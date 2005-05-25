« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:51:26 am »
I've missed football.

I think right now, it's a bit of escapism from everything that's going wrong with the world. The Government, the cost of living, the war in Ukraine, etc. Fuck me, it's a lot and it's hard not to get down about it.

In 2018, I tried to take my own life a couple of times - I was shit at it, obviously - but the one shining light was watching Liverpool. 90 minutes where I forgot about being depressed and just watched Klopp's tricky Reds. It was mint. I know that football today doesn't reflect our society, that a lot of us often feel priced-out, forgotten, and neglected... but I'll always love the club for giving me that escape.

Up the Reds and let's have a cracking season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success
I've missed football.

I think right now, it's a bit of escapism from everything that's going wrong with the world. The Government, the cost of living, the war in Ukraine, etc. Fuck me, it's a lot and it's hard not to get down about it.

In 2018, I tried to take my own life a couple of times - I was shit at it, obviously - but the one shining light was watching Liverpool. 90 minutes where I forgot about being depressed and just watched Klopp's tricky Reds. It was mint. I know that football today doesn't reflect our society, that a lot of us often feel priced-out, forgotten, and neglected... but I'll always love the club for giving me that escape.

Up the Reds and let's have a cracking season.

Take care mate. And always remember when you support Liverpool....YNWA. There's always people here who will help.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 12:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success
I've missed football.

I think right now, it's a bit of escapism from everything that's going wrong with the world. The Government, the cost of living, the war in Ukraine, etc. Fuck me, it's a lot and it's hard not to get down about it.

In 2018, I tried to take my own life a couple of times - I was shit at it, obviously - but the one shining light was watching Liverpool. 90 minutes where I forgot about being depressed and just watched Klopp's tricky Reds. It was mint. I know that football today doesn't reflect our society, that a lot of us often feel priced-out, forgotten, and neglected... but I'll always love the club for giving me that escape.

Up the Reds and let's have a cracking season.

Well in with the humour mate ! Yes we are so lucky to have Jurgan and to share in the spirit that has infused the whole "Liverpool family" since he has taken over at the helm. Take care. Keep friends close. Have a blast this season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 12:59:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33
Ill never understand why the richest sport in the world is just about the only one where the on pitch official is supposed to monitor the game while also running the clock. It should be kept off pitch and the clock stopped for VAR reviews and subs - if not all dead ball situations.
The time wasting has gotten extreme  I liked both results but the womens euros final and the Madrid city game last 10 minutes featured almost zero actual football, seems like an easy problem to solve

Also while Im here  Fulham is a really nice ground to visit and a great opening fixture if we have to be away from anfield

The referee adds 4 minutes on. During time added on, a team does some obvious time-wasting. The player might be booked, and ref points to his watch to indicate he'll be adding the time on.

That's all good, except that at exactly 4 minutes after the 90,he then blows his whistle for the end of the game! Infuriating, and encourages and rewards time wasting!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 02:10:12 pm »
I cant quite get my head around Ali coming straight back in for this one without any pre-season minutes. Is it less of a risk with a goalkeeper if they have been training for 7-10 days? I would have thought they needed time to get sharp too?

I expect to see the same team that started v City, unless Ali comes back in.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 02:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C")
I cant quite get my head around Ali coming straight back in for this one without any pre-season minutes. Is it less of a risk with a goalkeeper if they have been training for 7-10 days? I would have thought they needed time to get sharp too?

I expect to see the same team that started v City, unless Ali comes back in.

Problem is though, where do you bring him in otherwise?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 02:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar
Problem is though, where do you bring him in otherwise?

We wouldn't arrange a game or two behind closed doors, this week and next for example?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:46:34 pm »
I think we do have a behind closed doors game the day after Fulham but I think the gulf in class between Alisson and Adrian (no offence to Adrian) is so wide that potential sharpness doesn't even touch the sides.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C")
I cant quite get my head around Ali coming straight back in for this one without any pre-season minutes. Is it less of a risk with a goalkeeper if they have been training for 7-10 days? I would have thought they needed time to get sharp too?

I expect to see the same team that started v City, unless Ali comes back in.

So long as he can stand up for 94 minutes, kick a ball a few times and make the odd save he'll be fine. ;)

He's playing with the same back 4, he's training with lethal finishers, he's getting enough work out in training.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 03:57:09 pm »
If Ali concedes one through rustiness, it matters not as he will probably get a couple of assists in and may even nod one in himself.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker
If Ali concedes one through rustiness, it matters not as he will probably get a couple of assists in and may even nod one in himself.

To be fair, if he concedes one through rustiness, the likelihood is Adrian would equally have either let it in, or just parried it straight to their nearest player for a golden chance.  He also can't kick the ball straight.  I know he is only 3rd choice, but the gulf between our 2nd choice in Kelleher and him is is huge, let alone Alli and him.  As long as he has been fit enough to do 2-3 days of training, I don't think it will matter hugely, as he has only been out for what, 3 weeks  - and he would have done given he started training last week.

