Author Topic: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.  (Read 15661 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,598
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #440 on: Today at 01:01:41 am »
its understood that UEFA is likely to confirm the schedule on Saturday, along with the fixtures for the Europa League and Europa Conference League. [@TheAthleticUK]
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,283
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #441 on: Today at 01:09:08 am »
Wonder if there's room (or appetite) for some element of discussion and joint action with Rangers after they also had a horrible (luckily not quite as horrific) cup final experience thanks to UEFA
Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,207
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #442 on: Today at 01:41:24 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:55:20 pm
In general, a rabid dog would be better company than a Rangers fan.

That is one extreme comment .
Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,569
  • Belfast Red
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #443 on: Today at 02:17:40 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:52:42 pm
I call them Sevco as they were wound up and reformed for financial cheating, that's why, and their supporters are Brexit Ultra right wing knuckle draggers, looking at your avatar, I'd say you're the same.
How does having the flag of your country make you a knuckle dragger?
Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #444 on: Today at 02:36:54 am »
Could have been worse so can't complain about the group we got. Excited to play Ajax!
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #445 on: Today at 04:51:35 am »
Would have preferred not to get Napoli again because the folks going there will have to be on their guard and they do travel with some dickheads too. Hope we have a great night in Glasgow and they enjoy Liverpool, and it will be nice to play in Amsterdam with some fans there.
Offline jonesygeez

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 237
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #446 on: Today at 06:21:02 am »
God knows why the fixtures announced Saturday, I am sure last year was few hours after draw?!  Maybe wrong.

I am just PRAYING that Rangers Home isnt round 1/2 as I cant make it - please be 3/4//5/6!
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,064
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #447 on: Today at 06:25:27 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 09:49:54 pm
Well I know two Rangers fans well, and they are sound as a pound, one txt me at 5.00 to say I hope we get you...not because of any raging animosity, quite the opposite, but because a few years ago they were getting beat by Annan athletic and now they just want to be on the same pitch as one of Europes elite

Please lets not let one village idiot and an unhealthy dose of sectarianism spoil what could be a couple of cracking occasions

They played Man Utd in 2010 (3 European Cups at time of match), before that Barcelona in 2007 (2 European Cups at the time) and before that Bayern Munich in 1999 (3 European Cups at the time).

Going by number of European Cups a club has held at the time of them playing, we are the most elite European Club they have ever faced (they played Real Madrid back in the 1964 Cup Winners Cup when Real Madrid had 5 European Cups)

To say their fans will be up for it would be an understatement.
Offline KeithK83

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 649
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #448 on: Today at 07:37:10 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 02:17:40 am
How does having the flag of your country make you a knuckle dragger?

I wouldnt say it means someone is a knuckle dragger, exactly. Thats a bit sweeping. But generally those who need to secure a sense of identity by reference to symbols, historiography and the past deeds of others are insecure by nature and more prone to outbursts of emotional irrationality when they percieve some threat to these symbols, which they see as constituting a core part of themself. In extreme cases this can lead to violence. Nationalism is an ugly weapon used to control and manipulate people into serving the needs of a few at the expense of the servant. Generally, it is cultivated and defined through emotions such as fear or hate and concepts such as exclusion. Violence is its inevtiable outcome.
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #449 on: Today at 08:10:04 am »
As much as I didn't want Rangers(because of their fanbase), I'm glad we didn't get Celtic. Be arsed with all the chat about who sang YNWA first and who sings it better. Zzzzzzzzzz...
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,943
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #450 on: Today at 08:12:00 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:10:04 am
As much as I didn't want Rangers(because of their fanbase), I'm glad we didn't get Celtic. Be arsed with all the chat about who sang YNWA first and who sings it better. Zzzzzzzzzz...

Dont mention the Fields of.. then.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,523
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #451 on: Today at 08:29:45 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 02:17:40 am
How does having the flag of your country make you a knuckle dragger?

Being from Belfast, you should know that isn't the flag of Northern Ireland, and that we don't have one.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,175
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #452 on: Today at 08:29:47 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:55:20 pm
In general, a rabid dog would be better company than a Rangers fan.
I had the misfortune to be in Belfast the day of CL Final and got briefly caught up with the Cenntenial march in the afternoon. Never seen so many Rangers shirts in my life, and yes, the atmosphere was rabid to say the least. Toddlers twirling batons in front of armoured Land Rovers and all that shit. Had to explain it to my youngest, keeping his hoodie tightly zipped up over his Salah Liverpool top, and getting him through the mob without incident.

Football-wise, had a feeling wed get Napoli yet again. And another go at Uniteds new feeder club? Even less to worry about. Should be straightforward qualification with a game or two to spare like last seasons Group of Death that we made an absolute mockery of.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,175
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #453 on: Today at 08:32:30 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:10:04 am
As much as I didn't want Rangers(because of their fanbase), I'm glad we didn't get Celtic. Be arsed with all the chat about who sang YNWA first and who sings it better. Zzzzzzzzzz...
Would have been nice for Kenny though.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,064
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #454 on: Today at 08:36:29 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:32:30 am
Would have been nice for Kenny though.

Kenny was boyhood Rangers anyway wasn´t he?? The Rabid Knuckle Dragging Mongrel Dog!!  ;)





Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,523
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #455 on: Today at 08:39:45 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:10:04 am
As much as I didn't want Rangers(because of their fanbase), I'm glad we didn't get Celtic. Be arsed with all the chat about who sang YNWA first and who sings it better. Zzzzzzzzzz...

And the fact we would've had to listen to them vile c*nts singing their IRA songs. They're both a bunch of c*nts.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,943
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #456 on: Today at 08:40:06 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 08:36:29 am
Kenny was boyhood Rangers anyway wasn´t he?? The Rabid Knuckle Dragging Mongrel Dog!!  ;)

And Ferguson used to give him a lift to training.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 98,463
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #457 on: Today at 08:54:46 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:40:06 am
And Ferguson used to give him a lift to training.

Bet that took a while with all those hard shoulder stop offs.
Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,569
  • Belfast Red
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #458 on: Today at 09:03:55 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:29:45 am
Being from Belfast, you should know that isn't the flag of Northern Ireland, and that we don't have one.
Really?What flag is used when the Northern Ireland international football team play then?
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,523
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #459 on: Today at 09:10:01 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:03:55 am
Really?What flag is used when the Northern Ireland international football team play then?

They use the Ulster banner. Ulster that includes 3 counties that aren't in Northern Ireland. Anyway, not relevant to the thread so lets leave it there.
