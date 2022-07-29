ChakanThe Rock
(1996) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Natural Born Killer
(1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Crow
(1994) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, The Silence of the Lambs
(1991) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Clerks
(1994) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Ghost in the Shell
(1995) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Aladdin
(1992) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Lost Highway
(1997) - Cat 8. Wildcard
The Rock - Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Natural Born Killer - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
The Crow - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
The Silence of the Lambs - Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Clerks - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Ghost in the Shell - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
Aladdin - Cat 7. Animation/Family
Lost Highway - Cat 8. Wildcard
Hazell eXistenZ
(1999) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, L.A. Confidential
(1997) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
(1991) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Fucking Amal
(1998) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Rushmore
(1998) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Interview with the Vampire
(1994) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Muppet Christmas Carol
(1992) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Office Space
(1999) - Cat 8. Wildcard
Betty Blue Hard Boiled
(1992) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Leon: The Professional
(1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Fear and Loathing in Last Vegas
(1998) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Falling Down
(1993) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Man on the Moon
(1999) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, The Matrix
(1999) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Drop Dead Fred
(1991) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Run Lola Run
(1998) - Cat 8. Wildcard
Cat 1. Action/War/Western - HARD BOILED
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS
Cat 4. Drama/Romance - FALLING DOWN
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - MAN ON THE MOON
Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi - THE MATRIX
Cat 7. Animation/Family - DROP DEAD FRED
Cat 8. Wildcard - RUN LOLA RUN
El Lobo Con Air
(1997) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, From Dusk Till Dawn
(1996) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Jurassic Park
(1993) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Fight Club
(1999) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, There's Something About Mary
(1998) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Back to the Future Part III
(1990) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Mrs. Doubtfire
(1993) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Chungking Express
(1994) - Cat 8. Wildcard
For the voting thread....
Con Air (1997) Action (cat 1)Starring Nicholas Cage, John Cusack and John Malkovich
Directed by Simon West<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6dDBAiq4RFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6dDBAiq4RFE</a>
One of our most watched movies at Uni. Massively quotable, silly action nonsense. Nicholas Cage in one of his calmer performances, Malkovich suitably loony, great cameo from Buscemi, proper all star cast with Ving Rhames and Chapelle too. Its your classic action movie. Convoluted, impossible plot. Great action sequences. Great villain and hero, and great supporting stars. And a happy ending of course.From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) Thriller (cat 2) Starring George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino and Salma Hayek
Directed by Robert Rodriguez<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vtjCVRm2DAM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vtjCVRm2DAM</a>
Ahh what a stupid film. George Clooney before he was a boring heart-throb, a young Juliette Lewis, Harvey Keitel as a priest, Salma Hayek as a stripper vampire. Its a bit like Lost Boys (defo claiming that when we do 80s) crossed with Roadhouse (probably that too). Theres a theme here, I reckon Ive gone for one quite arty movie and then just stupid fun ones. I reckon all of these movies have aged pretty well, even if theyre not particularly great films thematically. With Tarantino involved youd maybe expect a bit more nuance to the directing but nah, its just full on killing vampires in a strip club action.Jurassic Park (1993) Adventure (cat 3) BLOCKBUSTERStarring Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern
Directed by Steven Spielberg<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PJlmYh27MHg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PJlmYh27MHg</a>
Probably the biggest movie launch in my lifetime (if not, second only to Toy Story). When it came out you couldnt move for Jurassic Park merch, the toy stores at the time were incredible. The cinema had a big T-Rex foot and all the Jurassic Park banners like in the movie, amazing for a 7 year old. Might well be my favourite movie of all time, the first time you see the dinosaurs (the Brachiosaurus, the Rex, the Raptors, Triceratops) are absolutely iconic moments. The special effects still stand up to what theyre making today, the music is amazing, great performances from everyone. Its pretty sad in a way that we dont really get movies like this anymore, just something that you have to see because its taken movies in such a giant leap forward. And testament to this that theres been a further five mediocre (at best) sequels since that have all done well at the box office because of the world Spielberg built in 1993.Fight Club (1999) Drama (cat 4)Starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham-Carter
Directed by David Fincher<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CR5Jp_ag2M8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CR5Jp_ag2M8</a>
Another Uni favourite. I reckon maybe the coolest film of all time, certainly of the 90s. Both main characters are absolute dickheads really but you cant help but like them. So many great acting performances and sequences, and a great twist (before having a twist was pretty much the whole point of the movie *cough M Knight Shyamalan*). As with Jurassic Park, theres just nothing really like it before and a lot of crap attempts to copy it since. Brad Pitt absolutely crushes it as a confident lunatic. Always surprises me that he was somewhat dismissed as just a bit of a heart throb until fairly recently when hes got stuff like this, Se7en, 12 Monkeys, even Legends of the Fall in his portfolio. Theres Something About Mary (1998) Comedy (cat 5)Starring Ben Stiller, Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon
Directed by the Farrelly Brothers<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sj_A7OZz8TI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sj_A7OZz8TI</a>
Yet another Uni favourite this one. Its stupid shit, but as were comedies in the 90s. Its got Cameron Diaz in at her peak (well The Mask was probably her peak but this is close) and again some proper quotable scenes. If youve seen if, youve pretty much shouted Frank and Beans for the next week, surely. I reckon this made Ben Stillers career. And now Im absolute crushed that I didnt even remember Dumb and Dumber! Its actually quite a sweet rom-com, classic 90s gross-out stuff.Back to the Future III (1990) Sci-Fi (cat 6)Starring Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Mary Steenburgen
Directed by Robert Zemeckis<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DO9PtW-wMBM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DO9PtW-wMBM</a>
Obviously not as good as the first, and obviously better than the second. I think its aged well, Michael J Fox I still at his best and Bettys favourite Christopher Lloyd gets a more prominent role. Still has the magic from the first and they do really well to adapt it to the wild west instead of a few decades ago or the stupid future in the second. It probably pales because the original is just such a classic, probably the greatest family adventure movie ever.
Mrs Doubtfire (1993) Family (cat 7)Starring Robin Williams, Sally Field and Piers Brosnan
Directed by Chris Columbus<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1Ckv_Dz-Sio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1Ckv_Dz-Sio</a>
Had to get Robin Williams in, the 90s was definitely his decade. Really wanted Hook, but bloody Spielberg. Its your classic family movie of the 90s, with just enough for adults to like it too. Williams at his absolute best, changing characters, 1000mph stuff. I think its aged pretty well too (although this and Hook have annoyingly bad ratings on the usual sites so maybe they are just rubbish!). Again its got your emotional moments too, as Williams was so spot on with delivering.Chungking Express (1994) Wildcard (cat 8 ) FOREIGN LANGUAGE + INDIEStarring Brigitte Lin Chin-Hsia, Takeshi Kaneshiro and Faye Woong
Directed by Wong Kar-Wei<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J57YCiTwoJE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J57YCiTwoJE</a>
My film studies teacher made us watch a few movies that we groaned at, this being one. Its so long ago that I forget what I wrote about it in the essay we had to do, but its a great love story (sort of), very 100 MPH, quite Godard-esque. Another very cool film. Its not an easy watch, theres a lot going on and Wongs style isnt intended for just sitting down with some popcorn to chill. Its got an absolutely superb soundtrack as well, which actually fits in with the movie.