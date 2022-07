Based on what I have seen

It will be a repeat of last year.

Both teams on a equal footing.

But they will pump the bottom half of the league at a canter. We will hopefully do the same. I defo think Nunez gives us something else for defenders to think about. It will come down to the tiniest of margins but I’m confident that we’ll be in and about 90 points again. Enough? Let’s hope so.