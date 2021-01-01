Can anyone enlighten me why the losing side of this fixture will always try to right it off as a friendly? it's the 2 best teams in England playing a competitive game for a trophy, iirc in 2019 against us City celebrated, as they did in 2018 vs Chelsea, as Leicester did against City in 2021 and etc etc, yet we get berated for celebrating beating them convincingly today in normal time and being the better team on the day and accused of overreacting for a meaningless trophy, it was not a friendly today and wouldn't be against City any time we play them IMOSod that, it was a proper competitive game and we beat them soundly and won some more silverware, City fans can paint it how they like, but they wanted to win this game as much as we did