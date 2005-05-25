« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Martin Tyler  (Read 1903 times)

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:35:26 pm »
Cant stand his commentary at the best of times, knew he didn't like us (you don't have to) but was always curious why, now we know how deep that dislike runs. When you keep peddling the same shite at his age there's no hope. That's what he believes, take it to your grave then you old bastard.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,178
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:46:42 pm »
Well done Reds jumping on this straight away.

Take us on at your peril....UEFA please note
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:49:55 pm »
Hes apologised which is good. And he says he didnt intend to connect hooliganism and hillsbrough. I think its important we give people the benefit of the doubt on this sort of thing. Im assuming he hasnt made other remarks to this sort of effect in the past mind.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:51:10 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:11:07 pm
Unfortunately I think he'll be OK as he's put it down to a misunderstanding and apologised.  That will be enough to let him off any proper consequences.  He's still an outdated c**t though.


https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1555504230265495553?cxt=HHwWgoC9ueS2oZYrAAAA

Translation, I thought I could slip some snide dig past without people noticing, but have been called out for doing so and will now weasel my way out of it with a typical blame other people non-apology.

What an utter c*nt.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,667
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:49:55 pm
Hes apologised which is good. And he says he didnt intend to connect hooliganism and hillsbrough. I think its important we give people the benefit of the doubt on this sort of thing. Im assuming he hasnt made other remarks to this sort of effect in the past mind.

:D

He's not an idiot. He knew full well what he was inferring, he knows full well the strength of feeling about Hillsborough and went on anyway to link the tragedy with hooliganism. I suspect knowing full well he could then give some withering apology (which by the way actually seems to be more 'sorry that you didn't understand what I said') and get on with his life, having implanted again the Hillsborough = Hooligans idea in peoples head. He's a hateful, spiteful old fucker and should have been put out to pasture years ago.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:56:39 pm »
Ah thats the apology. So typical these days. Why couldnt he say I gave the impression that there was a connection between hookiangism and hillsborough and Im sorry. I didnt intended to link them and I apologise for misspeaking in such a way. Im so doing I contributed to a harmful and longstanding, but inaccurate, slur and Im sorry for the hurt I caused.

Because heres the thing, it wasnt a misunderstanding to read his words as linking the two, they actually did. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt and accept apologies but people werent simply reading in a sensitive fashion. They were hearing what he actually said.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,294
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:49:55 pm
Hes apologised which is good. And he says he didnt intend to connect hooliganism and hillsbrough. I think its important we give people the benefit of the doubt on this sort of thing. Im assuming he hasnt made other remarks to this sort of effect in the past mind.

It's important we give people the doubt on many things, but not on this sort of thing. There are so many other ways he could've said the Premier League was shortly after Hillsborough and hooliganism. He chose to say Hillsborough and OTHER hooliganism, clearly implying they were connected. Now he's saying it's our fault because we can't understand what he said.
Over 30 years people have been fighting for justice and the truth, and for 30 years he has been the voice of 'Premier League' football. Making a comment like that is inexcusable.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:58:24 pm »
The man really is the c*nt's c*nt.

I really hope his cliquey cohorts pull him up publicly about this as well. They will be just as guilty if they don't.
Logged

Online 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:49:55 pm
Hes apologised which is good. And he says he didnt intend to connect hooliganism and hillsbrough. I think its important we give people the benefit of the doubt on this sort of thing. Im assuming he hasnt made other remarks to this sort of effect in the past mind.

That would be reasonable if these comments came from the ordinary Joe.  But Tyler has been a professional commentator for decades so is well aware of the importance of every word.  I find it very difficult to believe this was not a considered comment and a deliberate jibe at our fans, which would be consistent with the obvious dislike he has for LFC. His efforts to sound even slightly excited when we score are generally laughable.
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:57:58 pm
It's important we give people the doubt on many things, but not on this sort of thing. There are so many other ways he could've said the Premier League was shortly after Hillsborough and hooliganism. He chose to say Hillsborough and OTHER hooliganism, clearly implying they were connected. Now he's saying it's our fault because we can't understand what he said.
Over 30 years people have been fighting for justice and the truth, and for 30 years he has been the voice of 'Premier League' football. Making a comment like that is inexcusable.

