« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?  (Read 1816 times)

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« on: July 29, 2022, 11:38:23 am »
This week's Fulham away sale demonstrated that last season's problems have not gone away.  In some sales, some eligible members do not see the match appear on schedule at 08:15, but anything up to ten minutes later.

I had it happen on my account on Monday, but luckily I was able to buy on my partner's account at 08:15.  I had it a handful of times last season too.

It appears to affect different accounts each match, and some games have no reports of any issues.  None of the obvious remedies work: signing off/on to LFC account, clearing cache, using a different browswer, F5, Shift-F5, CTRL-F5...

The consequence for me is usually that it means I miss out on getting an aisle seat (which is useful for personal reasons, but not a major issue), but for people in non-guaranteed sales, this could be the difference between getting a ticket or not.

So, it's frustrating that the Club will simply not accept there is an issue.  Twice last year I was fobbed off by them.  Today, they've done the same again.  It's like talking to a brick wall.  I've given them specific data points to get their IT people to investigate, but all I get back from first-line customer support is that there is nothing they can do as sales were going through from 08:15 so there wasn't a problem.  Maddening.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,983
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #1 on: July 29, 2022, 11:51:39 am »
Random thought, they've not set the criteria correctly on the match (i.e. only made it visible to season ticket holders with 19 games for example, instead of members with 19 as well) then realised soon after the sale starts and fix it.

It sounds like it's something the club needs to fix though.
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #2 on: July 29, 2022, 11:57:36 am »
Myself and my partner have identical history, both members on 19, not STH.  On Monday, he could see the game on his phone on his LFC account, I could not see it on my phone signed into my LFC account.  (So obviously, immediately bought on his, but I spent a few minutes investigating, not for the first time.)

On my phone, I could sign out of my account, and into his, and see the Fulham game.  Then sign back into my account, and it still wasn't there.  Well not until 08:19, anyway.
« Last Edit: July 29, 2022, 12:03:48 pm by MKB »
Logged

Offline MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 415
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #3 on: July 29, 2022, 12:20:12 pm »
Strange this because the sales have always gone up bang on the time the selling details state for me.

I usually log on about 2-3 minutes before the sale and will refresh intermittently. Have you tried logging into your account on a different device?
Logged
We've got the best midfield in the world...

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #4 on: July 29, 2022, 12:46:24 pm »
Yes, when it happens, I've tried different devices. Makes no difference.

If you check the away sales threads on here, you'll see that there were several matches last season where some people were affected.  There were some games where it was fine for me, but not for others, and vice versa.  There's no obvious pattern to who it will hit.  Many away games have no reports of issues at all, and undoubtedly, there are many members who never have an issue.

Another idea is that the system's eligibility data is inaccurate at 08:15, and corrected a few minutes later.  But that is discounted by the fact that an F&F account can buy a ticket for me at 08:15, when I still can't see the match for sale.  If I was wrongly marked as ineligible between 08:15 and 08:19, it wouldn't have been possible to assign a ticket to me from another account.

That points to it being something to do with the building of the page of eligible games, and some caching server-side, not client-side, maybe.  It's interesting that most testimonies point to the missing game appearing at around the same time, presumably when some stalled system process finally completed.
Logged

Offline Birdontheshirt

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 716
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #5 on: August 1, 2022, 08:38:01 am »
Quote from: MKB on July 29, 2022, 11:38:23 am
In some sales, some eligible members do not see the match appear on schedule at 08:15, but anything up to ten minutes later.

I had it happen on my account on Monday, but luckily I was able to buy on my partner's account at 08:15.  I had it a handful of times last season too.
I've had exact same experience.  I buy for 3 of us, and I've learned that I have to be logged in separately on each of these accounts, as invariably one account can access the sale well before the others.  I've wondered if it is intentional on the part of the club - to prevent overloading their servers if everyone accesses sale at once.  But it is a nuisance, and it gives unfair advantage to people who are (or can) buying on behalf of others.  It is the person with only their own account eligible who has most potential adverse effect.
Logged
Luck favours the brave, but not the stupid.

Offline Chris H

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • Spion Kop 1906
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #6 on: August 1, 2022, 08:46:51 am »
I have it nearly every game.
I brought it up several times with the club last year and they told me it was an admin error on their behalf and it wouldn't keep happening...but it does!

United this morning my tickets only showed at 08:19 and when I logged in all the first 10 rows were grey.

It needs sorting.
Logged
@SpionKop1906

All donations welcome. All funds raised through sales go straight into the flag fund for future flags and banners.