And this is probably the ideal game to have him come back for - Palace are far, far stronger than Fulham, and personally don't see how an additional 5 days of training without matches would help with sharpness.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:18:17 pm »
I dont care who is in goal for this one. Adrian is good enough for me.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:05:40 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter
Get me Darwin Nunez!! Made for a hattrick, Bobby was decent v City but the threat level just went up big time when Darwin entered. He'll feast here.

Unlikely as it is, I'd love to see both. No-one slots a ball better than Bobby and Nunez obviously has an instinct for those runs. It'd be carnage.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:12:39 pm »
Similarly to Norwich last season this is about as kind as a fixture you could have asked for on the opening day, with all respect to Fulham. Being home would have been nicer but really it shouldn't make too much of a difference and hopefully we can carry a win into our first home fixture.

Alisson
Trent   Matip   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho   Thiago   Henderson
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

Feels so weird not having Mane in a predicted line-up. Some good points on Alisson's fitness and whether he should play, for me absolutely but even with Adrian we should be far too good for these. Without a shadow of a doubt I'd start Nunez over Firmino, too. I think if he starts, he scores at least one here. Salah loves a goal on the opening day so let's hope there's one in it for him, too. Remember when the front three all played together at Watford on the opening day and each one scored? Something like that would be lovely, just with all 3 points this time. Fulham's line-up is little to right home about, I'm hoping we can go here and just get loads of shots off at Leno, who's a bit shite IMO. Anyway ...

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:07:50 pm »
Looking at Fulham's main message board, and a lot of posters trotting out predicted starting XI's that include such relegation stalwarts like Kebano, Ream, Cairney, Reed, Decordova-Reid, etc.

This could be a mauling.

Fulham's hierarchy apparently never learn and unless something drastically changes over the coming few weeks, Fulham are going straight back down to the Championship without any semblance of a fight.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:45:40 pm »
We will win, but I have this irrational fear that we get a really tough game down there on most occasions?

Our last 4 games with Klopp we drew one, lost one, two wins including one by a Milner penalty.

4-0 to us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red
Looking at Fulham's main message board, and a lot of posters trotting out predicted starting XI's that include such relegation stalwarts like Kebano, Ream, Cairney, Reed, Decordova-Reid, etc.

This could be a mauling.

Fulham's hierarchy apparently never learn and unless something drastically changes over the coming few weeks, Fulham are going straight back down to the Championship without any semblance of a fight.

If Silva sets them up how he did last season it could actually be embarrassing, cricket score territory
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker
If Ali concedes one through rustiness, it matters not as he will probably get a couple of assists in and may even nod one in himself.

Didnt Allison miss pre season training a couple of years ago and then suffer a calf injury in his first game?

Edit - Calf injury against Norwich August 2019. Out for two months.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33
If Silva sets them up how he did last season it could actually be embarrassing, cricket score territory

I'd be very surprised if he did that.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm »
Hopefully I dont end up with egg on my face here but I dont think we could of asked for much of a better first fixture to be honest. I think well win by 3 or 4
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc
Hopefully I dont end up with egg on my face here but I dont think we could of asked for much of a better first fixture to be honest. I think well win by 3 or 4

We could have.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Dougle
I'd be very surprised if he did that.

Question is do they know another way of playing? We've been frustrated by plenty of teams in the past but most of them will have had prior experience setting up to frustrate. Most of that Fulham squad (As named above by Lone Star) are only used to comfortable Championship victories and comfortable Premier League defeats. Defensively they weren't even very good last season, and they lost 10 games in the Championship. No shame in that happening over 46 games but it doesn't bode well for the Prem.

It might be enough to hold out against average sides, but it should mean very few problems for Liverpool.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:18:08 pm »
Personally I would go for Nunez, he got his goal against City which despite what everyone says that was a very competitive game to both sets of players

Would be good for him to go against a lesser team as his first PL game and he looked sharp in that game. Knowing Klopp he will prolly go with Bobby though. Think the rest of the team literally picks itself. id be shocked to not see Alisson

Alisson
TAA
Matip
VVD
Robbo
Fab
Hendo
Thiago
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Subs; Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Jones, Keita, Elliot, Carvalho, Firmino
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:20:09 pm »
Pretty sure Bobby will start on Saturday. Nunez to come on from the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:40:18 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah
Pretty sure Bobby will start on Saturday. Nunez to come on from the bench.

