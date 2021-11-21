Does anyone know how bad it would be for suppliers if everyone that can, just turned everything off for a day?
No gas or electric used?
Would it impact their profits at all?
I guess what I'm asking is can any form of protest work or are we beyond that?
Still paying standing charge...
Will it impact their profits....yes, but say their profit is P per year, then it's P/(365) x % of customers taking part. So likely a very small amount. It might be a good educational measure for people though, to see what they rely on, and what they could switch off.
There is another protest planned, a payment boycott, but personally I don't think that's a good idea, as you're just blatently breaking your contract and will just get hit with additional charges.
To be honest, I think instead of payment protests, it would be better to focus on energy-saving measures, and push the government to increase eg home insulation grants. And invest into renewable energy production to decrease the reliance on fossile fuels, which is the real cause of the price hikes.