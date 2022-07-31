« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition  (Read 1943 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,300
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« on: July 31, 2022, 09:56:36 am »
Right, this has sort of become a tradition so here we go, onwards and upwards. Remember it's in blocks of 5. Maybe we can do a block of 8 games for the end of the season

Fulham (A) - 3
Palace (H) - 3
United (A) - 3
Bournemouth (H) - 3
Newcastle (H) - 3

Newcastle game might actually be tricky, interesting to see who plays since that's Wednesday and we play Everton on Saturday
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,630
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #1 on: August 9, 2022, 09:12:11 am »
Fulham (A) - 1
Palace (H) - 3
United (A) - 3
Bournemouth (H) - 3
Newcastle (H) - 3

These are all very winnable games. And a rocket up our arses has been provided in the opening game.
At the very least, 3 wins and we're ok. As crazy as that seems

Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,043
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #2 on: August 9, 2022, 09:47:22 am »
We need to win the next 4.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,481
  • Seis Veces
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #3 on: August 9, 2022, 10:32:55 am »
4 wins please, redmen. Let's get those and we can just look at the Fulham game as a frustrating afternoon and nothing more. If we can get to 13 points from 15 I think most would have taken that before the start of the season even if the first 5 were all very winnable games.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,371
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #4 on: August 9, 2022, 10:40:22 am »
Beat Palace. Take it from there
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #5 on: August 9, 2022, 01:44:44 pm »
All 4 will be tough. We need three points and a good performance against Palace to right the ship.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #6 on: August 9, 2022, 08:16:40 pm »
The team doesn't seem right at the moment so expect probably a bit of a mix. Who knows. Klopp is good at fixing things usually.
Logged

Offline downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • Has skin in the game (about stuff he talks about)
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #7 on: September 4, 2022, 06:28:39 pm »
Next 5 in the league:

Wolves (H)
Chelsea (A)
Brighton (H)
Arsenal (A)
City (H)

genuinely a bit concerned if we don't get our act together pronto. Think we'll need at least 10 from this batch. Wolves at Home is the easiest on paper and even that proved to be a huge pain in the arse in the title-decider game in May.
Logged

Offline Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #8 on: September 4, 2022, 06:40:43 pm »
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 1 or 0
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 1 or 3
City (H) 1 or 0

We'll get between 9 to 11 points.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #9 on: September 4, 2022, 06:48:45 pm »
6 points and that's being optimistic as Brighton are better than anyone we've played yet.

Don't expect anything in the away games and City will turn us over. This is all going off the fact that we keep playing the way we have in the opening 6 games.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,495
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #10 on: September 4, 2022, 07:15:59 pm »
Quote from: downtown on September  4, 2022, 06:28:39 pm
Next 5 in the league:

Wolves (H)
Chelsea (A)
Brighton (H)
Arsenal (A)
City (H)

genuinely a bit concerned if we don't get our act together pronto. Think we'll need at least 10 from this batch. Wolves at Home is the easiest on paper and even that proved to be a huge pain in the arse in the title-decider game in May.

Hmmm. Reminded of the very often used adage ... "one game at a time". Let's beat Wolves. That's a start.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #11 on: September 4, 2022, 07:19:29 pm »
Not sure why people are so confident on top 4.

Arsenal played very well today and they will brush aside the fodder in the league
Spurs will be very hard to beat
United dont look great, but they are winning 4 wins on the bounce.
Chelsea will also be there or there about.

We need to be in amongst it, we cant be playing catch-up.already 5/6 points behind.

We are still one of the favourites, but we need to start getting on a run.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #12 on: September 4, 2022, 07:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on September  4, 2022, 06:40:43 pm
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 1 or 0
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 1 or 3
City (H) 1 or 0

We'll get between 9 to 11 points.

I think we need to get 9 at a minimum.and that means not losing to the big three in that set.Chelsea and Arsenal are 6 pointers, a draw is a minimum.
Logged

Offline RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,355
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #13 on: September 4, 2022, 07:34:35 pm »
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 0
Brighton (H) 1
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 3
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #14 on: September 4, 2022, 08:06:11 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on September  4, 2022, 07:34:35 pm
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 0
Brighton (H) 1
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 3

Seems Thiago will be back this weekso can see a midfield of Fab , Thiago, Elliotthink will make a huge differencepretty much our first choice midfield. If thats the case.can see us winning a lot more
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,488
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #15 on: September 4, 2022, 08:41:19 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on September  4, 2022, 07:34:35 pm
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 0
Brighton (H) 1
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 3
At least equal City's points haul over the next 4 games, and then beat City.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #16 on: September 4, 2022, 09:01:14 pm »
13 dropping points ether against Arsenal or City.  Bournemouth aside we have been off the pace so far and it is time to cluck into gear.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #17 on: September 4, 2022, 09:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on September  4, 2022, 07:19:29 pm
Not sure why people are so confident on top 4.

Arsenal played very well today and they will brush aside the fodder in the league
Spurs will be very hard to beat
United dont look great, but they are winning 4 wins on the bounce.
Chelsea will also be there or there about.

We need to be in amongst it, we cant be playing catch-up.already 5/6 points behind.

We are still one of the favourites, but we need to start getting on a run.

Our underlying numbers are amongst the top three..this thread might interest you.
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #18 on: September 4, 2022, 09:08:24 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on September  4, 2022, 09:03:14 pm
Our underlying numbers are amongst the top three..this thread might interest you.

Interesting - thanks for posting it.

I think the big issue has been not scoring first.

Also would be interesting how a league table from last year would look based on those statistics.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,043
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #19 on: September 4, 2022, 09:10:02 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on September  4, 2022, 09:03:14 pm
Our underlying numbers are amongst the top three..this thread might interest you.

