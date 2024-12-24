« previous next »
How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023/2024/2025 Edition

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023/2024/2025 Edition
December 24, 2024, 07:59:51 am
13 points from the next 5 and we have won the league, by a distance.
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023/2024/2025 Edition
December 24, 2024, 08:03:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on December 24, 2024, 07:59:51 am
13 points from the next 5 and we have won the league, by a distance.

Brentford will be tough as well and could be a draw but I think we'll have too much.

There's absolutely no doubt for me that we beat Leicester and United, don't see how that wouldn't be the case. Although United did manage a 0-0 at Anfield recently and they had one of their worst ever sides out.

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023/2024/2025 Edition
December 24, 2024, 08:14:53 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on December 24, 2024, 08:03:06 am
Brentford will be tough as well and could be a draw but I think we'll have too much.

There's absolutely no doubt for me that we beat Leicester and United, don't see how that wouldn't be the case. Although United did manage a 0-0 at Anfield recently and they had one of their worst ever sides out.



Both Forest away and Brentford will be tough. Think Forest will be tougher because they can defend. Think the game after this bank of 5 is Bournemouth away and honestly I have that Feb 1st date planted because I think that for me is the big marker of how this season is panning out.
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023/2024/2025 Edition
Today at 08:13:57 pm
United H
Forest A
Brentford A
Ipswich H
Bournemouth A
Wolves H (I know that's 6, but it completes the league run before the Etihad)

Realistically and not overoptimistically, we've got to be unhappy with anything less than 14 points from 18 there. We shouldn't be losing to any of them. We've also got Stanley, a probable Cup 4th round, 2 European almost dead rubbers and the Spurs semi, in all of which we can rotate a bit.

So realistically 14 minimum, optimistically no reason it can't be 18/18.

At the same time, Arsenal are playing Brighton, Spurs, Villa, Wolves and City and have United and Newcastle in the cups. Tough run. Chelsea's is probably as hard as ours, but they've shown they have weaknesses. If things go right, we can have it all but won by March.
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023/2024/2025 Edition
Today at 08:19:58 pm
6 million
