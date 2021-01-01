« previous next »
FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #440 on: Today at 07:53:47 am
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:43:51 am
Incredible work by Pep to decide to bark tactical orders at Alvarez just after he scores a goal on his debut. Must mean the world to players stuff like that.
Klopp should have tried this with Darwin when he scored 😂😂
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #441 on: Today at 10:52:16 am
Video, GOAL | Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool v Manchester City | FA Community Shield 2022

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OPZJG8ZoTHA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OPZJG8ZoTHA</a>
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #442 on: Today at 11:00:41 am
I thought Bobby was really good here. I'd almost say having him 'soften up' City's defence/Rodri and then bringing Nunez on late doors is almost the perfect way to play against City. They're chalk and cheese really Bobby and Nunez but it's great to have both options.

The energy from the fans when Nunez came on, I don't think I've ever seen people collectively willing someone to score with such a strength of feeling before. Everyone just 'believed' it into being. You'd hope we're on the cusp of having rather a lot of fun with young darwin.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #443 on: Today at 12:08:06 pm
sorry if this is already been posted:

Soccer Guy

"Darling Nunez shows hes not some gym class reject by inserting the head kick as Liver Pool take all three points in the Communist Shield Cup against the Manchester City Franchise Club. The Red uniforms were the winningest franchise in the first quarter at Wembley thanks to Trent Alexander Hey Arnolds sidewinder from outside the danger box zone. Ernie Holland missed a bunch of chances to go get the equalization strike for the Full Mooners but messed up before some other guy got it. Darling Nunez came outta the sub shack and won a death strike for a hand felony. Elmo Salah inserted to give the Ducks a 2 to 1 lead, with their New Mexican striker head kicking the trophy back to Mercy town in overtime. There was just enough time for Holland to go mess up one more time, kicking the soccer ball real high like he was playing football or something. Too bad, Ernie, one of the Liver Pool soccer fans yelled at him from the bleachers. Maybe that soccer ball landed back with Bert in Sesame Street! All the soccer fans laughed and sung a bunch of songs about how great soccer is. #YouNeverWalkAway"
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #444 on: Today at 02:07:46 pm
my thoughts exactly - great game summary, that.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #445 on: Today at 02:17:01 pm
Watching the full march back - missed it because I was at Kendal Calling.

They did no close ups of the Liverpool fans during the Nation Anthem, just City fans/English players singing it. Hilarious.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #446 on: Today at 02:49:02 pm
"Trent Alexander Hey Arnold" is the funniest thing this guy has ever come out with  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #447 on: Today at 03:15:20 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:49:02 pm
"Trent Alexander Hey Arnold" is the funniest thing this guy has ever come out with  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

And I thought it was Terence Trent Darby Alexander Arnold.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #448 on: Today at 03:19:38 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:00:41 am
I thought Bobby was really good here. I'd almost say having him 'soften up' City's defence/Rodri and then bringing Nunez on late doors is almost the perfect way to play against City. They're chalk and cheese really Bobby and Nunez but it's great to have both options.

The energy from the fans when Nunez came on, I don't think I've ever seen people collectively willing someone to score with such a strength of feeling before. Everyone just 'believed' it into being. You'd hope we're on the cusp of having rather a lot of fun with young darwin.

Nunez coming on was like prime Stone Cold entering the arena. And he was just as effective.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #449 on: Today at 03:44:26 pm
What a shitty Sabu Pundit impersonation that is.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #450 on: Today at 03:57:08 pm
It passed me by at the time but Man City not collecting the runners up medals is pathetic.  It doesn't strike me as being the actions of winners but just being bad losers.

England players acting like petulant children after the Euro 2020 final was similar.  I remember Kalvin Phillips being one of only a couple of players that wore the runners up medal and stayed to watch Italy lift the trophy, something I was impressed about with him.  I guess he'll soon be schooled in the 'winning mentality'  ::)
