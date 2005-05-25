Whilst I hate living in a world where you have to watch your p's and q's to a ridiculous extent sometimes something does get said that's bang out of order. What Martin Tyler said basically towed the line the officaldom in England trotted out back in 1989. It's as if the enquiries clearing Liverpool fans of any culpability in relation to Hillsborough never happened or are simply ignored in preference to a narrative that has been legally disproved.



When you use Hillsborough and Hooliganism in the same sentence then you are linking the two it's really that simple. Tyler has been educated by the country that has given the world the english language. He knows damn well what he said. The BBC should have pulled him up on it.



The problem we have with highlighting this it is the whole 'always the victim' nonsense that gets peddled about the city of Liverpool and it's people and us as fans. It really is a no win. Personally I think Martin Tyler should be banned from Anfield for life in both a professional and personal capacity. Words have meanings and henceforth can cause damage. If your under 35 there's a good chance you will think Hoolganism led to Hillsborough based on what Martin Tyler said.



These mistruths need to be comprehensively knocked on the head once and for all. Martin Tyler is old enough to know what he said was cobblers and bizarrely still said it. His apology means nothing. He's sorry for getting called out is the extent for his apology.