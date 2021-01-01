Nice OP to whet the appetite, thank you.



I expect a comfortable win, but obviously we have to turn up and take care of business. I think we will. The unusual season is set out. Sprint. Rest. Sprint. Ideally a fast start in the first 16? games until the World Cup.



The main question mark for me is who starts up front. I see Bobby getting the nod with Nunez from the bench again. Its only a matter of time until Nunez starts, but I like the idea of keeping a thoroughbred like him chomping at the bit. I expect him to score from the bench and continue to make a case for himself, but he can bide his time and continue to learn the ropes, until it becomes irresistible.



4-0 to the mighty reds.