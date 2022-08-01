« previous next »
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm
Klopp is absolutely going to go mental if they try interview him at half time.

afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:44:38 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm
Klopp is absolutely going to go mental if they try interview him at half time.



Runs too quickly, he'll just keep going... :D


Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:23:45 pm
Went and watched the game with 3 Palace fans in Pasadena, one was my daughters old coach. Thought Arsenal were on top for the first 30 minutes and then did nothing the last 60 but get a lucky break. Really a coin flip game that could have gone either way but just went Arsenal's today. Palace fans left feeling pretty good in that they didn't really seem to miss Gallagher that much.
...

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:36:51 pm
Ayew is dreadful
Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #244 on: Today at 12:11:26 am
I actually enjoyed the game.

Nice to see proper footy back.


Lynndenberries

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #245 on: Today at 12:12:35 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:54:31 pm
Surely the most important thing is to win the first game? Does the performance even matter, as  no one is going to be at their best.
Yes, but it just felt like more of the same as last season. If they grind out wins like that all season, then fair play.


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #246 on: Today at 03:47:52 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:12:35 am
Yes, but it just felt like more of the same as last season. If they grind out wins like that all season, then fair play.

Last season we lost there 3-0, so its not more of the same. Also after 3 games last season we had 0 points and a gd of -10. Had we had just 3 points wed have finished top 4. Id have taken a draw before the game because its the hardest place to go to outside the top 6. Result wise it was excellent.
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #247 on: Today at 04:19:01 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:47:52 am
Last season we lost there 3-0, so its not more of the same. Also after 3 games last season we had 0 points and a gd of -10. Had we had just 3 points wed have finished top 4. Id have taken a draw before the game because its the hardest place to go to outside the top 6. Result wise it was excellent.
Is correct, doesn't matter how you put the points on the board to be honest.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #248 on: Today at 07:30:14 am
Best thing about starting on Friday and winning, is you can enjoy the rest of the weekend football. Last season was horrible, weekend ruined.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #249 on: Today at 09:19:23 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:12:35 am
Yes, but it just felt like more of the same as last season. If they grind out wins like that all season, then fair play.

Yeah it really was. Palace are well known to be undercooked because of pre-season



Sorry to rain on Arsenals parade, but those arent the stats of a brave new Arsenal. They have a decent new CB, Zinchenko was dreadful to the point they rushed Tierney off the bench, Jesus was tidy without doing much, White was appalling and they were lucky Palace were so profligate.


[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #250 on: Today at 09:23:40 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:19:23 am
Sorry to rain on Arsenals parade, but those arent the stats of a brave new Arsenal. They have a decent new CB, Zinchenko was dreadful to the point they rushed Tierney off the bench, Jesus was tidy without doing much, White was appalling and they were lucky Palace were so profligate.

If they don't sort that long ball over the top they are buggered this season, Ramsdale is a pretty crap keeper too, they are fortunate there are so many inconsistent / bad teams in the league
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #251 on: Today at 09:24:24 am
Zinchenko was shocking, that's the Man City guy I remember but he seemed to become a left footed Lahm on here once Arsenal signed him! Early days though of course.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #252 on: Today at 09:25:57 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:47:52 am
Last season we lost there 3-0, so its not more of the same. Also after 3 games last season we had 0 points and a gd of -10. Had we had just 3 points wed have finished top 4. Id have taken a draw before the game because its the hardest place to go to outside the top 6. Result wise it was excellent.

Every team have different bogey grounds. For example everyone used to worry about us going to Palace and Burnley but we invariably almost always won there.

Are West Ham top 6? Id say thats a trickier away game for us. Everton too, sadly. Leicester.

That said, any away win with a clean sheet is always satisfying. You cant take them for granted before kick off. Enjoy your stress free weekend!
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #253 on: Today at 09:30:30 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:23:40 am
If they don't sort that long ball over the top they are buggered this season, Ramsdale is a pretty crap keeper too, they are fortunate there are so many inconsistent / bad teams in the league

Its actually a decent squad but the one thing holding it back is sat in the dugout. They were battering Palace and then as usual retreated to try and hold what they had and ended up getting dominated, and lucky to get out with a win, against a very undercooked Palace side.


12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #254 on: Today at 09:34:46 am
Quote from: ... on Yesterday at 11:36:51 pm
Ayew is dreadful
Always has been. First touch of a bumper car


[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #255 on: Today at 09:36:59 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:34:46 am
Always has been. First touch of a bumper car

I'm just amazed there is apparently no one at the club better or no one they could buy to replace him
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #256 on: Today at 09:43:11 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:24:24 am
Zinchenko was shocking, that's the Man City guy I remember but he seemed to become a left footed Lahm on here once Arsenal signed him! Early days though of course.

