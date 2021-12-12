Rangers were always a joke in Europe when I was growing up (the 80s) and Scottish teams were actually doing great stuff there. The 92/93 CL run was great but very much an exception.



So these recent years are quite disorienting in their way especially when Scottish teams are definitely not-good in Europe, but Rangers good results just go on and on. Its weird to realise that rather than being a joke, they have now actually been by a distance the best Scottish side in Europe over my lifetime. I guess you never really stop thinking of footy the way it was when you were 10.