trying to conflate the two things. To my ear the "other" and "as well" sounded like a separator rather than a joiner. But I'm not a language expert.

He knows the two shouldn't be linked.  So, he should have gone out of his way to ensure there was no possibly way people could construe that there's a connection.  But instead he chose the word 'other'.  The two shouldn't be in the same sentence - in case a connection is inferred by the listener.

Quote
The thing is I can hear it the other way too, and that's where the problem lies. Tyler is a professional and words are his livelihood. He should know better.

Exactly this.  Remove any ambiguity, by not putting them in the same sentence.  As Red Berry said, the Bradford City fire wasn't mentioned in the same sentence - and there's no way it would have been, as events on the day were completely unrelated to hooliganism.

Quote
What I think we can all agree on is that whether he meant to or not, we as fans cannot allow ambiguity to be an excuse. We have to make sure that any and all media are left in no doubt that if we detect even the hint of misrepresentation, we'll come down on them with everything we've got.

Also, there's the apology. It's not an apology. "Sorry you misunderstood me and took it the wrong way" is not an apology. It's weasel words.

If he's really contrite, then I expect a whole piece done by him where he goes to Anfield, speaks to the families of the victims, apologises to them, and highlights how the fans were incorrectly and maliciously blamed  - and they have been completely exonerated from any wrong-doing after decades of campaigning.

That would be a sincere apology, and he'd be less of a c*nt.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:07:05 pm
I'm not interested in his apologies anyway. Just keep the biased old twat off our games. He's spoiled a lot of great games for us in recent years with his tepid commentary. He reacts to us scoring a goal like a death in the family

Doesn't matter if he's doing our games or other games. If he's spouting that shite, it will influence others' opinions, especially those who are young or from outside the UK, and are unaware of the truth. He needs to apologise, and publicly, and sincerely.

A walk of atonement, Cersi Lannister-style through the streets of Liverpool would be sufficient.
Think its reasonable to assume he mis spoke he has since apologized if the interviewer was competent they would have addressed it. Jake humpreys has not.

Media never covers the vile chants we get served against the usual suspects on mass which have vindictiveness as the power source, and the clubs never address their own flat earthers.
Ban the senile fool from Anfield.

This is the type of twat who are all slick veneer in their professional life but then forget themselves and make their true feelings known.

Bernie Eccleston
Nelson Piquet
Andy Grey
Ron Atkinson

Racist, sexist, obnoxious twats who think an apology is enough to make amends.

Fuck off Tyler, thank god I never have to listen to him, ever!!
To be fair, he's an absolute bellend. Someone that stupid could easily fuck up as badly as that.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:08:32 pm
I think this could finish him. He's trending all over Twitter meaning it's reaching a wider audience than just Liverpool fans knowing he's wank. MPs tweeting about it etc. Won't have escaped the club's notice and I hope they lay the law down by refusing entrance to Anfield. Sky would be in a situation then because they'd not be able to use him for most of their most watched games each season.

This is what I want to happen, can we do it contractually though?

Hes a twat and now a liar with that "apology"
Quote from: End Product on Today at 02:14:42 pm
Think its reasonable to assume he mis spoke he has since apologized if the interviewer was competent they would have addressed it. Jake humpreys has not.

Media never covers the vile chants we get served against the usual suspects on mass which have vindictiveness as the power source, and the clubs never address their own flat earthers.

It's more than reasonable to assume he meant every word. I don't know what misspoke actually means but in English it's called talking bollocks.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:23:24 am
I've raised a complaint and also referenced the Jonathan Goldberg comments on the Adrian Chiles show last year.  The BBC need to get it front and centre with their presenters that this shit needs calling out at the time.

I'm not generally one for "cancel culture" but it's really time that Tyler was moved on.  The mask has slipped with him in that interview.

This is not cancel culture. Its about professional standards - the BBC as well as Tyler.
Mind you, if the presenters were like me, as soon as Tyler opened his gob, they zoned out. Listening to his shite is very difficult at the best of times.
He needs sacking. Simple at that.
People are suffering mental health issues to this day because of how they were mendaciously blamed for the horror they witnessed at Hillsborough. 'I'm sorry for any misunderstanding' doesn't begin to be an apology. He knew the truth. If we accept his version of events, he was lazy with the ambivalent construction of his sentence, and that shows he's totally indifferent to the suffering.
Cancel Sky sports. Watch the games on a stream.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:51:10 pm
Translation, I thought I could slip some snide dig past without people noticing, but have been called out for doing so and will now weasel my way out of it with a typical blame other people non-apology.

