We've got a really exciting squad and you can see the next phase beginning if you like. If we can get near City again we've done well considering they can just go out and buy Haaland - they're basically the new Real Madrid when they just bought Ronaldo, Kaka, Xabi etc





Cups we can go far again as well as it's more of a level playing field and it's just a case of knocking City out or hoping they go out to someone else.