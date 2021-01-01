« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm  (Read 14824 times)

Online Gegenpresser101

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:38:05 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 11:30:28 am
Nice lineup. Great to see Gomez, Milner, Elliot, Carvalho, Bajcetic all on the bench, all the fresh young legs ready to come on. The future is bright. Carvalho, Elliot, and Bajcetic in particular are exciting prospects.

Be good to see how Darwin will lead the evolution of our attack too, especially with Mane gone and Diaz replacing him. 
Online peachybum

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #161 on: Today at 11:40:04 am »
Wish we'd have gone with Nunez. I can understand wanting the false 9 against the best teams but we should have enough against everyone else to play an out and out striker and give up some of the control and stability a false 9 gives. We need a bigger goal threat.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #162 on: Today at 11:40:53 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:32:58 am
Van Den Berg ahead of Phillips is interesting.

Thought the same. Maybe fitness related? Or is one closer to a move?
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #163 on: Today at 11:41:03 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:34:36 am
That's the spirit mate. The times they aren't-a changin'

I know it's pessimistic, but I'm just so tired of Man City boring everyone to death and winning games on autopilot while the opposition barely tries. It's criminal that this Liverpool team has only won one League and one European Cup.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #164 on: Today at 11:41:35 am »
We've got a really exciting squad and you can see the next phase beginning if you like. If we can get near City again we've done well considering they can just go out and buy Haaland - they're basically the new Real Madrid when they just bought Ronaldo, Kaka, Xabi etc


Cups we can go far again as well as it's more of a level playing field and it's just a case of knocking City out or hoping they go out to someone else.
Online David Struhme

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #165 on: Today at 11:41:48 am »
Nunez no start?
Online amir87

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #166 on: Today at 11:42:46 am »
Mane not even on the bench is interesting. Won't help stop fuelling rumours that he's off to Bayern.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #167 on: Today at 11:42:52 am »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 11:41:48 am
Nunez no start?

No, Nunez no start
Online Jshooters

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #168 on: Today at 11:43:00 am »
Offline 12C

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #169 on: Today at 11:44:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:09:07 am
Offline meady1981

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #170 on: Today at 11:45:25 am »
Nonez
Offline Classycara

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:46:20 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:40:53 am
Thought the same. Maybe fitness related? Or is one closer to a move?

We're trying to sell one, while retain and develop the other. Probably a combination of Sepp taking more from the experience on the bench (and if he gets on), along with wanting to lower risk of injury for Nat while he looks to kick start his career.
Online Tobelius

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
Online Ghost Town

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #173 on: Today at 11:46:48 am »
Darwin will be a strategic deployment in these early weeks. Soften the opposition up and then unleash. Put your money on multiple second half goals from him. He'll rack 'em up against defences pulled out of shape and exhausted by Mo & Co.

Then once he's up to speed he'll be starting his demolition techniques from the off.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #174 on: Today at 11:47:41 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:32:58 am
Van Den Berg ahead of Phillips is interesting.

Better player.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #175 on: Today at 11:48:27 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:47:41 am
Better player.

Like the young bench actually :) hopefully we do well enough to see most/all subs used
Online Adeemo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #176 on: Today at 11:49:16 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:47:41 am
Better player.

Agreed, also more versatile and possibly has a future at the club.
Offline beardsleyismessimk1

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #177 on: Today at 11:51:41 am »
BFG's today
Online Ghost Town

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #178 on: Today at 11:51:49 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 11:49:16 am
Agreed, also more versatile and possibly has a future at the club.
Yeah he can play two positions, and Kloppo loves that
Online reddebs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:52:53 am »
What a fucking team!!!

