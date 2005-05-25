« previous next »
Keita Success

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
I've missed football.

I think right now, it's a bit of escapism from everything that's going wrong with the world. The Government, the cost of living, the war in Ukraine, etc. Fuck me, it's a lot and it's hard not to get down about it.

In 2018, I tried to take my own life a couple of times - I was shit at it, obviously - but the one shining light was watching Liverpool. 90 minutes where I forgot about being depressed and just watched Klopp's tricky Reds. It was mint. I know that football today doesn't reflect our society, that a lot of us often feel priced-out, forgotten, and neglected... but I'll always love the club for giving me that escape.

Up the Reds and let's have a cracking season.
4pool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Take care mate. And always remember when you support Liverpool....YNWA. There's always people here who will help.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Dougle

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Well in with the humour mate ! Yes we are so lucky to have Jurgan and to share in the spirit that has infused the whole "Liverpool family" since he has taken over at the helm. Take care. Keep friends close. Have a blast this season.
JC the Messiah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
The referee adds 4 minutes on. During time added on, a team does some obvious time-wasting. The player might be booked, and ref points to his watch to indicate he'll be adding the time on.

That's all good, except that at exactly 4 minutes after the 90,he then blows his whistle for the end of the game! Infuriating, and encourages and rewards time wasting!
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
I cant quite get my head around Ali coming straight back in for this one without any pre-season minutes. Is it less of a risk with a goalkeeper if they have been training for 7-10 days? I would have thought they needed time to get sharp too?

I expect to see the same team that started v City, unless Ali comes back in.
Elzar

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Problem is though, where do you bring him in otherwise?

Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
We wouldn't arrange a game or two behind closed doors, this week and next for example?
TtotheVizzo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
I think we do have a behind closed doors game the day after Fulham but I think the gulf in class between Alisson and Adrian (no offence to Adrian) is so wide that potential sharpness doesn't even touch the sides.
rob1966

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
So long as he can stand up for 94 minutes, kick a ball a few times and make the odd save he'll be fine. ;)

He's playing with the same back 4, he's training with lethal finishers, he's getting enough work out in training.
Dr. Beaker

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
If Ali concedes one through rustiness, it matters not as he will probably get a couple of assists in and may even nod one in himself.
Scottymuser

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
To be fair, if he concedes one through rustiness, the likelihood is Adrian would equally have either let it in, or just parried it straight to their nearest player for a golden chance.  He also can't kick the ball straight.  I know he is only 3rd choice, but the gulf between our 2nd choice in Kelleher and him is is huge, let alone Alli and him.  As long as he has been fit enough to do 2-3 days of training, I don't think it will matter hugely, as he has only been out for what, 3 weeks  - and he would have done given he started training last week.

And this is probably the ideal game to have him come back for - Palace are far, far stronger than Fulham, and personally don't see how an additional 5 days of training without matches would help with sharpness.
Dr. Beaker

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
I dont care who is in goal for this one. Adrian is good enough for me.
Wilmo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Unlikely as it is, I'd love to see both. No-one slots a ball better than Bobby and Nunez obviously has an instinct for those runs. It'd be carnage.
disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Similarly to Norwich last season this is about as kind as a fixture you could have asked for on the opening day, with all respect to Fulham. Being home would have been nicer but really it shouldn't make too much of a difference and hopefully we can carry a win into our first home fixture.

Alisson
Trent   Matip   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho   Thiago   Henderson
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

Feels so weird not having Mane in a predicted line-up. Some good points on Alisson's fitness and whether he should play, for me absolutely but even with Adrian we should be far too good for these. Without a shadow of a doubt I'd start Nunez over Firmino, too. I think if he starts, he scores at least one here. Salah loves a goal on the opening day so let's hope there's one in it for him, too. Remember when the front three all played together at Watford on the opening day and each one scored? Something like that would be lovely, just with all 3 points this time. Fulham's line-up is little to right home about, I'm hoping we can go here and just get loads of shots off at Leno, who's a bit shite IMO. Anyway ...

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Lone Star Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Looking at Fulham's main message board, and a lot of posters trotting out predicted starting XI's that include such relegation stalwarts like Kebano, Ream, Cairney, Reed, Decordova-Reid, etc.

This could be a mauling.

Fulham's hierarchy apparently never learn and unless something drastically changes over the coming few weeks, Fulham are going straight back down to the Championship without any semblance of a fight.
killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
We will win, but I have this irrational fear that we get a really tough game down there on most occasions?

Our last 4 games with Klopp we drew one, lost one, two wins including one by a Milner penalty.

4-0 to us.
JackWard33

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
If Silva sets them up how he did last season it could actually be embarrassing, cricket score territory