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #7 on: August 1, 2022, 10:47:03 am »
My account was late again today.  Not sure when the match appeared because I had some issues getting the credit card to be accepted on the other account (same laptop) and I didn't try again on the first account until 08:19 when it was there.

But first refresh on account 1, after the game had appeared on account 2, the match was not showing.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #8 on: August 1, 2022, 01:06:42 pm »
as a stop-gap solution it might be worth you noting down the URLs of past away fixtures and then 'guessing' what the URL will be for the sale window. i've done this for a couple away sales when helping mates who have similar issues.

when it's a non-guaranteed sale, those who already have the URL (i.e. with mates who qualified in a guaranteed sale) are at a massive advantage.

i imagine it might be a cache issue of some kind and the club/ticket company probably haven't figured a solution which is shite.
« Last Edit: August 1, 2022, 01:08:24 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #9 on: August 15, 2022, 08:24:10 am »
My account and my mate's switched round for today's sale.

Account 1, that was 4 minutes late for the last two sales was only 45 seconds late today.  Not sure if that was on time or not, but it looked like quite a few seats had already gone.
Account 2, that hasn't had a problem this season, was 4 minutes late today.
Logged

Offline Chris H

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • Spion Kop 1906
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #10 on: August 15, 2022, 08:50:39 am »
Shite again today. Game only showed up at 08:19 and most of the decent specs at that shit hole where already gone.

The club need to sort this
Logged
@SpionKop1906

All donations welcome. All funds raised through sales go straight into the flag fund for future flags and banners.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,994
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #11 on: August 15, 2022, 11:31:55 am »
New one today...appeared pretty much on time but in the middle of picking a seat it refreshed the page and the Everton game then wasn't there in the list of games on sale! I thought maybe it had been taken off due to an issue. Tried a different browser and then keep refreshing and it showed up again!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,872
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #12 on: August 15, 2022, 12:54:48 pm »
Mine's normally late but was bang on 08:15 this morning, really odd
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #13 on: August 26, 2022, 08:43:41 am »
I wonder if this has been fixed - no issues on either mine or my partner's account today for Chelsea.  Anyone have any problems?
Logged

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 711
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #14 on: August 26, 2022, 08:50:46 am »
Quote from: MKB on August 26, 2022, 08:43:41 am
I wonder if this has been fixed - no issues on either mine or my partner's account today for Chelsea.  Anyone have any problems?

Mine was there at 8.15 too and has been a few minutes late recently
Logged

Online Origi-nal

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #15 on: August 26, 2022, 09:34:35 am »
took a couple of minutes to appear for me
Logged

Offline Chris H

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • Spion Kop 1906
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #16 on: August 26, 2022, 10:27:07 am »
Was there straight away but the only block available was the middle block of the upper. Had to refresh 4 or 5 times for all blocks to show which all had limited availability.
Logged
@SpionKop1906

All donations welcome. All funds raised through sales go straight into the flag fund for future flags and banners.

Offline dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #17 on: August 26, 2022, 10:39:43 am »
0820 here
Logged

Offline Chris H

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • Spion Kop 1906
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:23:30 am »
Worst its been all season today.
Forest didn't show until 08:21 and then most of the blocks empty
Logged
@SpionKop1906

All donations welcome. All funds raised through sales go straight into the flag fund for future flags and banners.

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,290
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:50:09 am »
8:18 for me today. Availability in the central blocks, but not a great choice. 
Logged

Offline jdirckze

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:43:55 am »
straight in on time (on phone) all green bar 1 block
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:07:06 pm »
Both mine and partner's accounts fine for the last three sales, so had hoped this was fixed.  Disappointing to see it's not and still affecting some members.
Logged

Offline Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:48:55 pm »
No rhyme or reason to this, mine didn't appear till 8:23 my mates did about 8:18 - Either its up or it's not and we have exactly the same credits etc not that should make a difference.
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,872
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:28:58 pm »
Mine was bang on 08:15, bizarre
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Late appearance of matches in Away sales - how to get Club to resolve?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:19:08 pm »
FWIW, the Club did say to me it was due to problems with Internet Explorer, so avoid that.

I'd already told them I was using Chrome and Edge on desktops and laptops and Android on phones, so that response was a little frustrating.  So far, they have completely ignored my reply and the subsequent chasing email.  Seems we are completely powerless as fans.  They just don't care.

I haven't bothered contacting SoS, despite being a member, as the previous two times I sent them an email, I had no reply from them either.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 