Happy New Year's Day everybody!



My resolution this year is to watch as few games as possible outside Jurgen's magical reds. Like, life's too short to see if Granit Xhaka can avoid an unnecessary booking tonight, or if Leicester can not concede a goal from every defensive corner, or just Manchester United in general.



Of course, that'll last as long as the other new year's resolutions, the one that happens in the middle of the season in January for some odd reason.