What an utter c*nt.

Misunderstanding- we were to blame for not understanding his words. Our fault.
Perhaps if he had said misrepresented it would be an apology
Quote from: End Product on Today at 02:14:42 pm
Think its reasonable to assume he mis spoke he has since apologized if the interviewer was competent they would have addressed it. Jake humpreys has not.

I actually think its reasonable to assume that, as probably the most prominent football commentator in England over the last few decades, he knew exactly what he meant and knew exactly what he was inferring. And also knew that he could say exactly that and then pass it off as 'mis-speaking'. He's a vile, poisonous old c*nt.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:26:03 pm
Storm in a tea cup, I think hes just worded it clumsily. He does say other and as well. Find it hard to be outraged at that.

It really isn't.  Seriously there are a lot of us on this forum still suffering as a direct result of the Hillsborough Disaster.  Lucky you not feeling outraged at his comments.  For many of us, it's not that simple.
Sounds more like a statement he would have had rehearsed in his head beforehand. He works for someone as a journalist and the word 'Hillsborough' doesnt set alarm bells clanging in his head - he's past it, if he ever had it in the first place.
Paris and the recent Hillsborough slurs are still fresh - he knew what he was at . Billy Hogan has been very diligent in dealing with that , hopefully he gets on to this and the old bastard gets his come upping's .The old I'm not sorry for offending you but I'm sorry you are offended. 
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:16:38 pm
To be fair, he's an absolute bellend. Someone that stupid could easily fuck up as badly as that.

To be fair, I have to agree with that. Boring, biased commentator that needs to retire, but I think he's just been clumsy with his words. He's apologised immediately.
No need for a witch hunt, unless there is other evidence on him, as it will only reflect badly on LFC supporters as the bigots will be out in force saying it is evidence we 'never move on' and other bull.
At times a bit of moderation is needed. Save your anger for those bigots who really deserve it and are far more explicit in ignoring the evidence and still blaming supporters.
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 02:39:52 pm
To be fair, I have to agree with that. Boring, biased commentator that needs to retire, but I think he's just been clumsy with his words. He's apologised immediately.
No need for a witch hunt, unless there is other evidence on him, as it will only reflect badly on LFC supporters as the bigots will be out in force saying it is evidence we 'never move on' and other bull.
At times a bit of moderation is needed. Save your anger for those bigots who really deserve it and are far more explicit in ignoring the evidence and still blaming supporters.

I mean if you're wanting evidence of him having some weird vendetta against us as a football club then there's a good twenty years of it.
It's a grade-A twat thing to say. At the very least they should take him off air a bit in a commenting ban. At least for 97 days.

I do believe in giving people second chances but there has to be accountability for shit like this.
Whilst I hate living in a world where you have to watch your p's and q's to a ridiculous extent sometimes something does get said that's bang out of order. What Martin Tyler said basically towed the line the officaldom in England trotted out back in 1989. It's as if the enquiries clearing Liverpool fans of any culpability in relation to Hillsborough never happened or are simply ignored in preference to a narrative that has been legally disproved.

When you use Hillsborough and Hooliganism in the same sentence then you are linking the two it's really that simple. Tyler has been educated by the country that has given the world the english language. He knows damn well what he said. The BBC should have pulled him up on it.

The problem we have with highlighting this it is the whole 'always the victim' nonsense that gets peddled about the city of Liverpool and it's people and us as fans. It really is a no win. Personally I think Martin Tyler should be banned from Anfield for life in both a professional and personal capacity. Words have meanings and henceforth can cause damage. If your under 35 there's a good chance you will think Hoolganism led to Hillsborough based on what Martin Tyler said.

These mistruths need to be comprehensively knocked on the head once and for all. Martin Tyler is old enough to know what he said was cobblers and bizarrely still said it. His apology means nothing. He's sorry for getting called out is the extent for his apology.
When I saw the thread title I was hoping to come in and find that he had announced he was retiring and that we would never have to listen to his shite commentary ever again. Unfortunately what he has said is much, much worse.

I'm afraid I can't see him losing his job over this, but he definitely should.

Ban him from Anfield at the very least.

c*nt.
