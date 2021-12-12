Thought their goal was a foul on Adrian. He has got two hands on the ball.
Fuck sake, from behind, Haaland looks like someone that I have slept with few years back.That beautiful shiny hair. Gorgeous. Pretty.
It looked similar to the one that caused Elliott his injury. Absolute horror tackle.
More to the point the challenger - Foden? - didn't get a boot anywhere near the ball. He just ran into Adrian. It was a foul on the goalie, plain as day.
Adrian did his best to lose that for us though.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Not sure if we have a 'wanker of the year post' but if we did....
Still plenty of half time threads to come, I'd put it at 7/1 on the odds.Adrian is a bit limited and is not a 'sweeper keeper', that blunted us today when playing out from the back but I'm not sure why anyone would expect otherwise. Other than that he was the best he could be, some smart stops and did nothing wrong.
Think I surprised myself. I went into this thinking it was just a friendly and didn't matter. But when Darwin scored I reacted in the way I do for goals I have desperately been wishing for. No noise, no shouting or singing or jumping up and down - that's for 'normal' goals. I just held both arms up and sat in silence; a sort of Shankly pose, though that similarity is accidental; I'm not claiming any link. But I knew then that that goal meant a lot to me and this victory meant a lot to me, too. Much more than I was expecting.Maybe it's because it was themOr maybe it's because it's us
He looks like Boris Johnsons love child.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]