Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #200 on: Today at 07:30:38 pm »






Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #201 on: Today at 07:31:06 pm »
Loved that. Watched with both my kids and both got fully involved despite me telling them it's only a friendly  :D

Pawson is a fucking abysmal ref though. Adrian with 2 hands on the ball and he allows their goal to stand, then relying on VAR to award us a pen. I fear that's the standard of officiating in their favour we're going to have to tolerate when the season kicks off next week.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #202 on: Today at 07:31:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:13:59 pm
Looked like Curtis was daring Davis to have a swig then :D

I think he did... lol
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #203 on: Today at 07:31:47 pm »
It's not a major trophy but it's better to win the game.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #204 on: Today at 07:32:09 pm »
What about big Erling not getting a sniff & Nunez silencing everyone?
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #205 on: Today at 07:32:28 pm »
Happy with how we looked. Looking like another titanic title fight. Strap in.
Think as long as we replace Mane goal output we will win. Sterling and Jesus sales has weekened them and they haven't replaced them sufficiently.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #206 on: Today at 07:33:00 pm »
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #207 on: Today at 07:33:53 pm »
Best Community/Charity Shield performance since McDermott put Arsenal to the sword eons ago.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #208 on: Today at 07:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:26:57 pm
I actually thought their goal had been ruled out for a foul on Adrian.


You and me both. Commentary was focused on offside.

But Adrian had both hands on the ball when it was kicked out of his hands. That is a foul, goal should not have been allowed.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:28:25 pm
No class. No dignity. No wonder they gain no respect from anyone, anywhere.

City values. Owned by slavers, Bernardo (racist), Walker (whoremonger), Foden & Stones (anti-vaxxers), not to mention the alleged multiple rapist. There hasnt been so many c*nts in one team since Newcastle had Bowyer, Woodgate and Barton.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:36:14 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:30:13 pm
I'm guessing that was why the check took so long.  They would've looked at it.  to be honest, I had no problem with it. He didn't have the ball under control.

Thought Adrian had a very good game.
Probably. I though it was definitely onside, so they must have been looking at the challenge on the keeper too.

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #211 on: Today at 07:37:49 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:34:08 pm
You and me both. Commentary was focused on offside.

But Adrian had both hands on the ball when it was kicked out of his hands. That is a foul, goal should not have been allowed.
My understanding is if the keeper has one hand on the ball (the ball being on the floor) it's his and kicking it away is a foul. Adrian had both hands on the ball. Clear foul to me unless the rules have changed.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:28:25 pm
No class. No dignity. No wonder they gain no respect from anyone, anywhere.

Part of the game is respecting the opponent and the competition. If you won every game or every final that you are in then theres no joy in winning. You have to accept defeat to appreciate the feeling of winning.

It should be a rule of participating that you must accept your losers medal with respect (which means putting it round your neck and not taking it off until you reach the dressing room.

People put in a lot of effort to organise competitions and its a disgrace that over-paid assholes cannot show some respect. Pathetic.
