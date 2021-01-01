sorry if this is already been posted:



Soccer Guy



"Darling Nunez shows hes not some gym class reject by inserting the head kick as Liver Pool take all three points in the Communist Shield Cup against the Manchester City Franchise Club. The Red uniforms were the winningest franchise in the first quarter at Wembley thanks to Trent Alexander Hey Arnolds sidewinder from outside the danger box zone. Ernie Holland missed a bunch of chances to go get the equalization strike for the Full Mooners but messed up before some other guy got it. Darling Nunez came outta the sub shack and won a death strike for a hand felony. Elmo Salah inserted to give the Ducks a 2 to 1 lead, with their New Mexican striker head kicking the trophy back to Mercy town in overtime. There was just enough time for Holland to go mess up one more time, kicking the soccer ball real high like he was playing football or something. Too bad, Ernie, one of the Liver Pool soccer fans yelled at him from the bleachers. Maybe that soccer ball landed back with Bert in Sesame Street! All the soccer fans laughed and sung a bunch of songs about how great soccer is. #YouNeverWalkAway"