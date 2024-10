My guess is Salzburg expectation is to be in the top 24. They lost 2 games that would be considered winnable. However look the Brest game numbers Seems very unlucky to lose 4-0



I watched the Brest game, Salzburg were dominating before Brest went up the field and scored on a counter attack with what felt like their first venture out of their half. A bit of a theme throughout the game. Bajcetic was on the bench but they simply weren’t savvy enough — or set up well enough — to prevent the counter attacks from happening. I was expecting more from Gourna-Douath who’s looked good when I’ve seen him before, he looked really rusty whilst their back line simply couldn’t deal with situations, they looked really inexperienced and lightweight. They probably were unlucky but they were incredibly naive as the game went on, not a great combination at the CL-level.