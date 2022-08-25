I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Napoli have lost Koulibaly, Mertens and Insigne this summer without any eyecatching incomings. No Ancelotti anymore either. Won their first 2 games though.
Should be a rule that you can't play the same teams in consecutive seasons or something along those lines. I know we didn't play them last year but we get Italians every year! Milan is cool, Naples not so much.
Didnt those three get each other last year?
Wow. Munich, Barca, Inter.
Only munich are actually good
Hope The Rangers get Group C. Would be lovely for them
Why? How would that even be fair on other teams, let alone possible to actually do the draw? The logistics would be impossible
Spurs have got a Europa League group, lucky fuckers.
