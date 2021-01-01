What minutes is Endo going to get if he doesn't embody the qualities Slot wants? He's literally teaching Gravenberch the job rather than use Endo. Might just have well have retained Bajcetic and sent him on loan in January if he wasn't clocking up enough games to find form. This isn't being 'brave'; unless we've internally agreed to throw the two cups, this is being foolhardy.



Yep I thought this was the season for him to breakthrough. But I think we need to get used to not seeing as many academy players break through into our squad as much as we did under Klopp, I dont think Slot is brave enough to make some of the decisions Klopp made when pushing through players and without that bravery I dont see as many young players making the step up.



Slot was playing Endo ahead of Bajcetic in the preseason. Endo looks like he going be the 4th CM for the season, Bajcetic im not sure is ready for thatIt also harder rn to make the squad 2 deep at every spot there seems to be a pathway to minutes for the youth player still but also Liverpool seems to be at the stage unless ur a clear exemption talent who can actually be ready at 18/19. Going to evaluate in u21, training, Cup games till they ready to be sent on Loan. Trent, Jones the two player who came though the academy and never went on loan as outfield player. Kelleher never went on loan.. Quansah went on loan for a half season and came back impressed took his chance. Bradley was Bolton Player of the year came back and impressed.Rn the only players in the academy coming though that might not need a loan could be Nyoni and Ngumoha. Would think McConnell and Danns go on loan 2nd half of the season assuming the healthy at that point.From what Slot did at Feynoord seems much will to bring young player though however seems Liverpool wants to use Loans much more now then Under Klopp