Happens far too regularly.



They are a truly outstanding side but they get so many free rides.



I genuinely think it's from being so dominant yet being so comparatively insignificant as a side (i.e - no one fucking cares about them) teams would rather just take the loss than even try. Against us or United or Arsenal or Chelsea, that big scalp idea is still there so people go full pelt, but against City it isn't worth the effort.Why the comment is correct that we are legitimately the biggest game of the season for every team in the league. City is just another weekend, even if you need equal amounts of effort to beat them as us.