« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm  (Read 11641 times)

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #120 on: Today at 05:13:59 am »
Nice OP to whet the appetite, thank you.

I expect a comfortable win, but obviously we have to turn up and take care of business. I think we will. The unusual season is set out. Sprint. Rest. Sprint. Ideally a fast start in the first 16? games until the World Cup.

The main question mark for me is who starts up front. I see Bobby getting the nod with Nunez from the bench again. Its only a matter of time until Nunez starts, but I like the idea of keeping a thoroughbred like him chomping at the bit. I expect him to score from the bench and continue to make a case for himself, but he can bide his time and continue to learn the ropes, until it becomes irresistible.

4-0 to the mighty reds.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 