I've missed football.
I think right now, it's a bit of escapism from everything that's going wrong with the world. The Government, the cost of living, the war in Ukraine, etc. Fuck me, it's a lot and it's hard not to get down about it.
In 2018, I tried to take my own life a couple of times - I was shit at it, obviously - but the one shining light was watching Liverpool. 90 minutes where I forgot about being depressed and just watched Klopp's tricky Reds. It was mint. I know that football today doesn't reflect our society, that a lot of us often feel priced-out, forgotten, and neglected... but I'll always love the club for giving me that escape.
Up the Reds and let's have a cracking season.