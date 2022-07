Thanks for the OP Jack



Always a weird one the Community Shield. It's a competitive game and one I want us to win but at the same time it's the one competitive game of the season I won't be that fussed about if we don't.



The thing I'm mainly looking at is how our new signings are. Not necessarily to make a judgement on them but more to see where they are and it's the best game to get an idea of that without worrying too much about the result.



Thanks Jack.For me, much as I thought, Jurgan seems to have his eyes on the fact that bar the Fulham game we have no relevant fixture before Palace more than 2 weeks ahead so it's still pre season for him. I personally couldn't care less about this game (particularly if we lose !). My eyes are on Fulham and wondering just how much we'll get away with to get any kind of a win there. A sneaky 1-0 the the Cottage and full steam ahead with pre-season until winding down before Palace the following Monday week. That would be ideal.Don't care about Saturday but I will enjoy the Reds having a run out.Reckon it'll be a strong team with mass substitutions on an hour.