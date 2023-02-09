« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 23 Open  (Read 13726 times)

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,743
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #800 on: February 9, 2023, 08:27:05 pm »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (0-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (3-2)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-2)
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #801 on: February 10, 2023, 07:56:57 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (1-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-1)
Logged

Offline Rhino

  • Last of the great romantics. Tess of the Googlevilles. Randy internet flirt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,686
  • JFT 96 RIP
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #802 on: February 10, 2023, 12:55:18 pm »
SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-3)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (1-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (0-1)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-2)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-3)
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,538
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #803 on: February 10, 2023, 03:15:06 pm »
SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (1-3)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (2-1)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-1)
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #804 on: February 10, 2023, 06:59:40 pm »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #805 on: February 10, 2023, 08:19:14 pm »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (1-0)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-4)

cheers mate
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,601
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #806 on: February 10, 2023, 08:35:47 pm »

WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)

Logged

Offline Thush

  • Spawwow, Tit. Anal Chat is "Equidistant between chit-chat and analysis"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,025
  • It's pronounced "Toosh"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #807 on: February 10, 2023, 08:56:15 pm »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (0-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (3-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-2)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (1-3)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (0-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (0-0)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (3-2)
Logged

Online SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,661
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #808 on: February 11, 2023, 04:19:11 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-3)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-1)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-1)
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,324
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #809 on: February 11, 2023, 08:42:11 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-3)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-3)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-1)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #810 on: February 11, 2023, 09:08:18 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-1)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-1)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (3-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-1)
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #811 on: February 11, 2023, 09:20:06 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (3-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (1-3)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (2-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,563
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #812 on: February 11, 2023, 09:28:25 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (3-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (1-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (2-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-1)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (1-0)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-3)
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,837
  • since 1956
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #813 on: February 11, 2023, 09:58:45 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (0-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (1-0)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (0-1)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (1-0)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-1)
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #814 on: February 11, 2023, 10:25:11 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (0-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-2)
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #815 on: February 11, 2023, 10:42:53 am »

WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (1-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-3)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-1)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-1)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-3)

Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #816 on: February 11, 2023, 10:47:18 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-1)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-1)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (3-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #817 on: February 11, 2023, 10:54:27 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-1)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-1)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-1)
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,768
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #818 on: February 11, 2023, 11:32:08 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-3)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-1)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-1)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (3-1)
WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (0-1)
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,246
    • @hartejack
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #819 on: February 13, 2023, 07:05:43 pm »
MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (3-2)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,324
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 23 Open
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 05:48:52 pm »
WEEK 23 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 18TH FEBRUARY

Aston Villa V Arsenal (-)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (-)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Fulham (-)
Chelsea V Southampton (-)
Everton V Leeds United (-)
Nottingham Forest V Manchester City (-)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V AFC Bournemouth (-)
Newcastle United V Liverpool (-)

SUNDAY 19TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leicester City (-)
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United (-)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Sami

  • vaguely scandinavian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
  • Kome on pool!!!
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 23 Open
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 06:19:19 pm »
WEEK 23 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 18TH FEBRUARY

Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-1)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Fulham (2-1)
Chelsea V Southampton (3-0)
Everton V Leeds United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Manchester City (0-4)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Newcastle United V Liverpool (0-3)

SUNDAY 19TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leicester City (2-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United (1-1)
Logged
4-4-2 Sucks

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,367
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 23 Open
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 06:21:06 pm »
WEEK 23 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 18TH FEBRUARY

Aston Villa V Arsenal (2-1)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Fulham (2-1)
Chelsea V Southampton (2-0)
Everton V Leeds United (1-0)
Nottingham Forest V Manchester City (0-3)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V AFC Bournemouth (1-0)
Newcastle United V Liverpool (3-2)

SUNDAY 19TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leicester City (4-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United (0-0)
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,291
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 23 Open
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 11:52:36 pm »
WEEK 23 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 18TH FEBRUARY

Aston Villa V Arsenal (2-2)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Fulham (2-1)
Chelsea V Southampton (2-1)
Everton V Leeds United (2-1)
Nottingham Forest V Manchester City (1-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V AFC Bournemouth (2-1)
Newcastle United V Liverpool (1-2)

SUNDAY 19TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leicester City (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United (2-1)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 23 Open
« Reply #824 on: Today at 10:16:42 am »
WEEK 23 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 18TH FEBRUARY

Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-2)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Fulham (2-0)
Chelsea V Southampton (2-0)
Everton V Leeds United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Manchester City (0-3)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V AFC Bournemouth (2-1)
Newcastle United V Liverpool (1-1)

SUNDAY 19TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leicester City (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United (2-1)
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,934
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 23 Open
« Reply #825 on: Today at 11:42:47 am »
WEEK 23 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 18TH FEBRUARY

Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-2)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Fulham (2-0)
Chelsea V Southampton (2-0)
Everton V Leeds United (1-0)
Nottingham Forest V Manchester City (0-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Newcastle United V Liverpool (1-0)

SUNDAY 19TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leicester City (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United (2-1)
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 23 Open
« Reply #826 on: Today at 11:54:52 am »
WEEK 23 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 18TH FEBRUARY

Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-2)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Fulham (2-1)
Chelsea V Southampton (1-0)
Everton V Leeds United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Manchester City (0-3)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V AFC Bournemouth (1-0)
Newcastle United V Liverpool (1-2)

SUNDAY 19TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leicester City (2-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United (1-1)
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,743
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 23 Open
« Reply #827 on: Today at 01:03:26 pm »
WEEK 23 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 18TH FEBRUARY

Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-3)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Fulham (1-1)
Chelsea V Southampton (2-0)
Everton V Leeds United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Manchester City (1-4)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Newcastle United V Liverpool (1-2)

SUNDAY 19TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leicester City (2-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United (2-0)
Logged
@Yvanicuzz
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 