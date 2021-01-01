« previous next »
Stefan Bajčetić

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1840
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 12:35:14 am
What are we playing at with this one. Its as if the club arent aware we have loads of games this season.  I get he needs playing time but we also need strength in numbers. We seem to always assume the players we have will stay fit for the entire season.
 
He needs to play football and get minutes. Like he basically 5th/6th Choice at Liverpool he would play maybe 500 minutes. THis way he can go an less intense league with a coach who going play possession football and press, along with having coached him before and likely going to look after his minutes too. Also will play some Champions league football. He should be able to get 1.5k minutes at minimum and possibly close to 3k too.
This a very good way to get minutes, evaluate him vs pros more along with getting him ready to take over minutes from Endo next season, Assuming everybody rates him well him to do that(would think so but new Coaching staff, the ppl that recruited him to Liverpool are still here so that helps)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1841
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:14:21 am
He needs to play football and get minutes. Like he basically 5th/6th Choice at Liverpool he would play maybe 500 minutes. THis way he can go an less intense league with a coach who going play possession football and press, along with having coached him before and likely going to look after his minutes too. Also will play some Champions league football. He should be able to get 1.5k minutes at minimum and possibly close to 3k too.
This a very good way to get minutes, evaluate him vs pros more along with getting him ready to take over minutes from Endo next season, Assuming everybody rates him well him to do that(would think so but new Coaching staff, the ppl that recruited him to Liverpool are still here so that helps)

What minutes is Endo going to get if he doesn't embody the qualities Slot wants? He's literally teaching Gravenberch the job rather than use Endo. Might just have well have retained Bajcetic and sent him on loan in January if he wasn't clocking up enough games to find form. This isn't being 'brave'; unless we've internally agreed to throw the two cups, this is being foolhardy.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1842
He needs minutes. But if we were as far along in his development as Id hoped he was he would have got enough here by being 4th choice behind Grav, Mac and Jones for the dual pivot. If he needs to go out on loan for minutes hes probably behind Endo and perhaps even Szoboslai moving back and Elliot playing the 10. All in all, its a little disappointing. But a year of consistently playing 90s would be amazing for him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1843
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:39:11 am
He needs minutes. But if we were as far along in his development as Id hoped he was he would have got enough here by being 4th choice behind Grav, Mac and Jones for the dual pivot. If he needs to go out on loan for minutes hes probably behind Endo and perhaps even Szoboslai moving back and Elliot playing the 10. All in all, its a little disappointing. But a year of consistently playing 90s would be amazing for him.

Yep I thought this was the season for him to breakthrough. But I think we need to get used to not seeing as many academy players break through into our squad as much as we did under Klopp, I dont think Slot is brave enough to make some of the decisions Klopp made when pushing through players and without that bravery I dont see as many young players making the step up.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1844
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:32:39 am
What minutes is Endo going to get if he doesn't embody the qualities Slot wants? He's literally teaching Gravenberch the job rather than use Endo. Might just have well have retained Bajcetic and sent him on loan in January if he wasn't clocking up enough games to find form. This isn't being 'brave'; unless we've internally agreed to throw the two cups, this is being foolhardy.
Slot was playing Endo ahead of Bajcetic in the preseason. Endo looks like he going be the 4th CM for the season, Bajcetic im not sure is ready for that

Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:02:23 am
Yep I thought this was the season for him to breakthrough. But I think we need to get used to not seeing as many academy players break through into our squad as much as we did under Klopp, I dont think Slot is brave enough to make some of the decisions Klopp made when pushing through players and without that bravery I dont see as many young players making the step up.
It also harder rn to make the squad 2 deep at every spot there seems to be a pathway to minutes for the youth player still but also Liverpool seems to be at the stage unless ur a clear exemption talent who can actually be ready at 18/19. Going to evaluate in u21, training, Cup games till they ready to be sent on Loan. Trent, Jones the two player who came though the academy and never went on loan as outfield player. Kelleher never went on loan.. Quansah went on loan for a half season and came back impressed took his chance. Bradley was Bolton Player of the year came back and impressed. 
Rn the only players in the academy coming though that might not need a loan could be Nyoni and Ngumoha. Would think McConnell and Danns go on loan 2nd half of the season assuming the healthy at that point.
From what Slot did at Feynoord seems much will to bring young player though however seems Liverpool wants to use Loans much more now then Under Klopp
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1845
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:52:07 am
Slot was playing Endo ahead of Bajcetic in the preseason. Endo looks like he going be the 4th CM for the season, Bajcetic im not sure is ready for that
It also harder rn to make the squad 2 deep at every spot there seems to be a pathway to minutes for the youth player still but also Liverpool seems to be at the stage unless ur a clear exemption talent who can actually be ready at 18/19. Going to evaluate in u21, training, Cup games till they ready to be sent on Loan. Trent, Jones the two player who came though the academy and never went on loan as outfield player. Kelleher never went on loan.. Quansah went on loan for a half season and came back impressed took his chance. Bradley was Bolton Player of the year came back and impressed. 
Rn the only players in the academy coming though that might not need a loan could be Nyoni and Ngumoha. Would think McConnell and Danns go on loan 2nd half of the season assuming the healthy at that point.
From what Slot did at Feynoord seems much will to bring young player though however seems Liverpool wants to use Loans much more now then Under Klopp


Bajcetic also never went on loan when breaking through.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1846
https://x.com/LFC/status/1829557423079641506

Quote
Stefan Bajcetic has joined Red Bull Salzburg on loan for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1847
Quote
Arne Slot has told Stefan Bajcetic he can become a very important player for Liverpool after he completed a loan move to RB Salzburg.
 I hope it will be a big year for him because hes a very talented player and I think he could become a very important player for us, but only if he gets playing time now, said the Liverpool head coach.
If you are that young and youve been out for so long, the only thing you need is playing time.
He could have playing time over here, but weve got six or seven very good midfielders, so his playing time here will always be more limited than we expect him to play at Salzburg.
 So for him, and us, we think its best for him to play at the moment, instead of maybe playing a few times and then being on the bench for a long time again.
 Its very difficult to keep a player fit, whos been out for 15 months when you only play him once in a while.
 So this is for the long term. Again, this club has been smart, in my opinion, for not only looking for the short term, but also the long term. Its a smart decision, at least in our opinion, to let him go somewhere, where he will hopefully play a lot of games.
 Then for next season, well have a player. If he fulfils his potential, could definitely, definitely play for us in the future.
Bajcetic will link up with Bobby Clark, who moved to Salzburg earlier this month in a £10 million deal. The duo will play in the Champions League with Salzburg facing Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Bayer Leverkusen among others.

https://x.com/_pauljoyce/status/1829558868612960675
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1848
Looks like we see him playing for longer term and personally would have liked to have him here as he seems suited to this side but the question is how much he would have played. Given he missed over a year, I can see the logic in giving him a loan, especially to Lijnders who knows how good he is.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1849
Good luck to the kid. Hope he can stay injury free and has a great season.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1850
Good move, a league less intense than this one and playing for a manager who knows him really well.  Hope his body holds up.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1851
Slot saying exactly what I want hear regarding reasons for loaning Bajcetic. Theres a lot of sense in what hes said.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1852
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm
https://x.com/_pauljoyce/status/1829558868612960675

Slot's comments definitely reinforce we have a long-term plan for him. Good to see.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1853
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm
https://x.com/_pauljoyce/status/1829558868612960675

Bang on, hope he gets a good year under his belt so he's ready to go for that spot next season.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1854
That's encouraging from Slot, good to hear that he rates Bajcetic.

I wasn't in favour of loaning him out and thought there was a role for him here this season, now I can understand why a season at Salzburg could benefit the player and the club hugely in the long-term. Hopefully by this time next year he'll be ready to compete for a regularly starting place at Liverpool. I love him as a player and really think he's got  a very exciting future ahead of him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1855
Pretty unusual to see such extensive commentary from a manager when he loans out a player and Slot's words are pretty glowing. So seems as though he does really like Bajčetić after all but just thinks in the long term he's better off spending this season out on loan. Excited to see how he comes along this year.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1856
If he does well, he comes back next summer and becomes the proper option at no.6. This is a great deal for all parties involved.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1857
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:12:09 pm

Bajcetic also never went on loan when breaking through.
He now on loan but yea he did to the first team pretty fast.
I mean players who never really needed to go on loan