Yeah, he should have actually apologised rather than apologising for misunderstanding taken rather than misunderstanding given.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,373
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:03:35 pm »
Just go look back at the Martial goal to see what he really thinks of us. He couldn't give a fuck about Hillsborough, this is just an old man letting slip what his true views are. I'll never respect him, he should've been out of Sky years ago.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
Quote from: 18 yard line on Today at 12:59:02 pm
That would be reasonable if these comments came from the ordinary Joe.  But Tyler has been a professional commentator for decades so is well aware of the importance of every word.  I find it very difficult to believe this was not a considered comment and a deliberate jibe at our fans, which would be consistent with the obvious dislike he has for LFC. His efforts to sound even slightly excited when we score are generally laughable.

Hopefully, the fans will let him know what they think of him, if he's ever commentating at Anfield again. Or even if he's not.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,056
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:06:40 pm »

Cnut. and also the BBC for not challenging it at the time - which has occurred far too often over the years, and they still do nothing but issues inane hollow apologies..



'Martin Tyler apologises after appearing to link Hillsborough with hooliganism':-

Football commentators comments fiercely condemned
BBC says it should have robustly challenged Tyler

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/aug/05/martin-tyler-apologises-after-appearing-to-link-hillsborough-with-hooliganism



Tyler shit words on the BBC 'Today' program:-

It was a great adventure and 3,000 live matches later  not all commentated by me, thankfully for the public  it does seem like it worked, Tyler said. You have got to remember football was in a bit of a crisis at that time. We werent that long after Hillsborough and other hooligan-related issues as well, so it was very much a difficult time for the game generally.



Tyler's apology later through Sky:-

Tyler, 76, drew widespread condemnation and he issued an apology through Sky. This morning, while discussing various crises facing football 30 years ago, I referred to some examples including the Hillsborough disaster and also controversy over hooliganism at matches, he said.

These are two separate issues. There is no connection at all between the Hillsborough disaster and hooliganism  I know that, and I was not implying that there was. I apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for any misunderstanding.



Fuck you Tyler - there is no 'misunderstanding' at all.

His own words speak for themselves. His apology is hollow, meaningless, and is only an attempt to serve himself. There is no genuine or sincere apology there. No remorse either.

He is only sorry for you somehow misunderstanding his words - words of his which are abundantly clear and concise on the subject.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:03 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,641
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:49:55 pm
Hes apologised which is good. And he says he didnt intend to connect hooliganism and hillsbrough. I think its important we give people the benefit of the doubt on this sort of thing. Im assuming he hasnt made other remarks to this sort of effect in the past mind.

you know what would be good, is if a high profile football personality (I use the term lightly for him), would not say such utterly stupid, crass and thoughtless lie to begin with.

I get people make mistakes but there is NO excuse for what he said. Hillsborough has been one of the most sensitive issues in this sport for decades. No one involved for so long as he has been makes that comment, yet he did.  He knows whats happened, he knows the lies that devestated the families and the people of the city and fans, so to make that slip perpetuating that lie is beyond comprehension.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,699
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:09:58 pm »
^^^ When you read the comments in full like that from oojason it's hard to see why he even felt the need to mention Hillsborough as part of a time of "crisis" for football.

Like I said earlier, he's a c*nt and he knows exactly what a shite "apology" he's come out with as well, it's the usual "sorry if you misunderstood me" apology that people trot out when they don't give a shit.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:14:25 pm by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:18:34 pm »
As others have said Id be more inclined to accept the apology and move on were it not for the fact that his job is knowing the right words and the right sequence to say them in to deliver his point (or allegedly anyway).

Its at best negligent and at worst more sinister than that, id like to think its the former but who knows with him.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:18:34 pm
As others have said Id be more inclined to accept the apology and move on were it not for the fact that his job is knowing the right words and the right sequence to say them in to deliver his point (or allegedly anyway).

Its at best negligent and at worst more sinister than that, id like to think its the former but who knows with him.

No way is it negligent.  If it was, the apology would have been instant, sincere, heartfelt.  It was none of those things.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:26:03 pm »
Storm in a tea cup, I think hes just worded it clumsily. He does say other and as well. Find it hard to be outraged at that.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 