Champions League/Europa - Qualifying

Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm
Rangers are just a different team in Europereally impressive qualification
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Yesterday at 09:53:15 pm
The PSV manager has a long face
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
Well done, Rangers.

As an aside, Sangare looked distinctly average.
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Yesterday at 09:54:09 pm
Unbelievably good result for Rangers. Credit to GVB, he got through a tough qualification route and dealt with the Morelos shit well this week.
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Yesterday at 09:55:58 pm
Pleased for Rangers, would have been something of a travesty if Celtic were the only beneficiaries of all Rangers' hard work in bringing up Scotland's coefficient over the last few seasons.
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Yesterday at 09:56:49 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:53:15 pm
The PSV manager has a long face

Not surprised, his team just got horsed by Rangers. Hell be in a foal mood all night, probably nay chance of getting any sleep either.
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Yesterday at 09:56:51 pm
They deserve it after doing the heavy lifting to get Scotland an extra spot. Theyd be wanting to avoid Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. They could do monster damage.
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:56:49 pm
Not surprised, his team just got horsed by Rangers. Hell be in a foal mood all night, probably nay chance of getting any sleep either.
Hes had a mare.
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
This is worth £25m minimum to rangers.


For a Scottish club thats a vast uplift to their turnover.l
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm
Rangers were always a joke in Europe when I was growing up (the 80s) and Scottish teams were actually doing great stuff there.  The 92/93 CL run was great but very much an exception.

So these recent years are quite disorienting in their way especially when Scottish teams are definitely not-good in Europe, but Rangers good results just go on and on.  Its weird to realise that rather than being a joke, they have now actually been by a distance the best Scottish side in Europe over my lifetime.  I guess you never really stop thinking of footy the way it was when you were 10.
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Today at 10:19:00 pm
Linfield concede in 120th minute having missed a 4 on 1 at the other end seconds before  :lmao

c*nts will no doubt win on penalties though  :butt
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Today at 10:20:56 pm
Anyone watching the Linfield game?

Two minutes to go 1-0 up and they've screwed it up with a stupid own goal after missing a golden chance  ::)

Pens it is.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/62633961
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Today at 10:21:58 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:19:00 pm
Linfield concede in 120th minute having missed a 4 on 1 at the other end seconds before  :lmao

c*nts will no doubt win on penalties though  :butt
Why c*nts Barney?
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Today at 10:24:04 pm
Well obvs Barney's watching  ;D
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Today at 10:27:47 pm
Bottle job to end all bottle jobs from Linfield.
Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
Today at 10:28:53 pm
Great scenes  :lmao