Hell be the best Bobby in London at the weekend, despite what they tell you in Kings across.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #65 on: Today at 03:42:16 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA
Personally I would go for Nunez, he got his goal against City which despite what everyone says that was a very competitive game to both sets of players

Would be good for him to go against a lesser team as his first PL game and he looked sharp in that game. Knowing Klopp he will prolly go with Bobby though. Think the rest of the team literally picks itself. id be shocked to not see Alisson

Alisson
TAA
Matip
VVD
Robbo
Fab
Hendo
Thiago
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Subs; Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Jones, Keita, Elliot, Carvalho, Firmino

Aside from the keeper (as much as I like Adrian), that bench is such a good mix of talent, quality, experience and youth. Although, Adrian does fit into the experienced category.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:33:19 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 02:10:12 pm
I cant quite get my head around Ali coming straight back in for this one without any pre-season minutes. Is it less of a risk with a goalkeeper if they have been training for 7-10 days? I would have thought they needed time to get sharp too?

I expect to see the same team that started v City, unless Ali comes back in.

We could start Adrian and bring Ali on at half time to ease him in, with us now having 5 subs at our disposal. Id personally start Ali from the off but its an option, equally I think Adrian played well on Saturday so wouldnt mind too much if he played the full 99.

On the 5 sub rule - have all 5 subs got to be made across 3 stops in play max? So we wont have the potential of the game being stopped 10 times for subs?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:52:47 am »
Quote from: Andy2508
We could start Adrian and bring Ali on at half time to ease him in, with us now having 5 subs at our disposal. Id personally start Ali from the off but its an option, equally I think Adrian played well on Saturday so wouldnt mind too much if he played the full 99.

On the 5 sub rule - have all 5 subs got to be made across 3 stops in play max? So we wont have the potential of the game being stopped 10 times for subs?

I think my fear is just Adrian v Mitrovic and if they targeted him. I have faith in the defence but Adrian's distribution is dreadful, as we saw on Saturday, and I think think he'd come off well against a physical presence if they went route one or peltered us with crosses.

However, thankfully we control so many games and our defence is very good, so any Adrian slip up could hopefully be bailed out by the forwards - again, like Saturday.

I don't want us to risk Ali in any way, especially with Kelleher out. There are some big games coming early - away at Old Trafford, away at Chelsea and away at Everton in the first 5 weeks of the season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:02:52 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C")
I cant quite get my head around Ali coming straight back in for this one without any pre-season minutes. Is it less of a risk with a goalkeeper if they have been training for 7-10 days? I would have thought they needed time to get sharp too?

I expect to see the same team that started v City, unless Ali comes back in.

I'd imagine its less of a risk, is a shot not just a shot?

Its different for outfield players with the match fitness but I dunno, think you could simulate the same things he will face at Fulham pretty well in some training games
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:15:29 am »
The Community Shield game was a massive help, I think. People can say it's a friendly all they like but it felt way more competitive than most friendlies, and against an elite side to boot. I doubt any of Fulham's pre-season games have come close to that level of intensity.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #70 on: Today at 11:25:55 am »
Love the optimism on here of us bagging a handful  :D

Just want 3 points, a clean sheet and Nunez starting. No reason for him not to, I'm sure hes played against plenty of Fulham-tier sides and he'll get plenty of chances up front to gel with our fowards (if not already).

Can't fuckin wait for the season to get started.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:19:48 pm »
I'm always a bit conflicted playing promoted clubs early, we've seen a few hit the ground running, treating every game like a cup final while the opposition are still getting up to speed. A bit of early positivity from them in their home ground could make things a bit tricky. That said, they're so many levels behind us and we look sharp enough that I think we'll just bag a few goals anyway.

I'd be tempted to start with Nunez personally, it gives him minutes to bed into the team and he should get plenty of chances to score. The only way I'd go with Bobby is if we think they're going to spend the first hour crunching our players while the ref shrugs his shoulders.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C")
I cant quite get my head around Ali coming straight back in for this one without any pre-season minutes. Is it less of a risk with a goalkeeper if they have been training for 7-10 days? I would have thought they needed time to get sharp too?

I don't mean to be harsh here, but a rusty Alisson is better than the best version of Adrian. We're talking about the best goalkeeper in the world here. He could come off his sofa and be better than Adrian.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:46:16 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter
Get me Darwin Nunez!! Made for a hattrick, Bobby was decent v City but the threat level just went up big time when Darwin entered. He'll feast here.

Bobby did a good job on Saturday. Usual Bobby stuff of closing down and opening spaces, part of the reason we were able to control KDB and restrict his supply to Haaland.
Nunez was different role. Interesting that Klopp started with Bobby and when City looked to change and refresh he unleashed him. Direct and full on attacking.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips
Thats the thing that really pisses me off.

And a career ending tackle in the first minute that doesnt even warrant a booking.
Still say Webb shit his pants when Eto nearly broke Hendos leg in the first minute at Chelsea. 13/14
Cost us points that could have made the difference that season. Should have been a red but the original baldy fraud shit out of the big call, and not for the first time. 
Media bollocks about ruining the spectacle is just that - bollocks.
