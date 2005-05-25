Similarly to Norwich last season this is about as kind as a fixture you could have asked for on the opening day, with all respect to Fulham. Being home would have been nicer but really it shouldn't make too much of a difference and hopefully we can carry a win into our first home fixture.



Alisson

Trent Matip VVD Robertson

Fabinho Thiago Henderson

Salah Nunez Diaz



Feels so weird not having Mane in a predicted line-up. Some good points on Alisson's fitness and whether he should play, for me absolutely but even with Adrian we should be far too good for these. Without a shadow of a doubt I'd start Nunez over Firmino, too. I think if he starts, he scores at least one here. Salah loves a goal on the opening day so let's hope there's one in it for him, too. Remember when the front three all played together at Watford on the opening day and each one scored? Something like that would be lovely, just with all 3 points this time. Fulham's line-up is little to right home about, I'm hoping we can go here and just get loads of shots off at Leno, who's a bit shite IMO. Anyway ...



COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!