Thought he was immense first half, got his first assist already too. Not bad for a dud.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #257 on: Today at 09:46:05 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:19:23 am
Yeah it really was. Palace are well known to be undercooked because of pre-season



Sorry to rain on Arsenals parade, but those arent the stats of a brave new Arsenal. They have a decent new CB, Zinchenko was dreadful to the point they rushed Tierney off the bench, Jesus was tidy without doing much, White was appalling and they were lucky Palace were so profligate.

We deserved to win, at a very tough place, youre just going to have to live with that
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #258 on: Today at 09:57:11 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:46:05 am
We deserved to win, at a very tough place, youre just going to have to live with that

Im not sure I can :(

Last night was like the first time you watch Usain Bolt run, the first time you watch a Roger Federer match, the first time you see Daniel Day Lewis acting, the first time you see Jesse Lingard doing one of his funny dances. Just an unstoppable march to domination and theres nothing anyone can do to stop it (except probably Benteke, hed have bagged last night. Oh and maybe Connor Wickham. And Eze, he could have stopped it. Edouard as.well most Palace attackers actually last night. But thats it).


Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #259 on: Today at 11:33:20 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:57:11 am
Im not sure I can :(

Last night was like the first time you watch Usain Bolt run, the first time you watch a Roger Federer match, the first time you see Daniel Day Lewis acting, the first time you see Jesse Lingard doing one of his funny dances. Just an unstoppable march to domination and theres nothing anyone can do to stop it (except probably Benteke, hed have bagged last night. Oh and maybe Connor Wickham. And Eze, he could have stopped it. Edouard as.well most Palace attackers actually last night. But thats it).

 :D It was a brilliant display of domination against a very very good team,let's face it they're also just going to get better and better with such a young team all with ceilings in the stratosphere.

And Arteta,whoa,what can you say young,articulate and extremely likeable genius manager smiling away there after the game with the sun gently glistening on his magnificent black head fur.

Beginning of the new Arse era fam.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #260 on: Today at 11:39:12 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:33:20 am
:D It was a brilliant display of domination against a very very good team,let's face it they're also just going to get better and better with such a young team all with ceilings in the stratosphere.

And Arteta,whoa,what can you say young,articulate and extremely likeable genius manager smiling away there after the game with the sun gently glistening on his magnificent black head fur.

Beginning of the new Arse era fam.

Love it
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #261 on: Today at 11:41:27 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:43:11 am
Thought he was immense first half, got his first assist already too. Not bad for a dud.
Agreed. I thought he did pretty OK to start off with. Wasn't really paying attention later so he might have run out of steam, but it's early days at a new club.






AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #262 on: Today at 12:02:57 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:46:05 am
We deserved to win, at a very tough place, youre just going to have to live with that

Palace being a tough place to go is an absolute myth.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #263 on: Today at 12:10:09 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:02:57 pm
Palace being a tough place to go is an absolute myth.

Unbeaten in 9 home games, lost only 4 last season, only once by more than 1 goal, and took 4 points off city. Dont disrespect them just because they got beat by Mikels Marauders .
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #264 on: Today at 12:11:59 pm
No Leno, the fuck is going on Fulham.... Unless he asked not to play. "Can i start my new job on Monday"
naYoRHa2b

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #265 on: Today at 12:18:25 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:10:09 pm
Unbeaten in 9 home games, lost only 4 last season, only once by more than 1 goal, and took 4 points off city. Dont disrespect them just because they got beat by Mikels Marauders .

If we went to Palace on the opening day and won by 2 goals to nil we'd be happy. I'll be happy with that scoreline today against Fulham and they've only just come up.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #266 on: Today at 12:19:52 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:11:59 pm
No Leno, the fuck is going on Fulham.... Unless he asked not to play. "Can i start my new job on Monday"

Maybe hes Emi Martinezed it. You were always right about him.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #267 on: Today at 12:33:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:19:52 pm
Maybe hes Emi Martinezed it. You were always right about him.

Yeh got so much stick about him, always thought he was a wrong un.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #268 on: Today at 12:35:21 pm
Proudfoot and Beglin doing comms on Supersport.


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #269 on: Today at 01:07:17 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:18:25 pm
If we went to Palace on the opening day and won by 2 goals to nil we'd be happy. I'll be happy with that scoreline today against Fulham and they've only just come up.

Is right, first game of season is all about getting the 3 points. An away from home start is even harder as you are playing against a hyped up crowd as well. No more intimidating away place than palace and we dealt with things brilliantly by not conceding and winning the game, we had to dig in at times but thats also a positive. Couldnt have asked for a better start.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Reply #270 on: Today at 01:53:07 pm
We're already on the back foot and its' the opening game.  :butt
