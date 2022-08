I don't want to be anywhere near Madrid for the simple reason being the 'revenge' narrative. Would take them in the final again though. Proper 'revenge' at that stage, not in the groups.



If there is one team I don't want to ever face in a final again, it's Madrid. F*ck revenge on the big stage. They have that something about them in that tournament (even more than ourselves). Just beat them to get over our hoodoo against them.I'd much rather them in the groups, finish ahead of them, and hope one of the top-placed teams knocks them out in the last 16 (unless it's a City or Bayern or one of the tournament favorites).