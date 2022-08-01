Im not sure I can
Last night was like the first time you watch Usain Bolt run, the first time you watch a Roger Federer match, the first time you see Daniel Day Lewis acting, the first time you see Jesse Lingard doing one of his funny dances. Just an unstoppable march to domination and theres nothing anyone can do to stop it (except probably Benteke, hed have bagged last night. Oh and maybe Connor Wickham. And Eze, he could have stopped it. Edouard as
.well most Palace attackers actually last night. But thats it).
It was a brilliant display of domination against a very very good team,let's face it they're also just going to get better and better with such a young team all with ceilings in the stratosphere.
And Arteta,whoa,what can you say young,articulate and extremely likeable genius manager smiling away there after the game with the sun gently glistening on his magnificent black head fur.
Beginning of the new Arse era fam.