We deserved to win, at a very tough place, youre just going to have to live with that



Im not sure I canLast night was like the first time you watch Usain Bolt run, the first time you watch a Roger Federer match, the first time you see Daniel Day Lewis acting, the first time you see Jesse Lingard doing one of his funny dances. Just an unstoppable march to domination and theres nothing anyone can do to stop it (except probably Benteke, hed have bagged last night. Oh and maybe Connor Wickham. And Eze, he could have stopped it. Edouard as .well most Palace attackers actually last night. But thats it).