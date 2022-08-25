« previous next »
Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #240 on: Today at 05:50:27 pm
Group C looks tasty.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #241 on: Today at 05:50:41 pm
Group c c c ya later
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #242 on: Today at 05:50:47 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:49:45 pm
Napoli have lost Koulibaly, Mertens and Insigne this summer without any eyecatching incomings. No Ancelotti anymore either. Won their first 2 games though.

That's a good point. 4 points from those two games would do me, though. Never an easy place to go in Naples.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #243 on: Today at 05:51:00 pm
oof group C.

El gruppo del morte. Or something.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #244 on: Today at 05:51:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:49:45 pm
Napoli have lost Koulibaly, Mertens and Insigne this summer without any eyecatching incomings. No Ancelotti anymore either. Won their first 2 games though.

Theyve got a new Georgian wizard. Kvaratshkelia is a monster talent. Hell be fun to watch.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #245 on: Today at 05:51:05 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 05:48:26 pm
Should be a rule that you can't play the same teams in consecutive seasons or something along those lines. I know we didn't play them last year but we get Italians every year! Milan is cool, Naples not so much.

Why?  How would that even be fair on other teams, let alone possible to actually do the draw? The logistics would be impossible
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #246 on: Today at 05:51:16 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:49:47 pm
Didnt those three get each other last year?

No, Bayern and Barca did. Inter were with Real Madrid.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #247 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm
That's Barca back in the Europa League. Hopefully Inter finish 3rd, they might actually stop the Mancs winning the EL.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #248 on: Today at 05:51:36 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:50:17 pm
Wow. Munich, Barca, Inter.
Only munich are actually good
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #249 on: Today at 05:51:42 pm
The last pot this year is pretty weak. Think were set with anything.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #250 on: Today at 05:51:54 pm
Hope The Rangers get Group C. Would be lovely for them  :wave
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #251 on: Today at 05:52:55 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:51:36 pm
Only munich are actually good

Nah - Inter with Lukaku back are much better than last year (when they were still very decent), and Barce are better with Lewa upfront than Auba (and are keeping De Jong), and Bayern are weaker with Mane instead of Lewa in tight games. 
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #252 on: Today at 05:53:13 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 05:51:54 pm
Hope The Rangers get Group C. Would be lovely for them  :wave
personally Id like us to get them and be the ones doing the battering
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #253 on: Today at 05:53:31 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:51:36 pm
Only munich are actually good

Ive we drew a group like that, with our squad depth at the moment, most people will lose the plot.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #254 on: Today at 05:53:42 pm
Marseille and Napoli would be peak Rafa era throwback.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #255 on: Today at 05:54:19 pm
Spurs have got a Europa League group, lucky fuckers.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #256 on: Today at 05:54:23 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:51:05 pm
Why?  How would that even be fair on other teams, let alone possible to actually do the draw? The logistics would be impossible

Something could be done. What has been - Napoli 3 out of the last 4 years?
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #257 on: Today at 05:54:35 pm
Group D is weak as fuck.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #258 on: Today at 05:54:41 pm
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 05:54:19 pm
Spurs have got a Europa League group, lucky fuckers.

This season just keeps getting worse and worse.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #259 on: Today at 05:54:57 pm
GET IN!!!