Ive read a lot about this and to me it backs the eye test, I think we have been attacking ok. Are our chances high value though?

Either way it shows that even with some building of understanding and personnel change, the attack should be fine.

However, in the eye test the defensive performance is awful and I think the numbers back this up.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #20 on: September 4, 2022, 09:24:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September  4, 2022, 09:10:02 pm
Ive read a lot about this and to me it backs the eye test, I think we have been attacking ok. Are our chances high value though?

Either way it shows that even with some building of understanding and personnel change, the attack should be fine.

However, in the eye test the defensive performance is awful and I think the numbers back this up.

It's not exactly awful per se - our xGA is ranked 6th in League - but it's not up to our usual standards of course. Still according to expected points we should sit either 3rd or 4th depending on the stats source. Considering the injuries we've had and the fact we've played away at both of our 'traditional' rivals I think we're going to be fine.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,043
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #21 on: September 4, 2022, 09:45:47 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on September  4, 2022, 09:24:25 pm
It's not exactly awful per se - our xGA is ranked 6th in League - but it's not up to our usual standards of course. Still according to expected points we should sit either 3rd or 4th depending on the stats source. Considering the injuries we've had and the fact we've played away at both of our 'traditional' rivals I think we're going to be fine.

xGA measures the quality of chances being given up?

Yes we will be fine.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #22 on: September 4, 2022, 10:53:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September  4, 2022, 09:45:47 pm
xGA measures the quality of chances being given up?

Yes we will be fine.

xGA = Expected Goals Against - so the sum total of the goals our opposition should have scored. Not specifically the quality of chances given up as this varies from game to game and is a more granular stat but xGA is a quantitative aggregate of the goals we should have conceded on average per game.

Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,517
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:07:45 am »

Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 0
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 0
City (H) 1
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,057
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:49:47 am »
Think well be much better now Thiago is back.

Weve probably created enough chances in each game to win but whats letting us down is the balance in midfield and the transitions, and bloody conceding the first goal!!. Hopefully Arthur will get up to speed now and Curtis gets fully fit to take some of the burden of Thiago. Am a bit worried about Fabinho as we dont really have anyone to swap him out with to prevent injury.

Were good enough to win the away games coming up.
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,282
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:20:51 am »
15 will be the right answer 👍
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,043
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:23:05 am »
Quote from: downtown on September  4, 2022, 06:28:39 pm
Next 5 in the league:

Wolves (H)
Chelsea (A)
Brighton (H)
Arsenal (A)
City (H)

genuinely a bit concerned if we don't get our act together pronto. Think we'll need at least 10 from this batch. Wolves at Home is the easiest on paper and even that proved to be a huge pain in the arse in the title-decider game in May.

Its a tough set of games but if we can come out of it with around 10/11 points then we will be set up fairly well. We will then only have 5 games left until the world cup and they are generally decent fixtures.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:34:04 am »
Wolves (H) - 3
Chelsea (A) - 3
Brighton (H) - 3
Arsenal (A) - 1
City (H) - 1

I'm trying to stay positive and am confident Klopp and the team will recover from the slow start and start playing the way we know they can.

That said, it's interesting that by the time we play the sportwashers, we'd have played United, Everton, Chelsea and Arsenal away whilst their hardest game would have been against Spurs. (if I remember right that is) Could be I'm only paying attention to it now because of our poor start to the season though.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,300
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:05:58 am »
Can I delete this thread? I've jinxed us
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:22:30 am »
We can't afford to lose against teams that will be around us in the table because we'd be far off if we do. They are "Must not lose" games. It's better to adopt a "wait and see" approach for the City game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:26:55 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:26:51 am »
We need to basically win all 5 of those to do anything in the league this year.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:27:50 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:26:51 am
We need to basically win all 5 of those to do anything in the league this year.

Yep.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:28:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:23:05 am
Its a tough set of games but if we can come out of it with around 10/11 points then we will be set up fairly well. We will then only have 5 games left until the world cup and they are generally decent fixtures.

If we have any true aspirations of winning the league we would need at least 13 points from those fixtures.
Logged

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:25:55 am »
Wolves (H) - 3
Chelsea (A) - 3
Brighton (H) - 3
Arsenal (A) - 3
City (H) - 3

It's going to be a difficult run in. If we can win against wolves and chelsea, can see us going on a good long run till the WC break. Thiago and Jota are going to be massive for us.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,630
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:41:26 am »
This is a tough run in comparison to the recent "easy" run

Now I think whatever happens we have to beat City and match them in terms of results in the other games, whether that happens who knows - they are the marker as once we get ourselves sorted nobody but them can match the way we accumulate points

It's just hard to call as we seem way off it, but here goes

Wolves (H) - 3
Chelsea (A) - 1
Brighton (H) - 1
Arsenal (A) - 3
City (H) - 3
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 01:59:43 pm »
We are already down points as Everton should have been in the current 5 games. City starts off the next batch of 5 which ends with Spurs away.

Having started with 8 points ouf of 15, we really could do with winning the next 4 just to get 13 out of 15 for the 2nd lot of games but I think we will fall just short.

Everton - 1
Wolves - 3
Chelsea - 3
Brighton - 3
Arsenal - 1
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 05:07:45 am
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 0
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 0
City (H) 1

If that happens, then top 4 is going to be really tough..
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,488
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 08:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:26:51 am
We need to basically win all 5 of those to do anything in the league this year.
Winning all five would put us 2 points behind City at worst, so I'd say that's a bit of an exaggeration.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,311
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:14:53 am »
At our best we could reasonably expect 13-15 points from our next 5. On current form it's more likely to somewhere in the 6-9 range.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 