Nice op Stockdam.. Thanks..
Getting on an 8 hour flight in 20 minutes.. Will be missing the opening game for the first time in about 12 years..
So great to see Bobby in the starting XI.. He has looked in great touch during pre season.. Hope he stays healthy.. I'm expecting big things from him this season..
Love how young and fresh our bench looks..
Diaz and Salah to tear these a new one, with Nunez to get one in the second half as a sub..
Onwards and upwards Redmen..
Super excited for the season..