This week's Fulham away sale demonstrated that last season's problems have not gone away. In some sales, some eligible members do not see the match appear on schedule at 08:15, but anything up to ten minutes later.



I had it happen on my account on Monday, but luckily I was able to buy on my partner's account at 08:15. I had it a handful of times last season too.



It appears to affect different accounts each match, and some games have no reports of any issues. None of the obvious remedies work: signing off/on to LFC account, clearing cache, using a different browswer, F5, Shift-F5, CTRL-F5...



The consequence for me is usually that it means I miss out on getting an aisle seat (which is useful for personal reasons, but not a major issue), but for people in non-guaranteed sales, this could be the difference between getting a ticket or not.



So, it's frustrating that the Club will simply not accept there is an issue. Twice last year I was fobbed off by them. Today, they've done the same again. It's like talking to a brick wall. I've given them specific data points to get their IT people to investigate, but all I get back from first-line customer support is that there is nothing they can do as sales were going through from 08:15 so there wasn't a problem. Maddening.