Get into these fuckers from the get go Reds and fill your fucking boots

 
Offline Gray Hamster

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #180 on: Today at 11:53:00 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 11:31:55 am
I like to be optimistic at the start of the season, and while I think we will be brilliant again, I can't help feeling it will be more of the same - winning virtually every game but that still not being enough. Another season of endlessly waiting for City to drop points
Trust me when i say thats exactly what they think about us.  There has only been a point between the two teams a couple of times in the last 4 years, along with a season where we blew them away remember!
Online Chakan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #181 on: Today at 11:55:50 am »
Great team as expected really. Nunez to come on at 60 to run them ragged to the end!
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #182 on: Today at 11:56:32 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:31:04 am
Average age of the bench is like 4

Milner takes the average up to 124
Online Ultimate Bromance

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #183 on: Today at 11:57:32 am »
Soon(TM)
Online plura

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #184 on: Today at 11:57:40 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:43:00 am
No start Nunez

No Núñez, no cry
Online 4pool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #185 on: Today at 11:58:28 am »
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Offline Cruiser

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #186 on: Today at 12:02:29 pm »
Time for some real football!

Come on lets get off to a great start.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #187 on: Today at 12:06:46 pm »
Good team, continues the strategy of introducing Nunez slowly. Bench is a little lighter than usual but hopefully some of those injuries will clear up in a couple of weeks.

COMON U REDMEN!!
Online SvenJohansen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #188 on: Today at 12:07:02 pm »
Happy days are here again!  :scarf
Online John C

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #189 on: Today at 12:08:58 pm »
Thanks for the OP Stockdam mate.

Come on you mighty Reds!
Online S

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #190 on: Today at 12:10:44 pm »
We must have a pretty good record on the opening day right? I still always get a certain kind of nerves though. It can sometimes dictate the feel of the season, Im thinking Spurs away in 2009/10.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #191 on: Today at 12:14:07 pm »
Just need to get off the a winning start really. Good options on the bench
Online Wullie160975

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #192 on: Today at 12:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 11:56:32 am
Milner takes the average up to 124

I was going to say that about Adrian  ;D
Online Not that Gareth

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #193 on: Today at 12:17:15 pm »
And we're back  8) No surprises in that line up, let's hammer them with nunez of the bench for a brace  :scarf
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #194 on: Today at 12:18:38 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:10:44 pm
We must have a pretty good record on the opening day right? I still always get a certain kind of nerves though. It can sometimes dictate the feel of the season, Im thinking Spurs away in 2009/10.

Drew 3-3 at Watford in 2017 but apart from that I think weve won every opening day game since losing 3-0 at West Brom in 2012.
Online The Final Third

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #195 on: Today at 12:20:02 pm »
Let's get this season off to a great start, into these Redmen  :scarf
Online 88_RED

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #196 on: Today at 12:20:05 pm »
Nice op Stockdam.. Thanks..

Getting on an 8 hour flight in 20 minutes.. Will be missing the opening game for the first time in about 12 years..  :-\

So great to see Bobby in the starting XI.. He has looked in great touch during pre season.. Hope he stays healthy.. I'm expecting big things from him this season..

Love how young and fresh our bench looks..

Diaz and Salah to tear these a new one, with Nunez to get one in the second half as a sub..

Onwards and upwards Redmen..

Super excited for the season..
Online A-Bomb

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #197 on: Today at 12:20:12 pm »
Fooooootballl! Come on you redmen   :lickin
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #198 on: Today at 12:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:37 am
Matchday Redmen!

4:15am here, waiting on kick off. first game of the season I said Id have a few cans, stay up and watch the match. Holding the pace nicely.

Núñez not starting isnt a surprise, I think theres still a bit of figuring out how he works within the current setup. The starting 11 are the reliable starters. Núñez to come in around 60th minute if the games going our way.

Fucking hard believe its a new season already.
Come on you Reds.
Online S

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #199 on: Today at 12:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:18:38 pm
Drew 3-3 at Watford in 2017 but apart from that I think weve won every opening day game since losing 3-0 at West Brom in 2012.
That sort of set the tone for that season actually. Especially pre-VVD.
