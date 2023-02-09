« previous next »
Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open  (Read 13383 times)

Offline Ycuzz

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #800 on: February 9, 2023, 08:27:05 pm »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (0-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (3-2)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-2)
Offline mickitez

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 07:56:57 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (1-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-1)
Offline Rhino

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 12:55:18 pm »
SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-3)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (1-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (0-1)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-2)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-3)
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 03:15:06 pm »
SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (1-3)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (2-1)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-1)
Offline Cape_Tear

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 06:59:40 pm »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Offline Port_vale_lad

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 08:19:14 pm »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (1-0)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-4)

cheers mate
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 08:35:47 pm »

WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)

Offline Thush

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (0-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (3-1)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-2)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (1-3)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (0-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (0-0)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (3-2)
Offline SKITTLE

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
« Reply #808 on: Today at 04:19:11 am »
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-3)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-1)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-1)
