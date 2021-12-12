No class. No dignity. No wonder they gain no respect from anyone, anywhere.



Part of the game is respecting the opponent and the competition. If you won every game or every final that you are in then theres no joy in winning. You have to accept defeat to appreciate the feeling of winning.It should be a rule of participating that you must accept your losers medal with respect (which means putting it round your neck and not taking it off until you reach the dressing room.People put in a lot of effort to organise competitions and its a disgrace that over-paid assholes cannot show some respect. Pathetic.