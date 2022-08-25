In general, a rabid dog would be better company than a Rangers fan.



I had the misfortune to be in Belfast the day of CL Final and got briefly caught up with the Cenntenial march in the afternoon. Never seen so many Rangers shirts in my life, and yes, the atmosphere was rabid to say the least. Toddlers twirling batons in front of armoured Land Rovers and all that shit. Had to explain it to my youngest, keeping his hoodie tightly zipped up over his Salah Liverpool top, and getting him through the mob without incident.Football-wise, had a feeling wed get Napoli yet again. And another go at Uniteds new feeder club? Even less to worry about. Should be straightforward qualification with a game or two to spare like last seasons Group of Death that we made an absolute mockery of.