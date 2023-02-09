WEEK 22 FIXTURES
SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY
West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)
SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY
Leeds United V Manchester United (0-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)
MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY
Liverpool V Everton (3-2)
WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY
Arsenal V Manchester City (2-2)